Drunk History
Halloween (Explicit)
Season 5 E 13 • 07/24/2018
A victim of the Salem witch trials curses the town, one woman changes the way people celebrate Halloween, and Vlad the Impaler inspires the novel "Dracula."
Drunk HistoryS5 • E3Game Changers (Explicit)
Hip hop is born in 1970s New York City, Berry Gordy founds the massively influential Motown Records, and Nichelle Nichols brings the civil rights movement to space.
02/06/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E4Sex (Explicit)
Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
02/13/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E5Civil Rights
British suffragettes learn jiu-jitsu, Gwendolyn Sanders ignites the Birmingham Crusade, and Judy Heumann leads a sit-in for people with disabilities.
02/20/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E6Underdogs (Explicit)
Fred Rogers fights for public television in front of Congress, journalist Ida Tarbell takes on John D. Rockefeller, and Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
02/27/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E7Drunk Mystery, Pt. 1
Mystery writer Agatha Christie vanishes, a man known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacks a plane, and a series of anonymous letters haunts the town of Circleville, OH.
03/06/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E8World War II (Explicit)
The Ghost Army helps defeat the Nazis in Operation Plunder, Frank Emi unifies Japanese Americans at internment camps, and Hitler's nephew fights for the U.S.
06/19/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E9Heists (Explicit)
An Italian handyman steals the "Mona Lisa," the "Santa bandits" rob a bank in Texas, and Mossad agents capture a Nazi general in Argentina
06/26/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E10Animals (Explicit)
A lawyer defends the lives of rats in court, Henry Bergh establishes the ASPCA, and horse learns to solve math problems.
07/03/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E11The Middle Ages (Explicit)
Joan of Arc leads France to victory, Temujin rises to power in Mongolia, and uber-rich emperor Mansa Musa takes his entourage to Mecca.
07/10/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E12Death (Explicit)
Robert E. Lee's estate becomes a burial ground for Union soldiers, counterfeiters try to kidnap Abraham Lincoln's body, and an embalmed bandit makes his way around the U.S.
07/17/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E14Christmas
George Washington crosses the Delaware, Charles Dickens publishes "A Christmas Carol," and Teddy Roosevelt's children bring Christmas trees back to the White House.
12/18/2018
Drunk HistoryS6 • E1Are You Afraid of the Drunk?
Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen star in this episode about how teenage writer Mary Shelley created her legendary novel, “Frankenstein.”
01/15/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E2National Parks
John Muir convinces Teddy Roosevelt to preserve Yosemite, journalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas fights to protect the Everglades, and Native American activists occupy Alcatraz.
01/22/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E3Baseball
Moses Fleetwood Walker faces racism in the 19th century MLB, the Chicago White Sox throw the World Series, and the Callaghan sisters inspire the film "A League of Their Own."
01/29/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E4Trailblazers (Explicit)
Trailblazers (Explicit) - Bessie Coleman is America's first black woman pilot, and the students of the Little Rock Nine integrate a high school following the Brown v. Board of Education decision.
02/05/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E5Love
A student tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, Edie Windsor topples the Defense of Marriage Act, and John Wojtowicz robs a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery.
02/12/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E6Drugs
John F. Kennedy’s doctor administers him meth for his back pain, and Dr. John C. Lilly takes LSD while studying the intelligence of dolphins.
02/19/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E7Femme Fatales
Journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins writes a play about Chicago’s infamous Murderesses’ Row, and Mata Hari goes from exotic dancer to double agent during World War I.
02/26/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E8Drunk Mystery, Pt. 2
Colonial gossip columnist James Callender winds up dead, a Hollywood producer dies on a celebrity-filled yacht, and Ken McElroy is murdered after terrorizing a Missouri town.
03/05/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E9Believe It or Not
Larry Walters pilots a balloon-suspended lawn chair, Phineas Gage survives an iron rod to the brain, and the Greenbrier Ghost's testimony is used in court.
06/18/2019
Highlight
07:16
Drunk HistoryS6 E9The Little DIY Aircraft That Could
Doug Jones shares the story of "Lawn Chair" Larry Walters's 15,000-foot-high flight into the sky on a lawn chair attached to 45 helium-filled weather balloons.
06/18/2019
