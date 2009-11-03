Important Things with Demetri Martin
Nature
Season 2 E 8 • 04/01/2010
The natural world beguiles Demetri as he expounds on the cruelty of duck hunting and Bigfoot's mysterious sexual orientation.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS1 • E5Safety
Demetri's safety tips: Employ scented candles as a fire alarm, use pubic hair for home security, and maintain a healthy fear of pinatas.
03/11/2009
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS1 • E6Coolness
Demetri is too cool for clear pants, but he still needs professional help before a date.
03/18/2009
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS1 • E7Games
Demetri trades in fun, games and audience threats while reimagining pro sports as animal duels.
03/25/2009
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E1Attention
Comedic dogs and patients who deliver toasts while handing doctors their urine samples need attention, just like Demetri.
02/04/2010
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E2Ability
Demetri finds that people with special abilities -- unicyclists, amateur midwives and people who can simultaneously laugh and pee -- are in short supply.
02/11/2010
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E3Strategy test
Demetri knows that a man is only as good as his plan, so he explores the best strategy for seduction, suing your neighbor over a fence and reacting to alien life.
02/18/2010
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E4Money
Demetri finds there's more than one way to acquire wealth since it's not enough to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth -- sometimes you gotta shave a snake.
02/25/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E52
Demetri examines the number 2 from every vantage, from the biological -- as when two women hit the lavatory to dissect a blind date -- to basic but unnoticed social cues.
03/11/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E62, Too
Demetri returns to the number 2, shining a spotlight on Superman's duplicitous sidekick and how the shape of the number 2 conveys vital information.
03/18/2010
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E7Lines
Demetri demonstrates how adding lines to a drawing can change everything and laments the lack of pick-up line equivalents for breaking up.
03/25/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E8Nature
The natural world beguiles Demetri as he expounds on the cruelty of duck hunting and Bigfoot's mysterious sexual orientation.
04/01/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Important Things with Demetri MartinS2 • E9Space
Demetri finds that spaces in a sentence are just as important as word choice and learns that space travel in the future is disconcertingly simple.
04/08/2010
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021