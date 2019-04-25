The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

It's 2020 24/7

Season 24 E 111 • 05/15/2019

The Daily Show provides an overview of some of the many, many Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.

Full Ep
29:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E101
Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell

Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
Full Ep
35:45
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E102
Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg

President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
Full Ep
29:42
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E103
Extended - April 30, 2019 - Jesse Williams

Some 2020 Democratic candidates struggle to be noticed, Dulce Sloan explains Joe Biden's appeal to black female voters, and Jesse Williams discusses his "Grey's Anatomy" role.
04/30/2019
Full Ep
31:04
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E104
Extended - May 1, 2019 - Chelsea Handler

Senators grill Attorney General William Barr, Roy Wood Jr. examines humanity's lack of concern over climate change, and Chelsea Handler talks "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
05/01/2019
Full Ep
38:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E105
Extended - May 2, 2019 - Charlize Theron

A whale is suspected of spying for Russia, Jordan Klepper talks about his show Klepper, and actor Charlize Theron chats about "Long Shot" and the Africa Outreach Project.
05/02/2019
Full Ep
32:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E106
Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard

Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.
05/06/2019
Full Ep
30:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E107
Extended - May 7, 2019 - Valerie Jarrett

Scientists warn over 1 million species face imminent extinction, Trump officials risk congressional contempt, and Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice."
05/07/2019
Full Ep
28:02
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E108
Extended - May 8, 2019 - Tyra Banks

Footage of Bernie Sanders reveals his ideological consistency, Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars in a decade, and Tyra Banks discusses her return to Sports Illustrated.
05/08/2019
Full Ep
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E109
May 9, 2019 - Mark Jonathan Harris & Deborah Oppenheimer

South Africa's general election heats up, Desi Lydic tackles sexist coverage of the 2020 race, and filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer discuss "Foster."
05/09/2019
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E110
What in the World?

The Daily Show revisits outrageous news stories from around the world, including a pole-dancing controversy in China and professional lightsaber dueling in France.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E111
05/15/2019
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E112
The Kid Gloves Come Off

The Daily Show highlights young people taking an outsized role in politics, including teen activists from Parkland and kids who challenged Dianne Feinstein on climate change.
05/16/2019
Full Ep
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E113
May 20, 2019 - Kirsten Gillibrand

GOP state lawmakers take aim at Roe v. Wade, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his White House bid, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
05/20/2019
Full Ep
29:54
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E114
Extended - May 21, 2019 - Ava DuVernay

Democratic presidential hopefuls take varying approaches to Fox News, Michael Kosta talks to a man who helped legalize nunchucks, and Ava DuVernay discusses "When They See Us."
05/21/2019
Full Ep
28:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E115
Extended - May 22, 2019 - Rachel Louise Snyder

The U.S. and China race to control 5G, Ronny Chieng talks to New Yorkers about their texting-while-walking habits, and Rachel Louise Snyder discusses "No Visible Bruises."
05/22/2019
Full Ep
27:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E116
Extended - May 23, 2019 - Wyatt Cenac

President Trump has a major beef with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dulce Sloan weighs in on Ben Carson's job security, and Wyatt Cenac discusses "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas."
05/23/2019
Full Ep
29:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E117
Extended - May 28, 2019 - Reese Witherspoon

President Trump pays a visit to Japan, Roy Wood Jr. accuses Trevor of being an anti-American propagandist, and Reese Witherspoon discusses her HBO series "Big Little Lies."
05/28/2019
Full Ep
31:37
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E118
Extended - May 29, 2019 - Jill Biden

Robert Mueller gives a rare press conference, Ronny Chieng reacts to high-tech Christian outreach initiatives, and Dr. Jill Biden discusses her book "Where the Light Enters."
05/29/2019
Full Ep
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E119
May 30, 2019 - Christian Siriano

Top Democrats support impeaching President Trump, Neal Brennan calls on Democrats to be as ruthless as Republicans, and Christian Siriano talks fashion and "Project Runway."
05/30/2019
Full Ep
30:33
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E120
Extended - June 3, 2019 - Eric Swalwell

President Trump pays an official state visit to the U.K., Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports, and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell discusses his 2020 presidential run.
06/03/2019
Full Ep
31:46
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E121
Extended - June 4, 2019 - Amber Scorah

President Trump continues his controversial U.K. visit, Jaboukie Young-White talks socialism with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and author Amber Scorah discusses "Leaving the Witness."
06/04/2019
Highlight
05:56

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E121
Russia's Anti-Gay "Rocketman" Censorship, Rihanna's Name Pronunciation & A Plagiarizing Principal

Russia censors depictions of gay activity in "Rocketman," Rihanna clarifies the pronunciation of her name, and a West Virginia principal plagiarizes Ashton Kutcher.
06/04/2019
Highlight
06:55

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E121
Day Two of Trump's Tumultuous U.K. Visit

As his visit to the U.K. continues, President Trump breaks protocol by touching Queen Elizabeth and downplays the massive anti-Trump protests taking place in London.
06/04/2019
Interview
10:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E121
Amber Scorah - Traveling Out of a Religion in "Leaving the Witness" - Extended Interview

Amber Scorah discusses her memoir "Leaving the Witness," which chronicles her journey from being a devout Jehovah's Witness to her eventual decision to leave the religion.
06/04/2019
Highlight
06:04

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E121
Why Are Young Americans Embracing Socialism?

Jaboukie Young-White gets a firsthand look at socialism's surge in popularity among young people in the U.S. and sits down with America's OG of socialism, Bernie Sanders.
06/04/2019
