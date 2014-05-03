@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Thursday, May 8, 2014
Season 1 E 78 • 05/08/2014
Matt Besser, Lauren Lapkus and Rich Fulcher find out about a raunchy new sex spot in San Francisco, list #MomSongs and watch creepy kids' shows.


Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E49Wednesday, March 5, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Maria Bamford and Paul Scheer create bad science fiction movie titles, help sell DIY products and explore the depths of Vin Diesel's Facebook page.
03/05/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E50Thursday, March 6, 2014
Will Ferrell stops by to judge animal cuteness with Rob Huebel, Michaela Watkins and Doug Benson before the comedians take on bro pics and Groupon.
03/06/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E51Monday, March 10, 2014
Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and Ralph Garman create awful band names, find out which male celebs clean up the prettiest and list strange new Netflix categories.
03/10/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E52Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Dominic Monaghan, Kulap Vilaysack and Howard Kremer list #SpringBreakBooks, watch creepy mascot sex and finish #ThatAwkwardMoment tweets.
03/11/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E53Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Jonah Ray, Wil Wheaton and Matt Mira list #FilthyCelebrities, watch public access TV stars and come up with bad podcasts before being joined by special guest Walton Goggins.
03/12/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E54Thursday, March 13, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Steve Agee and Kyle Kinane listen to Japanese teenagers sing heavy metal songs about chocolate, translate emoji sentences involving squid and list #AlcoHolidays.
03/13/2014
Full Ep
21:20
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E74Thursday, May 1, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
Full Ep
21:20
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E75Monday, May 5, 2014
Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.
05/05/2014
Full Ep
21:20
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E76Tuesday, May 6, 2014
Scott Aukerman, Jerry Minor and James Adomian guess what happened to Rihanna's Instagram, list #BadPrequels and write filthy Freudian tweets.
05/06/2014
Full Ep
21:20
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E77Wednesday, May 7, 2014
Marc Maron, Nate Bargatze and Natasha Leggero list #FoodComedians, guess what Internet users are really doing with their cats and come up with weirdly specific dating sites.
05/07/2014
Full Ep
21:20
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E79Monday, May 12, 2014
Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Maronzio Vance #RuinANurseryRhyme, guess which Jay Z fight meme got the most retweets and add new hashtags to Rich Kids of Instagram photos.
05/12/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E80Tuesday, May 13, 2014
Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E81Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Burnie Burns, Gus Sorola and Gavin Free from Rooster Teeth prepare for the Gathering of the Juggalos, list #WorseCollegeClasses and make up bad cosplay characters.
05/14/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E82Thursday, May 15, 2014
Myq Kaplan, Emily Heller and James Davis guess which Godzilla craft on Etsy is the most expensive, list #LameMonsters and write dating profiles for strange Soviet singles.
05/15/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E83Monday, May 19, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E84Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
Full Ep
13:09
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E85Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Matt Jones, Whitney Cummings and Moshe Kasher list #BetterBatmanSuperman titles, create the inner monologues for models and write pickup lines for the elderly.
05/21/2014
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E86Thursday, May 22, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Doug Benson guess which Pac-Man item on Etsy is the most expensive, #MakeASongDepressing and come up with weirdly specific Spotify playlists.
05/22/2014
Full Ep
12:55
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E87Monday, June 2, 2014
Alison Rosen, Greg Proops and Dana Gould find out about a porn reality competition series, #RuinARealityShow and come up with classes for a professor with a unique look.
06/02/2014
