RENO 911!

Dangle's Murder Mystery, Pt. 2

Season 6 E 5 • 04/29/2009

Who murdered Debbie Dangle, and how does her death tie into the deputies' sordid past?

RENO 911!
S5 • E11
The Tanning Booth Incident

Dangle learns that free tanning sessions for law enforcement aren't necessarily a good thing.
06/05/2008
20:59
RENO 911!
S5 • E12
Strong Sister

Strong Sister magazine visits the station for an in-depth profile on Williams, and the deputies enforce Reno's six-foot rule for lap dances.
06/12/2008
21:29
RENO 911!
S5 • E13
Wiegel's Dad Returns

While the deputies investigate Reno's Thai sex trade, Wiegel's long-lost father returns to reconnect with his daughter.
06/19/2008
21:29
RENO 911!
S5 • E14
Junior Runs for Office

Junior finds a job he really wants: commissioner for animal carcass removal.
06/26/2008
21:29
RENO 911!
S5 • E15
Undercover Acting Coach

Sergeant Clift, the LAPD's undercover acting coach, teaches the deputies the subtle art of theater.
07/03/2008
21:29
RENO 911!
S5 • E16
The Parade

The Carson City Parade Float Contest brings out the deputies' competitive spirit.
07/10/2008
RENO 911!
S6 • E1
Training Day

Jones adjusts to his new partner's unorthodox style, and Wiegel and Williams enjoy some surprisingly delicious racist wines.
04/01/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E2
Extradition to Thailand!

Junior and Jones reap the benefits that come from extraditing a murderer, and Dangle and Rizzo receive a surprise crash course in surgery.
04/08/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E3
Digging with the Murderer

Dangle and Williams haggle with a serial killer to get him to reveal where he buried his victims.
04/15/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E4
Dangle's Murder Mystery, Pt. 1

Dangle invites the gang to a Reno's Sierra Historical Society dinner -- and a murder.
04/22/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E6
We Don't Want the Pope

The deputies provide the pope's advance scouting team with an extensive tour of Reno's seedy side.
05/06/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E7
VHS Transfer Memory Lane

Rizzo and Wiegel pervert-proof the Washoe County Library computers.
05/13/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E8
Helping Mayor Hernandez

When Mayor Hernandez calls for help, the Sheriff's Department leaps into action, even if he just needs to get rid of a violent prostitute in his hotel room.
05/20/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E9
Getaway Trailer

Wiegel and Rizzo get to know each other better while trapped in a fleeing criminal's mobile home.
05/27/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E10
Stoner Jesus

A drug-addled touring company of "Jesus Christ Superstar" causes trouble in Reno.
06/03/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E11
Deputy Dance

Levon French, the king of Reno commercials, helps the deputies make a new recruiting ad.
06/10/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E12
Viacom Grinch

Declan and Junior crack down on knockoff Nickelodeon toys, ruining kids' parties across Reno.
06/17/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E13
The Midnight Swingers

Jones and Williams penetrate the inner circle of Reno's swingers club.
06/24/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E14
Secret Santa

What were those strange lights in the desert? Who are these new Reno Sheriff's Department deputies?
07/01/2009
RENO 911!
S6 • E15
Wiegel's Couples Therapy

Wiegel and Williams work on their communication at couples therapy when Wiegel's insurance dries up.
07/08/2009
