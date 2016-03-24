The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 19, 2016 - Ben Carson
Season 21 E 93 • 04/19/2016
Brazil's Congress votes to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, and Ben Carson defends his endorsement of Donald Trump and faces off against an unlikely opponent in a debate.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E83March 24, 2016 - Ethan Hawke
Ted Cruz blasts President Obama's response to bombings in Brussels, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj weigh Third Month Mania rivals, and Ethan Hawke discusses "Born to Be Blue."
03/24/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E84April 4, 2016 - Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Hillary Clinton shuts down Bernie Sanders's debate request, Debbie Wasserman Schultz weighs in on the presidential election, and a Panama law firm reveals global corruption.
04/04/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E85April 5, 2016 - Jerrod Carmichael
The U.S. women's soccer team calls for pay equal to their male counterparts, Trevor examines Donald Trump's sexist past, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "The Carmichael Show."
04/05/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E86April 6, 2016 - Angelica Ross
North Carolina and Kansas pass transphobic bathroom laws, Jessica Williams examines trans panic, and Angelica Ross discusses TransTech Social Enterprises.
04/06/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E87April 7, 2016 - Juan Williams
Michelle Wolf unpacks the role of candidates' wives on the campaign trail, the winner of Third Month Mania is revealed, and Juan Williams discusses his book "We the People."
04/07/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E88April 11, 2016 - Jennifer Hudson
Hillary Clinton and John Kasich campaign in New York City, Jordan Klepper tests a Japanese virtual reality sex suit, and Jennifer Hudson discusses her role in "Confirmation."
04/11/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E89April 12, 2016 - King Bach
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes a racially insensitive joke, Ronny Chieng and Jessica Williams examine sexual racism, and King Bach discusses "Meet the Blacks."
04/12/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E90April 13, 2016 - Ken Jeong
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is indicted on banking charges, Trevor examines Donald Trump's failed line of health products, and Ken Jeong discusses "Dr. Ken."
04/13/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E91April 14, 2016 - W. Kamau Bell
Jordan Klepper demonstrates the problem with primary delegates, Ted Cruz tries to appear likable at a CNN town hall, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
04/14/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E92April 18, 2016 - Ellie Kemper
A Muslim man is kicked off a Southwest flight for speaking Arabic, Desi Lydic teaches Ted Cruz about "New York values," and Ellie Kemper discusses "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
04/18/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E93April 19, 2016 - Ben Carson
Brazil's Congress votes to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, and Ben Carson defends his endorsement of Donald Trump and faces off against an unlikely opponent in a debate.
04/19/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E95April 21, 2016 - Howard Dean
Desi Lydic scams her fellow New Yorkers, Hasan Minhaj provides a few tax evasion tips, and Howard Dean offers his take on the Bernie Sanders campaign.
04/21/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E96April 25, 2016 - Danielle Brooks
Beyonce's visual album "Lemonade" creates a media frenzy, Hasan Minhaj talks to Sikhs about Islamophobia, and Danielle Brooks discusses Broadway's "The Color Purple."
04/25/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E97April 26, 2016 - Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key
Virginia grants voting rights to its previously incarcerated citizens, New York repeals its sales tax on tampons, and Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key chat about "Keanu."
04/26/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E98April 27, 2016 - McKay Coppins
Donald Trump fires off sexist remarks at Hillary Clinton, Lewis Black auditions for a morning talk show, and BuzzFeed News's McKay Coppins discusses his book "The Wilderness."
04/27/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E99April 28, 2016 - Ricky Gervais
John Boehner rips into fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Black Trump (Roy Wood Jr.) debuts his rap video, and Ricky Gervais chats about his movie "Special Correspondents."
04/28/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E100May 2, 2016 - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Donald Trump surrounds himself with unusual supporters, Ronny Chieng investigates contested conventions, and Trevor chats with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
05/02/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E101May 3, 2016 - Josh King
Starbucks faces a lawsuit over its excessive use of ice, Donald Trump links Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, and Josh King discusses his book "Off Script."
05/03/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E102May 4, 2016 - Bethany Cosentino
Donald Trump becomes the presumptive GOP nominee, Hasan Minhaj investigates professional soccer's gender wage gap, and Bethany Cosentino fights sexism in the music industry.
05/04/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E104May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie
The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
05/09/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021