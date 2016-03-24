The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

April 19, 2016 - Ben Carson

Season 21 E 93 • 04/19/2016

Brazil's Congress votes to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, and Ben Carson defends his endorsement of Donald Trump and faces off against an unlikely opponent in a debate.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E83
March 24, 2016 - Ethan Hawke

Ted Cruz blasts President Obama's response to bombings in Brussels, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj weigh Third Month Mania rivals, and Ethan Hawke discusses "Born to Be Blue."
03/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E84
April 4, 2016 - Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Hillary Clinton shuts down Bernie Sanders's debate request, Debbie Wasserman Schultz weighs in on the presidential election, and a Panama law firm reveals global corruption.
04/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E85
April 5, 2016 - Jerrod Carmichael

The U.S. women's soccer team calls for pay equal to their male counterparts, Trevor examines Donald Trump's sexist past, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "The Carmichael Show."
04/05/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E86
April 6, 2016 - Angelica Ross

North Carolina and Kansas pass transphobic bathroom laws, Jessica Williams examines trans panic, and Angelica Ross discusses TransTech Social Enterprises.
04/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E87
April 7, 2016 - Juan Williams

Michelle Wolf unpacks the role of candidates' wives on the campaign trail, the winner of Third Month Mania is revealed, and Juan Williams discusses his book "We the People."
04/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E88
April 11, 2016 - Jennifer Hudson

Hillary Clinton and John Kasich campaign in New York City, Jordan Klepper tests a Japanese virtual reality sex suit, and Jennifer Hudson discusses her role in "Confirmation."
04/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E89
April 12, 2016 - King Bach

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes a racially insensitive joke, Ronny Chieng and Jessica Williams examine sexual racism, and King Bach discusses "Meet the Blacks."
04/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E90
April 13, 2016 - Ken Jeong

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is indicted on banking charges, Trevor examines Donald Trump's failed line of health products, and Ken Jeong discusses "Dr. Ken."
04/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E91
April 14, 2016 - W. Kamau Bell

Jordan Klepper demonstrates the problem with primary delegates, Ted Cruz tries to appear likable at a CNN town hall, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
04/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E92
April 18, 2016 - Ellie Kemper

A Muslim man is kicked off a Southwest flight for speaking Arabic, Desi Lydic teaches Ted Cruz about "New York values," and Ellie Kemper discusses "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
04/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E95
April 21, 2016 - Howard Dean

Desi Lydic scams her fellow New Yorkers, Hasan Minhaj provides a few tax evasion tips, and Howard Dean offers his take on the Bernie Sanders campaign.
04/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E96
April 25, 2016 - Danielle Brooks

Beyonce's visual album "Lemonade" creates a media frenzy, Hasan Minhaj talks to Sikhs about Islamophobia, and Danielle Brooks discusses Broadway's "The Color Purple."
04/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E97
April 26, 2016 - Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key

Virginia grants voting rights to its previously incarcerated citizens, New York repeals its sales tax on tampons, and Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key chat about "Keanu."
04/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E98
April 27, 2016 - McKay Coppins

Donald Trump fires off sexist remarks at Hillary Clinton, Lewis Black auditions for a morning talk show, and BuzzFeed News's McKay Coppins discusses his book "The Wilderness."
04/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E99
April 28, 2016 - Ricky Gervais

John Boehner rips into fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Black Trump (Roy Wood Jr.) debuts his rap video, and Ricky Gervais chats about his movie "Special Correspondents."
04/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E100
May 2, 2016 - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Donald Trump surrounds himself with unusual supporters, Ronny Chieng investigates contested conventions, and Trevor chats with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
05/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E101
May 3, 2016 - Josh King

Starbucks faces a lawsuit over its excessive use of ice, Donald Trump links Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, and Josh King discusses his book "Off Script."
05/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E102
May 4, 2016 - Bethany Cosentino

Donald Trump becomes the presumptive GOP nominee, Hasan Minhaj investigates professional soccer's gender wage gap, and Bethany Cosentino fights sexism in the music industry.
05/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E104
May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie

The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
05/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E105
May 10, 2016 - Joe Morton

The federal government files a lawsuit against North Carolina's transphobic bill, Michelle Wolf imagines a Donald Trump presidency, and Joe Morton discusses "Turn Me Loose."
05/10/2016
