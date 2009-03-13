Comedy Central Presents
Myq Kaplan
Season 14 E 22 • 03/02/2010
Myq Kaplan talks about cheating death, explains why he won't ask the audience questions and imagines science fiction in ancient Greece.
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E19Greg Warren
Greg Warren talks about working at Denny's, the difficulties of switching tables at a restaurant and the reason he quit the Army.
03/13/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E20Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes explains why Oprah Winfrey should be the pope, questions Christians who are on low-carb diets and talks about losing a boxing match.
03/13/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E21Josh Blue
Josh Blue discusses his new hairdo, being drug tested for the Paralympic Games and meeting his wife's parents for the first time.
03/27/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E22Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham serenades his audience with tales of sexual confusion, high school hookups and every other source of human awkwardness.
03/27/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E23John Mulaney
John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
04/03/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E24Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal takes comfort in making her audience as uncomfortable as possible with wedding proposal rejections, runaway birds and terrifying historical sex dreams.
04/03/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E1Tony Rock
Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E2Doug Williams
Doug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.
02/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E3Owen Benjamin
Owen Benjamin talks about drinking alone, describes being mistaken for someone famous in New York City and sings "The Breakup Song."
02/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E4Pete Holmes
Pete Holmes investigates a government conspiracy called Facebook and studies the presidential potential of YouTube commenters.
02/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E5Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle describes the nightmare that is a football stadium men's room, why he loathes the elderly and how conversations with his best friend make him look awful.
03/05/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E6Jon Lajoie
Jon Lajoie sings about being an average guy, creates an anthem for stoners and debuts a modern birthday song.
03/05/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E7Julian McCullough
Julian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.
03/12/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E8Shane Mauss
Shane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.
03/12/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E9Donald Glover
Donald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a black nerd.
03/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E10Jon Dore
Jon Dore talks about his love of practical jokes, suggests words to avoid in conversation and describes his attempt to throw out a garbage pail.
03/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E11Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her mom's quirky style, details what it's like to hang out with her drunk friends and recalls an awkward exchange with a stranger.
03/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E12The Sklar Brothers
The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason) talk about famous twins in the news and express their disdain for unrealistic fairy tales.
03/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E13Rory Albanese
Rory Albanese talks about traveling in Europe, naming body parts and Americans who have a New Jersey attitude.
04/02/2010
