The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira

Season 24 E 24060 • 02/06/2019

Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."

27:44
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E49
Extended - January 17, 2019 - Don Cheadle

Michael Kosta sees crowdfunding as a solution to the government shutdown, Jaboukie Young-White tries out a Trump-inspired credit card, and Don Cheadle talks "Black Monday."
01/17/2019
30:40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E50
Extended - January 21, 2019 - Patty Jenkins

A teen's standoff with a Native American leader goes viral, Dulce Sloan reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and "I Am the Night" director Patty Jenkins stops by.
01/21/2019
30:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E52
Extended - January 23, 2019 - Joe Morton

Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone the State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. investigates black cowboys taking on gang violence, and Joe Morton talks "God Friended Me."
01/23/2019
32:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E53
Extended - January 24, 2019 - Chuck Todd

El Chapo's former associates tell all in court, Roy Wood Jr. explains why the NFL should rely on instant replay, and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd stops by.
01/24/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E54
January 28, 2019 - Mo Amer

The government reopens after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump aide Roger Stone is indicted by Robert Mueller's investigation, and Mo Amer discusses "The Vagabond."
01/28/2019
28:05
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E55
Extended - January 29, 2019 - Sallie Krawcheck

Howard Schultz announces a possible presidential run, Desi Lydic finds out how environmental racism is affecting a Colorado school, and Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck stops by.
01/29/2019
43:44
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E56
Extended - January 30, 2019 - Chris Christie

Ronny Chieng explains climate change as a cold front hits the Midwest, President Trump attacks his own intelligence agencies, and Chris Christie chats about "Let Me Finish."
01/30/2019
30:36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E57
Extended - January 31, 2019 - Ilhan Omar

Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta prepare for the big game, Neal Brennan calls for gun control-inspired social media regulations, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar stops by.
01/31/2019
26:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E58
February 4, 2019 - Colin Quinn

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam comes under fire for allegedly appearing in blackface, President Trump defends his plans for Syria, and Colin Quinn talks "Red State Blue State."
02/04/2019
25:15
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E59
February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special

Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
30:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E24061
Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam

Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E63
February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee

President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
02/12/2019
29:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E64
Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
32:43
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E65
Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson

Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E66
February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu

Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
27:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E67
Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter

Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
46:56
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E68
Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris

President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
28:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E69
Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E70
Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor

Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
29:40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E71
Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend

President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
Performance
03:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E71
John Legend - "Preach"

Singer-songwriter John Legend gives a stirring performance of his song "Preach."
02/26/2019
Highlight
07:56

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E71
Former ISIS Brides Make Their Case to Return Home

After an American woman and a British woman fled their home countries to marry members of ISIS, U.S. and U.K. governments deny them re-entry.
02/26/2019
Highlight
07:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E71
Trump's Summit with Kim Jong-un, Michael Cohen's Testimony & Ivanka Trump's Take on Minimum Wage

President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, Michael Cohen prepares to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Ivanka Trump weighs in on the minimum wage.
02/26/2019
Interview
08:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E71
John Legend - "Preach" & Using Music to Deliver a Message of Action - Extended Interview

EGOT winner John Legend discusses advocating for criminal justice reform with the FREEAMERICA campaign and the inspiration behind his song "Preach."
02/26/2019
