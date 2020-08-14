Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
August 13, 2020 - Kenya Barris & Isabel Wilkerson
Season 25 E 139 • 08/13/2020
Dulce Sloan and singer Margo Price react to sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, Kenya Barris talks about his shows "Black-ish" and "#blackAF," and author Isabel Wilkerson discusses "Caste."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E1
September 28, 2015 - Kevin Hart
John Boehner resigns as Speaker of the House, NASA finds evidence of water on Mars, and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his film "Ride Along 2" and his "What Now" tour.
Full Ep
21:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E2
September 29, 2015 - Whitney Wolfe
President Obama and Vladimir Putin meet for an uncomfortable dinner, ISIS fills the black market with ancient relics, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe discusses dating trends.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E3
September 30, 2015 - Chris Christie
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. investigate police bias, Al Madrigal looks into espionage rumors at the Waldorf Astoria, and Chris Christie discusses his presidential bid.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E5
October 5, 2015 - Seth Rogen
Trevor examines pro-lifers' stance on guns, Jessica Williams finds an efficient way to report on a mass shooting in Oregon, and Seth Rogen discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E6
October 6, 2015 - Aaron Sorkin
Jordan Klepper weighs in on the ethics of using service apps like Uber, robots threaten the jobs of journalists, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E7
October 7, 2015 - Evgeny Afineevsky
Ben Carson defends his response to a school shooting in Oregon, Ronny Chieng explores virtual reality, and Evgeny Afineevsky discusses his documentary "Winter on Fire."
Full Ep
21:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E8
October 8, 2015 - Rachel Maddow
Hasan Minhaj investigates a fair-hiring campaign for former offenders, Rupert Murdoch endorses Ben Carson, and Rachel Maddow weighs in on the 2016 election.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E9
October 12, 2015 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Roy Wood Jr. visits the Justice or Else rally, CNN gets ready to host the first Democratic presidential debate, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses mass incarceration in the U.S.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E10
October 13, 2015 - Richard Dawkins
Republicans court Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House, Lewis Black examines how businesses attract millennials, and Richard Dawkins discusses "Brief Candle in the Dark."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E11
October 14, 2015 - Tom Hiddleston
The Best F#@king News Team Ever recaps the Democratic presidential debate, CNN unleashes its best Las Vegas puns, and Tom Hiddleston discusses his movie "Crimson Peak."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E12
October 15, 2015 - Jack Black
The FBI investigates fantasy sports sites for insider trading, an Illinois mayor falls victim to a Twitter parody account, and Jack Black discusses his film "Goosebumps."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E13
October 19, 2015 - Martin O'Malley
CNN declares Hillary Clinton the winner of the first Democratic debate, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush argue on Twitter, and Martin O'Malley discusses his presidential bid.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E14
October 20, 2015 - Judah Friedlander
Jordan Klepper dissects racial diversity in "Star Wars," Wolf Blitzer shames presidential hopeful Lincoln Chafee, and Judah Friedlander discusses "If the Raindrops United."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E15
October 21, 2015 - Brie Larson
Joe Biden decides not to run for president, Jordan Klepper reports on an Illinois couple unable to cash a lottery check due to budget cuts, and Brie Larson discusses "Room."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E16
October 22, 2015 - John Harwood
Hillary Clinton testifies at the eighth Benghazi hearing, Jeb Bush calls Supergirl "hot," and CNBC's John Harwood discusses moderating a Republican presidential debate.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E17
November 2, 2015 - Fareed Zakaria
President Obama sends ground troops to fight ISIS in Syria, police remain fearful of public scrutiny, and Fareed Zakaria discusses his documentary "Long Road to Hell."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E18
November 3, 2015 - Gloria Steinem
Jordan Klepper explains why Iowa is afraid of The Daily Show, GOP presidential hopefuls submit their debate demands, and Gloria Steinem discusses "My Life on the Road."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E21
November 9, 2015 - Pras
Presidential hopeful Ben Carson defends his violent past, Ronny Chieng examines outdated voting machines, and Pras discusses his documentary "Sweet Micky for President."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E21
November 10, 2015 - Dan Price
Donald Trump calls for a Starbucks boycott, the U.S. builds a $43 million gas station in Afghanistan, and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price explains his company's salary minimum.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E23
November 11, 2015 - Chris Hayes
Desi Lydic fact-checks GOP presidential candidates' statements from the Republican debate, and MSNBC's Chris Hayes weighs in on the presidential hopefuls.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E26
November 17, 2015 - Timbaland
Trevor examines the politicization of the ISIS attacks in Paris, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Alabama is refusing Syrian refugees, and Timbaland discusses "The Emperor of Sound."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E26
November 18, 2015 - Ted Koppel
Jessica Williams explains why Ben Carson dropped a foreign policy adviser, Kristen Schaal weighs in on schools that prohibit leggings, and Ted Koppel discusses "Lights Out."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E27
November 19, 2015 - David Rees
Mike Huckabee equates Syrian refugees with food, a lone Missourian decides the fate of her district's sales tax, and David Rees talks about "Going Deep with David Rees."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E28
November 30, 2015 - Spike Lee
Donald Trump mocks a handicapped reporter, Jordan Klepper weighs in on a shooting at Planned Parenthood, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses "Chi-Raq."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E30
December 1, 2015 - Nick Cannon
World leaders head to Paris for the COP21 climate conference, Jessica Williams searches for a hoverboard that actually flies, and Nick Cannon discusses the film "Chi-Raq."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E30
December 2, 2015 - Lupita Nyong'o
Hacking activist group Anonymous declares war on ISIS, Jordan Klepper examines the food industry, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Eclipsed."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E31
December 3, 2015 - Idris Elba
President Obama addresses a mass shooting in Southern California, Ted Cruz releases hours of raw footage from filming campaign ads, and Idris Elba discusses "Luther."
Full Ep
26:44
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E32
December 7, 2015 - Jon Stewart
MSNBC ransacks the home of terrorism suspects on live TV, and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart returns to shame Congress into renewing health care for 9/11 first responders.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E33
December 8, 2015 - Tom Perez
Donald Trump calls for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Hasan Minhaj examines white conservative extremists, and Labor Secretary Tom Perez discusses the middle class.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E35
December 9, 2015 - Marion Cotillard
Ronny Chieng looks on the bright side of global warming, Adam Lowitt breaks down a GOP presidential forum at a Jewish league, and Marion Cotillard discusses "Macbeth."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E35
December 10, 2015 - Michael Strahan
Jordan Klepper tries to determine if a good guy with a gun really is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun, and Michael Strahan discusses his memoir, "Wake Up Happy."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E37
December 14, 2015 - Andy Cohen
ISIS releases a Chinese recruitment song, The Best F#@king News Team debates a controversial zombie nativity scene, and Andy Cohen discusses his miniseries "Then and Now."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E39
December 16, 2015 - Will Smith
Jeb Bush stands up to Donald Trump during the latest GOP debate, Desi Lydic fact-checks the Republican candidates, and Will Smith discusses the biopic "Concussion."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E39
December 17, 2015 - Will Ferrell
The Best F#@king News Team reviews the biggest headlines of 2015, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assembles a pop supergroup, and Will Ferrell chats about "Daddy's Home."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E41
January 4, 2016 - David Cross
A new open-carry gun law goes into effect in Texas, Fox News spends New Year's Eve with the GOP presidential candidates, and David Cross discusses his show "Todd Margaret."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E41
January 5, 2016 - Ryan Coogler
Jordan Klepper sends a care package to a militia group involved in an armed standoff at a federal building in Oregon, and director Ryan Coogler discusses his film "Creed."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E42
January 6, 2016 - David J. Peterson
President Obama takes executive action on gun regulation, Hasan Minhaj examines the secondary sneaker market, and David J. Peterson discusses "The Art of Language Invention."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E44
January 7, 2016 - Dalia Mogahed
Donald Trump questions Ted Cruz's presidential eligibility, Jessica Williams breaks down a campaign ad on immigration, and Dalia Mogahed discusses Islamic stereotypes.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E44
January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn
Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E45
January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld
Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E46
January 13, 2016 - Rand Paul and Tavis Smiley
President Obama delivers his last State of the Union, Rand Paul appears in his own GOP debate, and Tavis Smiley discusses "The Covenant with Black America - Ten Years Later."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E47
January 14, 2016 - Ice Cube
The people of Flint, MI, face citywide water contamination, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the Oscar nominations' lack of diversity, and Ice Cube chats about "Ride Along 2."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E48
January 18, 2016 - Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi
A Georgia Air Force base apologizes for a tone-deaf ad, Jessica Williams fact-checks the presidential debates, and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi discuss "Making a Murderer."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E51
January 20, 2016 - Gael Garcia Bernal
Sarah Palin endorses GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj shares his hot tips for investing in guns, and Gael Garcia Bernal chats about "Mozart in the Jungle."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E51
January 21, 2016 - Marlon Wayans
Vladimir Putin is accused of approving an assassination, Jessica Williams examines a New York town's questionable seal, and Marlon Wayans discusses "Fifty Shades of Black."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E53
January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh
Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E53
January 26, 2016 - DeRay Mckesson
ISIS creates a dating site, Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton answer awkward questions at a CNN town hall, and DeRay Mckesson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E55
January 27, 2016 - Jerry Seinfeld
Donald Trump drops out of a GOP debate, two undercover anti-Planned Parenthood investigators are indicted, and Jerry Seinfeld chats about "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E55
January 28, 2016 - Ryan Lizza
Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj weigh Ted Cruz against Donald Trump, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down political ads, and Ryan Lizza discusses the GOP presidential contenders.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E57
February 1, 2016 - Reshma Saujani
Roy Wood Jr. looks back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s arrest in Alabama, Ronny Chieng talks about the history of the Iowa caucuses, and Reshma Saujani discusses Girls Who Code.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E57
February 2, 2016 - Peter Bergen
Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton win the Iowa caucuses, The Best F#@king News Team looks back at the Emancipation Proclamation, and Peter Bergen discuses "United States of Jihad."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E59
February 3, 2016 - Hannibal Buress
Ben Carson and Donald Trump accuse Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses, Roy Wood Jr. examines racism in porn, and Hannibal Buress discusses "Comedy Camisado."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E59
February 4, 2016 - Lilly Singh
GOP presidential dropout Rick Santorum endorses Marco Rubio, Ronny Chieng examines a questionable NBA promotion, and Lilly Singh discusses "A Trip to Unicorn Island."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E60
February 8, 2016 - Gillian Jacobs
Donald Trump lashes out at the audience during a GOP debate, Jessica Williams breaks down Beyonce's halftime show, and Gillian Jacobs discusses her Netflix series "Love."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E62
February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E63
February 11, 2016 - Ben Stiller
Jordan Klepper immerses himself in Donald Trump's political circus, Roy Wood Jr. investigates the decline of American fast food, and Ben Stiller chats about "Zoolander 2."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E65
February 22, 2016 - Cory Booker
Jeb Bush drops out of the GOP presidential race, Yoweri Museveni is reelected president of Uganda for a fifth term, and Senator Cory Booker discusses his book "United."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E65
February 23, 2016 - Anthony Mackie
Senate Republicans preemptively veto President Obama's Supreme Court nomination, Jessica Williams investigates a homophobic church, and Anthony Mackie discusses "Triple 9."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E67
February 24, 2016 - Brian Chesky
Donald Trump wins his third straight Republican primary, researchers discover that Adolf Hitler had a micropenis, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses founding his company.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E67
February 25, 2016 - Michael Hayden
Apple refuses to unlock a terrorist's iPhone for the FBI, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders vie for the black vote, and Michael Hayden discusses "Playing to the Edge."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E69
February 29, 2016 - Morris Chestnut
Bernie Sanders takes his loss in the South Carolina primary in stride, Donald Trump unknowingly tweets a Benito Mussolini quote, and Morris Chestnut chats about "Rosewood."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E69
March 1, 2016 - Neal Brennan
Iowa lawmakers propose a bill that could allow kids under 14 to shoot handguns, Kristen Schaal examines female body acceptance, and Neal Brennan discusses "3 Mics."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E71
March 2, 2016 - Chrissy Teigen
The Best F#@king News Team reveals Trevor's feelings about Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj weighs in on Marco Rubio's primary strategy, and Chrissy Teigen chats about "Cravings."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E71
March 3, 2016 - Bill de Blasio
Mitt Romney disavows Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about an unexpected compromise on gun research, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses New York City's tech industry.
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E72
March 7, 2016 - Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson
The GOP fights Donald Trump for party control, Roy Wood Jr. and Jessica Williams honor Ben Carson's political career, and Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson discuss "Broad City."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E73
March 8, 2016 - Ellen Page
Jordan Klepper talks to white kids who have only ever known a black president, Lewis Black reviews Osama bin Laden's will, and Ellen Page discusses her series "Gaycation."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E74
March 9, 2016 - Sacha Baron Cohen
Bernie Sanders pulls a surprise win in the Michigan primary, Jordan Klepper fact-checks Donald Trump's business record, and Sacha Baron Cohen discusses "The Brothers Grimsby."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E75
March 10, 2016 - Padma Lakshmi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the U.S., Ronny Chieng examines the Tri-Faith Initiative in Nebraska, and Padma Lakshmi discusses "Love, Loss, and What We Ate."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E76
March 14, 2016 - Van Jones
Bernie Sanders supporters crash a series of Donald Trump rallies, Neal Brennan weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and CNN's Van Jones discusses the Dream Corps.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E77
March 15, 2016 - Joe Nocera
Hillary Clinton accidentally revives a Benghazi conversation, The Best F#@king News Team provides a service for Donald Trump supporters, and Joe Nocera discusses "Indentured."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E79
March 17, 2016 - Theo James
President Obama nominates Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. debate Third Month Mania matchups, and Theo James discusses "Allegiant."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E80
March 21, 2016 - Shaka Senghor
Trevor examines the media's relationship with Donald Trump, Ronny Chieng investigates artificial intelligence, and Shaka Senghor discusses his memoir "Writing My Wrongs."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E81
March 22, 2016 - Taavi Roivas
President Obama visits Cuba, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Thabo Sefolosha beat a wrongful arrest, and Prime Minister Taavi Roivas discusses Estonia's technological advances.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E82
March 23, 2016 - Lindsey Graham
Trevor examines how the GOP ended up with Donald Trump, and Senator Lindsey Graham shoots pool and explains why he begrudgingly endorsed presidential hopeful Ted Cruz.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E83
March 24, 2016 - Ethan Hawke
Ted Cruz blasts President Obama's response to bombings in Brussels, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj weigh Third Month Mania rivals, and Ethan Hawke discusses "Born to Be Blue."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E84
April 4, 2016 - Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Hillary Clinton shuts down Bernie Sanders's debate request, Debbie Wasserman Schultz weighs in on the presidential election, and a Panama law firm reveals global corruption.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E85
April 5, 2016 - Jerrod Carmichael
The U.S. women's soccer team calls for pay equal to their male counterparts, Trevor examines Donald Trump's sexist past, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "The Carmichael Show."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E86
April 6, 2016 - Angelica Ross
North Carolina and Kansas pass transphobic bathroom laws, Jessica Williams examines trans panic, and Angelica Ross discusses TransTech Social Enterprises.
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E87
April 7, 2016 - Juan Williams
Michelle Wolf unpacks the role of candidates' wives on the campaign trail, the winner of Third Month Mania is revealed, and Juan Williams discusses his book "We the People."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E88
April 11, 2016 - Jennifer Hudson
Hillary Clinton and John Kasich campaign in New York City, Jordan Klepper tests a Japanese virtual reality sex suit, and Jennifer Hudson discusses her role in "Confirmation."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E89
April 12, 2016 - King Bach
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes a racially insensitive joke, Ronny Chieng and Jessica Williams examine sexual racism, and King Bach discusses "Meet the Blacks."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E90
April 13, 2016 - Ken Jeong
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is indicted on banking charges, Trevor examines Donald Trump's failed line of health products, and Ken Jeong discusses "Dr. Ken."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E91
April 14, 2016 - W. Kamau Bell
Jordan Klepper demonstrates the problem with primary delegates, Ted Cruz tries to appear likable at a CNN town hall, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E92
April 18, 2016 - Ellie Kemper
A Muslim man is kicked off a Southwest flight for speaking Arabic, Desi Lydic teaches Ted Cruz about "New York values," and Ellie Kemper discusses "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E93
April 19, 2016 - Ben Carson
Brazil's Congress votes to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, and Ben Carson defends his endorsement of Donald Trump and faces off against an unlikely opponent in a debate.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E95
April 21, 2016 - Howard Dean
Desi Lydic scams her fellow New Yorkers, Hasan Minhaj provides a few tax evasion tips, and Howard Dean offers his take on the Bernie Sanders campaign.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E96
April 25, 2016 - Danielle Brooks
Beyonce's visual album "Lemonade" creates a media frenzy, Hasan Minhaj talks to Sikhs about Islamophobia, and Danielle Brooks discusses Broadway's "The Color Purple."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E97
April 26, 2016 - Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key
Virginia grants voting rights to its previously incarcerated citizens, New York repeals its sales tax on tampons, and Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key chat about "Keanu."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E98
April 27, 2016 - McKay Coppins
Donald Trump fires off sexist remarks at Hillary Clinton, Lewis Black auditions for a morning talk show, and BuzzFeed News's McKay Coppins discusses his book "The Wilderness."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E99
April 28, 2016 - Ricky Gervais
John Boehner rips into fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Black Trump (Roy Wood Jr.) debuts his rap video, and Ricky Gervais chats about his movie "Special Correspondents."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E100
May 2, 2016 - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Donald Trump surrounds himself with unusual supporters, Ronny Chieng investigates contested conventions, and Trevor chats with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E101
May 3, 2016 - Josh King
Starbucks faces a lawsuit over its excessive use of ice, Donald Trump links Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, and Josh King discusses his book "Off Script."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E102
May 4, 2016 - Bethany Cosentino
Donald Trump becomes the presumptive GOP nominee, Hasan Minhaj investigates professional soccer's gender wage gap, and Bethany Cosentino fights sexism in the music industry.
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E104
May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie
The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E105
May 10, 2016 - Joe Morton
The federal government files a lawsuit against North Carolina's transphobic bill, Michelle Wolf imagines a Donald Trump presidency, and Joe Morton discusses "Turn Me Loose."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E106
May 11, 2016 - Nate Silver
Queen Elizabeth II calls out Chinese officials for being rude, Bernie Sanders wins the West Virginia Democratic primary, and Nate Silver discusses the presidential election.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E107
May 12, 2016 - B.J. Novak
Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns, Latino immigrants fast-track their paths to citizenship ahead of the election, and B.J. Novak discusses The List App.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E108
May 16, 2016 - Anthony Anderson
Donald Trump is caught posing as his own fake publicist, Eliza Cossio examines the GOP's chance of winning the Latino vote, and Anthony Anderson discusses "Black-ish."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E109
May 17, 2016 - Dahlia Lithwick
The Supreme Court refuses to rule on a pivotal contraception case, Hasan Minhaj reports on Canadians taking in Syrian refugees, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses SCOTUS's future.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E110
May 18, 2016 - Jason Sudeikis
Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly bury the hatchet, Hasan Minhaj sits down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Jason Sudeikis chats about "The Angry Birds Movie."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E111
May 19, 2016 - Arianna Huffington
President Obama calls for trans-friendly school bathrooms, Bernie Sanders supporters clash with the Democratic party, and Arianna Huffington discusses "The Sleep Revolution."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E112
May 23, 2016 - Rose Byrne
Donald Trump helps Chris Christie pay off the debt from his failed presidential run, the TSA tries to recruit new employees, and Rose Byrne discusses "X-Men: Apocalypse."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E113
May 24, 2016 - Katie Couric
The NRA endorses presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Desi Lydic speaks to gun owners about firearm safety, and Katie Couric discusses her documentary "Under the Gun."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E114
May 25, 2016 - Corey Pegues
Brazil faces political turmoil as it prepares for the Olympics, Donald Trump ties Hillary Clinton to a discredited conspiracy theory, and Corey Pegues discusses "Once a Cop."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E115
May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen
Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E117
June 13, 2016 - James Carville
Trevor discusses the mass shooting in Orlando, FL, Jordan Klepper learns about a GOP delegation dispute in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and James Carville discusses Politicon.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E117
June 14, 2016 - Michelangelo Signorile and Eddie Huang
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton respond to a mass shooting in Florida, Michelangelo Signorile examines homophobia in the U.S., and Eddie Huang discusses "Double Cup Love."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E118
June 15, 2016 - Roland Emmerich
Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic discuss white voters, Roy Wood Jr. examines Alabama's scandal-plagued government, and Roland Emmerich talks about "Independence Day: Resurgence."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E119
June 16, 2016 - Deshauna Barber
Senate Democrats push for gun control in a 15-hour filibuster, Trevor examines Australia's declining species, and Miss USA Deshauna Barber discusses PTSD aid for veterans.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E121
June 21, 2016 - Tavis Smiley
Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper demonstrate why Congress can't pass gun control legislation, a heat wave hits the Southwest, and Tavis Smiley discusses "Before You Judge Me."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E123
June 22, 2016 - John Heilemann and Mark Halperin
Rio de Janeiro prepares for the Olympics, Roy Wood Jr. investigates lobbyists and the Army Corps of Engineers, and John Heilemann and Mark Halperin discuss "The Circus."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E123
June 23, 2016 - Macklemore
House Democrats stage a sit-in protest to call for gun control legislation, Michelle Wolf dissects the Second Amendment, and Macklemore discusses opioid addiction.
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E124
June 27, 2016 - Cynthia Erivo
The U.K. votes to leave the European Union, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Jesse Williams's anti-racism speech at the BET Awards, and Cynthia Erivo discusses "The Color Purple."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E125
June 28, 2016 - Calvin Trillin
The Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion regulations in Texas, Jordan Klepper reports on Illinois's budget impasse, and Calvin Trillin discusses "Jackson, 1964."
Full Ep
15:41
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E126
June 29, 2016 - Laverne Cox
Elizabeth Warren campaigns with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, Desi Lydic fact-checks a Donald Trump speech, and Laverne Cox chats about "Orange Is the New Black."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E127
June 30, 2016 - Chuck Klosterman
The U.K. hunts for a new prime minister following the Brexit vote, Jessica Williams says goodbye to The Daily Show, and Chuck Klosterman discusses "But What If We're Wrong?"
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E129
July 6, 2016 - Terry McMillan
Hillary Clinton's past remarks about her email investigation prove to be untrue, Donald Trump praises Saddam Hussein, and Terry McMillan discusses "I Almost Forgot About You."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E130
July 7, 2016 - Julia Stiles
Trevor reacts to the police shootings of two black men, Gretchen Carlson sues Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and Julia Stiles discusses "Jason Bourne."
Full Ep
21:05
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E131
July 18, 2016 - The Road to "The Road"
Trevor takes a look back at the bizarre and unprecedented primary season that led to Donald Trump's emergence as the GOP nominee.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E132
July 19, 2016 - Michael Steele
To kick off The Daily Show's Republican National Convention coverage, Trevor breaks down the first day of speeches, and Michael Steele discusses Donald Trump's GOP nomination.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E133
July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour
From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
Full Ep
24:21
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E134
July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner
Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.
Full Ep
23:01
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E135
July 22, 2016 - The RNC Night 4: The Party's Over
On The Daily Show's final night of RNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team reacts to Donald Trump's nomination, fact-checks the speeches and prepares for possible deportation.
Full Ep
21:36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E136
July 25, 2016 - What to Expect When You're Expectant
To kick off the Democratic National Convention, Trevor revisits a primary process that pitted Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders.
Full Ep
21:32
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E137
July 26, 2016 - John Podesta
To kick off The Daily Show's DNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team examines a DNC email leak, and John Podesta discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination.
Full Ep
25:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E138
July 27, 2016 - Kirsten Gillibrand
From the DNC in Philadelphia, Desi Lydic unpacks Hillary Clinton's nomination, Donald Trump asks Russia to hack the U.S., and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses paid leave.
Full Ep
25:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E139
July 28, 2016 - Mark Leibovich
As the DNC wraps up in in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination for president, and Mark Leibovich discusses the high-stakes election.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E140
July 29, 2016 - Cory Booker
On The Daily Show's final night at the DNC in Philadelphia, The Best F#@king News Team reviews the week's speeches, and Cory Booker discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E141
August 8, 2016 - John Lewis
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of rigging the election, and Representative John Lewis talks about participating in the civil rights movement in his book "March: Book Three."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E142
August 9, 2016 - Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero
Congress battles over Zika funding amid U.S. outbreaks, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's economic speech, and Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero discuss Another Period.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E143
August 10, 2016 - Mychal Denzel Smith
Donald Trump calls on Second Amendment supporters to thwart Hillary Clinton, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching."
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E144
August 11, 2016 - Mike Birbiglia
Donald Trump claims Barack Obama founded ISIS, Trevor suggests ways to prevent police from shooting unarmed citizens, and Mike Birbiglia discusses "Don't Think Twice."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E145
August 15, 2016 - Daniel Radcliffe
Donald Trump's surrogates defend his claims that President Obama founded ISIS, Ronny Chieng examines the Trump Organization, and Daniel Radcliffe discusses "Imperium."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E146
August 16, 2016 - Yaa Gyasi & Sharlto Copley
Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's counterterrorism speech, Yaa Gyasi discusses her book "Homegoing," and Sharlto Copley talks about his movie "The Hollars."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E147
August 17, 2016 - LeBron James
Donald Trump calls for more cops in black communities, Trevor examines police profiling, and LeBron James discusses the LeBron James Family Foundation and "Cleveland Hustles."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E149
September 6, 2016 - Jeff Ross
China snubs President Obama at the G20 Summit, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Donald Trump's attempt to woo black voters, and Jeff Ross discusses his special Jeff Ross Roasts Cops.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E150
September 7, 2016 - Ava DuVernay
Trevor breaks down Congress's inaction on Zika funding, Hasan Minhaj details the latest features on the iPhone 7, and Ava DuVernay discusses "Queen Sugar."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E151
September 8, 2016 - Howard Schultz
Matt Lauer grills Hillary Clinton on her emails, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump on international relations, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz discusses "Upstanders."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E151
September 12, 2016 - T.I.
Hillary Clinton hides her pneumonia from the public, Hasan Minhaj investigates the Dakota Access pipeline, and rapper T.I. discusses his show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E153
September 13, 2016 - Danielle Weisberg & Carly Zakin
NFL star Colin Kaepernick protests during the national anthem, The Best F#@king News Team debates Kaepernick's patriotism, and Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin talk theSkimm.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E154
September 14, 2016 - Hannah Hart
A Missouri law may lift training requirements for gun owners, Roy Wood Jr. reports on a college protest that fights firearms with dildos, and Hannah Hart discusses "Dirty 30."
Full Ep
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E155
September 15, 2016 - Bill Clinton
President Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump stops by "The Dr. Oz Show," and Clinton Foundation Founder Bill Clinton discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E156
September 19, 2016 - Nick Jonas & Ben Schnetzer
New Yorkers are unfazed by a terrorist attack in Manhattan, Michelle Wolf tackles a burkini controversy in France, and Nick Jonas and Ben Schnetzer discuss their movie "Goat."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E157
September 20, 2016 - Jada Pinkett Smith
Donald Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to deadly Skittles, Jordan Klepper has an enlightening experience at a Trump rally, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Gotham."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E158
September 21, 2016 - Wendy Williams
Trevor examines the police shooting of Terence Crutcher, Wells Fargo scams millions of customers, and Wendy Williams talks about hosting "The Wendy Williams Show."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E159
September 22, 2016 - Lisa Ling
Mark Zuckerberg announces a plan to cure all diseases, Trevor marvels at Tomi Lahren's inexplicable anger, and CNN's Lisa Ling discusses "This Is Life with Lisa Ling."
Full Ep
25:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E160
September 26, 2016 - Alicia Menendez
Trevor covers the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about political fact-checking, and Alicia Menendez discusses debate moderation.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E161
September 27, 2016 - Sara Goldrick-Rab
Donald Trump blames his poor debate performance on his microphone, Desi Lydic fact-checks the first presidential debate, and Sara Goldrick-Rab discusses "Paying the Price."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E162
September 28, 2016 - Reid Hoffman
Donald Trump defends attacks he made on a former Miss Universe's weight, Trevor looks back at Trump's history of sexism, and Reid Hoffman discusses the presidential election.
Full Ep
26:36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E2
October 4, 2016 - Ezra Klein
In this live episode, Trevor recaps the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine, Hasan Minhaj honors Joe Biden, and Ezra Klein discusses the 2016 election.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E3
October 5, 2016 - Mark Duplass
The media creates scandals by taking remarks by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump out of context, Lewis Black urges millennials to vote, and Mark Duplass discusses "Blue Jay."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E4
October 6, 2016 - Carmelo Anthony
Ronny Chieng unpacks a racist segment from "The O'Reilly Factor," Desi Lydic investigates political sexism, and Carmelo Anthony discusses the Carmelo Anthony Foundation.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E5
October 10, 2016 - Xavier Becerra
Donald Trump brags about groping women in a 2005 video, Trevor likens Trump to an African dictator, and Xavier Becerra discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E6
October 11, 2016 - Charlamagne Tha God - Uncensored
Desi Lydic fact-checks 2016's second presidential debate, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's sexual assault scandal, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses "The Breakfast Club."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E7
October 12, 2016 - Bryan Christy
Conservative Christians defend Donald Trump's Pussygate comments, The Best F#@king News Team debates trigger warnings, and Bryan Christy discusses the rhino horn trade.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E9
October 17, 2016 - Russell Simmons
The U.S. bombs Yemen, Donald Trump claims that the 2016 presidential election will be rigged, and Russell Simmons discusses the Muslims Are Speaking Out campaign.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E10
October 18, 2016 - Uzo Aduba
Melania Trump addresses Donald Trump's Pussygate scandal, WikiLeaks publishes Hillary Clinton's emails and Wall Street speeches, and Uzo Aduba discusses "American Pastoral."
Full Ep
24:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E11
October 19, 2016 - Matt Taibbi
In this live episode, Trevor and Matt Taibbi unpack Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's final presidential debate, and Roy Wood Jr. grills apathetic black voters.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E12
October 20, 2016 - Mike Colter
Donald Trump threatens to challenge the results of the 2016 election, Roy Wood Jr. examines the struggles black journalists face, and Mike Colter discusses "Luke Cage."
Full Ep
21:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E13
The Best of the Worst: Democalypse 2016 Roundup
Trevor Noah looks back on The Daily Show's coverage of the 2016 general election in all of its bizarre grandeur, from the Clinton-Trump debates to the innumerable scandals.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E14
October 25, 2016 - Dana Bash
Roy Wood Jr. examines the closing of a French refugee camp, Donald Trump pledges to sue his sexual assault accusers, and Dana Bash talks about reporting on the 2016 election.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E15
October 26, 2016 - John Della Volpe & Phil Collins
Trevor examines the online media's partisan divide, John Della Volpe talks about polling millennial voters, and Phil Collins chats about his memoir "Not Dead Yet."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E16
October 27, 2016 - Jeezy
The Obama administration announces major price hikes for Obamacare, Desi Lydic and Eliza Cossio conduct a rigged election poll, and rapper Jeezy discusses "Trap or Die 3."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E17
October 31, 2016 - Jeff Ross
In this Halloween episode, Jeff Ross and The Best F#@king News Team join Trevor for a look into the post-apocalyptic world of a Donald Trump presidency.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E18
November 1, 2016 - Susan Rice
The FBI begins another probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, Michelle Wolf discusses male birth control, and Susan Rice reflects on her time as U.S. national security adviser.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E19
November 2, 2016 - Kal Penn
Trevor describes how Hillary Clinton is living the black experience, Desi Lydic meets the founder of the Trumpettes, and Kal Penn discusses his role on "Designated Survivor."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E20
November 3, 2016 - Common
Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."
Full Ep
22:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E21
November 7, 2016 - Jonathan Capehart
The FBI concludes its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails just ahead of the 2016 election, Trevor urges viewers to vote, and Jonathan Capehart discusses the electoral map.
Full Ep
44:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E22
November 8, 2016 - Election Night Special
The Best F#@king News Team, Ana Marie Cox, Douglas Brinkley and Keegan-Michael Key join Trevor for live coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E23
November 9, 2016 - John Stanton
After Donald Trump is elected president, Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj break down how women and Muslims are reacting, and John Stanton discusses BuzzFeed's election coverage.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E24
November 10, 2016 - Deborah Lee James & Eric Fanning
Barack Obama meets President-elect Trump, Ronny Chieng finds new ways to poll the electorate, and Deborah Lee James and Eric Fanning discuss the transition of military power.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E25
November 14, 2016 - Nate Silver & Adrian Grenier
President-elect Donald Trump backs down on key campaign promises, Nate Silver discusses FiveThirtyEight, and Adrian Grenier talks about the Lonely Whale Foundation.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E26
November 15, 2016 - Desus Nice & The Kid Mero
Trevor compares Donald Trump to South African President Jacob Zuma, developing countries learn about U.S. democracy, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero discuss "Desus & Mero."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E27
November 16, 2016 - Wesley Lowery
Alt-right leader Steve Bannon joins the Trump administration, The Best F#@king News Team mourns the death of facts, and Wesley Lowery discusses "They Can't Kill Us All."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E28
November 17, 2016 - George Packer & Q-Tip
President-elect Trump's transition team calls for a Muslim registry, George Packer discusses the working class, and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest talks "We Got It From Here."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E29
November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green
Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E30
November 29, 2016 - Mahershala Ali
The media grapples with President-elect Trump's lying, Adam Lowitt weighs in on a Holocaust-themed ice skating performance in Russia, and Mahershala Ali discusses "Moonlight."
Full Ep
25:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E31
November 30, 2016 - Tomi Lahren
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Trump administration nominees Jeff Sessions and Steven Mnuchin, and "Tomi" host Tomi Lahren talks about being a voice for conservatism.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E32
December 1, 2016 - Chelsea Handler
Trevor examines the initial route of the Dakota Access Pipeline, President-elect Trump names Michael Flynn national security adviser, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E33
December 5, 2016 - Van Jones
Ben Carson is nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jordan Klepper attends Donald Trump's post-election tour, and Van Jones discusses "The Messy Truth."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E34
December 6, 2016 - John Legend
President-elect Trump raises eyebrows after talking to the president of Taiwan, Hasan Minhaj learns how the Navy is going green, and John Legend discusses "La La Land."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E35
December 7, 2016 - Brian Tyree Henry
Thomas Jefferson (Jordan Klepper) explains the Electoral College, Hasan Minhaj looks at criminals who go viral online, and Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in "Atlanta."
Full Ep
22:38
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E36
December 8, 2016 - Evan McMullin & DJ Khaled
President-elect Trump strikes a problematic deal with Carrier to keep jobs in the U.S., Evan McMullin talks about uniting Americans, and DJ Khaled discusses "The Keys."
Full Ep
25:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E36
December 12, 2016 - President Barack Obama
Trevor sits down with President Obama at the White House to discuss Russia's impact on the 2016 election, the incoming Trump administration and responses to modern racism.
Full Ep
23:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E38
December 13, 2016 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, The Best F#@king News Team designs poop-friendly NASA suits, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "My President Was Black."
Full Ep
21:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E39
December 14, 2016 - Michael K. Williams
Donald Trump admits to campaigning on falsehoods, Desi Lydic and Michelle Wolf examine the future of reproductive rights, and Michael K. Williams discusses "Assassin's Creed."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E40
December 15, 2016 - Rob Corddry
The Best F#@king News Team recaps the biggest stories of 2016, Jordan Klepper celebrates Donald Trump supporters, and Rob Corddry discusses "Office Christmas Party."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E41
January 3, 2017 - Michael Che
Republicans vote to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, Vladimir Putin reacts to President Obama's sanctions on Russia, and Michael Che discusses "Michael Che Matters."
Full Ep
24:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E42
January 4, 2017 - Omar Saif Ghobash
Republicans defend a vote to gut an ethics panel, Michelle Wolf examines a congressional swearing-in ceremony, and Omar Saif Ghobash discusses "Letters to a Young Muslim."
Full Ep
23:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E43
January 5, 2017 - Keegan-Michael Key
The GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic examine congressional gridlock, and Keegan-Michael Key gives his final address as Obama's anger translator.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E44
January 9, 2017 - Susan Goldberg
Trevor recaps the 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump lies about an intelligence report on Russian election hacking, and Susan Goldberg discusses National Geographic magazine.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E45
January 10, 2017 - Aasif Mandvi
Donald Trump prepares for a pre-inauguration news conference, Roy Wood Jr. examines Apple's gun emoji redesign, and Aasif Mandvi discusses "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E46
January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait
President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E47
January 12, 2017 - Cecile Richards
The U.S. Ethics Office blasts Donald Trump's divestment plan, Ben Carson begins his confirmation hearing for HUD secretary, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood.
Full Ep
23:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E48
January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray
Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E49
January 17, 2017 - John Zimmer
President Obama makes last-ditch efforts to protect his legacy, Lewis Black reflects on the lack of star power at Donald Trump's inauguration, and John Zimmer discusses Lyft.
Full Ep
24:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E50
January 18, 2017 - Samantha Power
Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos undergoes a harsh Senate hearing, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's approval rating, and Samantha Power discusses her U.N. role.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E51
January 19, 2017 - Scott Conroy & James McAvoy
Tensions over President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia rise ahead of his inauguration, Scott Conroy discusses "Embeds," and James McAvoy chats about his movie "Split."
Full Ep
21:58
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E52
January 20, 2017 - Joy Reid
Donald Trump is sworn in as president, Roy Wood Jr. salutes Barack Obama, Desi Lydic tackles parenthood in a new America, and Joy Reid discusses "We Are the Change We Seek."
Full Ep
24:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E53
January 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Millions gather worldwide to march for women's rights, Desi Lydic examines the Trump administration's "alternative facts," and Matt Taibbi discusses "Insane Clown President."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E54
January 24, 2017 - Big Sean
Trevor profiles White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, The Best F#@king News Team auditions to read President Trump's tweets, and Big Sean discusses his album "I Decided."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E55
January 25, 2017 - Heather Ann Thompson & Bellamy Young
President Trump signs a series of controversial executive orders, author Heather Ann Thompson discusses "Blood in the Water," and actress Bellamy Young chats about "Scandal."
Full Ep
24:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E56
January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne
Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E57
January 30, 2017 - Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin
Hasan Minhaj examines a Muslim-targeted travel ban, Neal Brennan accuses President Trump of being too sensitive, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin discuss "Rest in Power."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E58
January 31, 2017 - Anthony D. Romero t
President Trump fires the acting U.S. attorney general, Hasan Minhaj puts the Muslim-targeted travel ban into historical perspective, and Anthony D. Romero discusses the ACLU. d
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E59
February 1, 2017 - David Miliband
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and hosts a Black History Month gathering, and David Miliband discusses the International Rescue Committee.
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E60
February 2, 2017 - Blair Underwood
President Trump picks fights with Mexico and Australia, Roy Wood Jr. attends a football convention to get his mind off of politics, and Blair Underwood discusses "Quantico."
Full Ep
21:58
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E61
February 6, 2017 - Keith Ellison
President Trump lashes out at a federal judge on Twitter, Trevor examines Steve Bannon's role in the White House, and Keith Ellison discusses the Democratic Party's future.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E62
February 7, 2017 - Marty Walsh
President Trump accuses the media of underreporting terrorism, Michelle Wolf lauds Kellyanne Conway's duplicity, and Marty Walsh discusses Boston's sanctuary city status.
Full Ep
25:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E63
February 8, 2017 - Tracee Ellis Ross
Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate health care on CNN, Elizabeth Warren reacts to being silenced on the Senate floor, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "Black-ish."
Full Ep
25:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E64
February 9, 2017 - Laura Jane Grace
The Trump family is accused of using the White House for financial gain, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for Fashion Week and the Grammys, and Laura Jane Grace discusses "Tranny."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E65
February 13, 2017 - Elaine Welteroth & Phillip Picardi
President Trump meets with Japan's Shinzo Abe, Trevor profiles Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi discuss Teen Vogue.
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E67
February 15, 2017 - Mark Mazzetti
Trevor reflects on having a president with grandpa tendencies, Donald Trump weighs in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Mark Mazzetti discusses Russia's election hacking.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E68
February 16, 2017 - Ezra Edelman
President Trump holds a turbulent press conference, Jordan Klepper talks to New Jersey residents living on Dick Street, and Ezra Edelman discusses "O.J.: Made in America."
Full Ep
21:03
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E69
February 20, 2017 - Barack Obama: Unpresidented
As the Obama administration ends, the outgoing president enacts legacy-preserving policy, the GOP prepares for President Trump, and guests reflect on the past eight years.
Full Ep
20:48
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E70
February 21, 2017 - The Celebrity Appresident
Trevor examines Donald Trump's rocky presidential transition and scandalous ties to Russia, as well as the White House's contentious relationship with the media.
Full Ep
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E71
February 22, 2017 - The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
Trevor breaks down President Trump's turbulent inauguration weekend, from the musicians who refused to perform at the ceremony to the worldwide Women's Marches that followed.
Full Ep
20:42
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E72
February 23, 2017 - This Land Is His Land
Trevor examines President Trump's disastrous Muslim ban, his escalating war against the media and his saber-rattling approach to international diplomacy.
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E73
February 27, 2017 - John Oliver
The Trump administration tries to crack down on news leaks, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates black excellence at the Oscars, and John Oliver discusses "Last Week Tonight."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E74
February 28, 2017 - Run the Jewels
Twitter slams Kellyanne Conway for kneeling on a White House sofa, Desi Lydic finds out if paid protesters are invading town halls, and Run the Jewels talk "Run the Jewels 3."
Full Ep
27:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E75
March 1, 2017 - Jake Tapper
Trevor calls out the media for praising President Trump's first congressional address, and "The Lead" host Jake Tapper talks about upholding freedom of the press.
Full Ep
25:58
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E76
March 2, 2017 - Evan Osnos
Jordan Klepper looks at Jeff Sessions's scandalous talks with Russia, Adam Lowitt examines recent anti-Semitic attacks, and Evan Osnos discusses his New Yorker cover story.
Full Ep
25:02
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E77
March 6, 2017 - Jennifer Lopez
President Trump makes a baseless claim that former President Obama wiretapped him, Neal Brennan examines the GOP's hypocrisy, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Shades of Blue."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E78
March 7, 2017 - Judd Apatow
HUD Secretary Ben Carson refers to slaves as "immigrants," Lewis Black breaks down Uber's many scandals, and Judd Apatow discusses his Netflix series "Love."
Full Ep
23:56
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E79
March 8, 2017 - Tressie McMillan Cottom
The GOP unveils a disastrous replacement for Obamacare, Michelle Wolf details Ivanka Trump's problematic brand of feminism, and Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses "Lower Ed."
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E80
March 9, 2017 - Alynda Segarra
Trevor and Jordan Klepper sing to "forgotten" Americans, Team Trump threatens to erase climate data, and Alynda Segarra discusses Hurray for the Riff Raff's "The Navigator."
Full Ep
29:44
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E82
March 15, 2017 - Jesse Williams
Trevor breaks down Paul Ryan and President Trump's health care bill, Ronny Chieng looks at the downside of smart technology, and Jesse Williams chats about "Grey's Anatomy."
Full Ep
34:32
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E83
March 16, 2017 - Donna Brazile
Dutch voters reject far-right prime minister candidate Geert Wilders, Gina Yashere examines how the U.K. is faring post-Brexit, and Donna Brazile discusses Democratic policy.
Full Ep
24:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E84
March 20, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
Trevor looks at Fox News's influence in the White House, the FBI and NSA dispute President Trump's wiretapping claims, and Bassem Youssef discusses "Revolution for Dummies."
Full Ep
23:19
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E85
Extended - March 21, 2017 - Dahlia Lithwick
Trevor runs through the busy news day, Jordan Klepper looks into President Trump's 2020 bid, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing.
Full Ep
23:17
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E86
Extended - March 22, 2017 - Michael Pena
SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch faces his Senate confirmation hearing, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. enter another round of Third Month Mania, and Michael Pena discusses "CHIPS."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E87
March 23, 2017 - Zara Larsson
The GOP halts the vote on its Obamacare replacement bill, Ronny Chieng researches the dangers of dating in Australia, and Zara Larsson discusses her album "So Good."
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E88
March 27, 2017 - John Singleton
The Best F#@king News Team figures out who's to blame for the GOP's failed health care bill, President Trump lies about going golfing, and John Singleton discusses "Rebel."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E89
March 28, 2017 - Helene Cooper
Roy Wood Jr. militarizes Meals on Wheels, Devin Nunes shares classified information in an investigation on President Trump, and Helene Cooper discusses "Madame President."
Full Ep
25:48
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E90
Extended - March 29, 2017 - Residente
President Trump rolls back coal industry regulations, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. update their Third Month Mania brackets, and Residente discusses his eponymous documentary.
Full Ep
22:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E91
Extended - March 30, 2017 - Chris Hayes
Paul Ryan laughs off an attack from Donald Trump, Michelle Wolf explains why Rachel Dolezal shouldn't try to pass as black, and Chris Hayes discusses "A Colony in a Nation."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E92
April 3, 2017 - Willie Parker
Accused sexual predator President Trump honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Roy Wood Jr. explains Black Twitter, and Dr. Willie Parker discusses his book "Life's Work."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E93
April 4, 2017 - Chelsea Handler
Trevor examines Jared Kushner's extensive White House responsibilities, Turkey votes on whether to become a dictatorship, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E94
April 5, 2017 - Michelle Rodriguez
Pepsi pulls its tone-deaf ad featuring Kendall Jenner, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj reveal Donald Trump's best tweet, and Michelle Rodriguez talks "The Fate of the Furious."
Full Ep
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E95
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jordan Klepper
The Daily Show highlights some of correspondent Jordan Klepper's best reporting on gun safety, Trump supporters and more.
Full Ep
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E96
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr.
The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Roy Wood Jr.'s coverage of Meals on Wheels, dildo-brandishing protesters and blackness at the Oscars.
Full Ep
21:16
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E97
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng
The Daily Show salutes correspondent Ronny Chieng's reporting as he covers Fox News's racism, an interfaith initiative and Donald Trump's China policy.
Full Ep
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E98
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic
The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.
Full Ep
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E99
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minhaj
The Daily Show highlights correspondent Hasan Minhaj's coverage of Canada's refugee program, the wage gap in soccer and President Trump's Muslim ban.
Full Ep
31:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E100
Extended - April 17, 2017 - Austan Goolsbee
Trevor wonders where World War III will begin, the White House fumbles through the Easter Egg Roll, and economist Austan Goolsbee discusses President Trump's budget.
Full Ep
32:33
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E101
Extended - April 18, 2017 - Adam Schiff
Infowars host Alex Jones claims to be a performance artist, Roy Wood Jr. predicts the future of the Trump presidency, and Rep. Adam Schiff discusses Russian election hacking.
Full Ep
24:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E102
April 19, 2017 - Marc Edwards
Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly, Hasan Minhaj investigates a Texas town's contaminated water supply, and Professor Marc Edwards talks about the ongoing lead crisis in Flint, MI.
Full Ep
24:44
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E103
Extended - April 20, 2017 - Rashida Jones
Trevor examines the Trump administration's stance on marijuana, Roy Wood Jr. investigates internet privacy issues, and Rashida Jones discusses "Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On."
Full Ep
31:36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E104
Extended - April 24, 2017 - John Kasich
President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, Desi Lydic learns about Christian culture in Alabama, and Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses "Two Paths."
04/24/2017
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E105
April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God
"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."
04/25/2017
Full Ep
26:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E106
Extended - April 26, 2017 - Kevin Coval
Trevor finds out how Southerners honor Confederate Memorial Day, Jordan Klepper examines Alabama's history, and Kevin Coval discusses his book "A People's History of Chicago."
04/26/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E107
April 27, 2017 - Katy Tur
Trevor recaps the day's top headlines, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Bigfoot could save Alabama's forests, and Katy Tur talks about covering Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
04/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E108
May 1, 2017 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett & Tommy Vietor
The Fyre Festival implodes, Hasan Minhaj celebrates his gig at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor discuss "Pod Save America."
05/01/2017
Full Ep
24:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E109
Extended - May 2, 2017 - W. Kamau Bell
Hillary Clinton looks back at the 2016 election, Ronny Chieng examines the horrors of air travel, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."
05/02/2017
Full Ep
23:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E111
Extended - May 4, 2017 - Robert Sapolsky
House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill, Roy Wood Jr. uses an airline scandal to make Congress care about black people, and Robert Sapolsky discusses "Behave."
05/04/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E112
May 8, 2017 - Wanda Sykes
Michelle Wolf weighs in on women's health care under the GOP, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to France electing Emmanuel Macron president, and Wanda Sykes chats about "Snatched."
05/08/2017
Full Ep
29:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E113
Extended - May 9, 2017 - Djimon Hounsou
Sally Yates testifies about Michael Flynn in an open Senate hearing, Hasan Minhaj gives the media advice for the Trump era, and Djimon Hounsou discusses "King Arthur."
05/09/2017
Full Ep
24:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E114
Extended - May 10, 2017 - Valerie Jarrett
Trevor examines the fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett discusses the Obamas' post-White House activism.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
24:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E115
Extended - May 11, 2017 - D.L. Hughley
President Trump's rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey begins to unravel, Russian officials visit the White House, and D.L. Hughley discusses "The D.L. Hughley Show."
05/11/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E116
May 15, 2017 - Timothy Snyder
President Trump allegedly shares classified information with Russian officials, Confederate monuments get dismantled in the South, and Timothy Snyder discusses "On Tyranny."
05/15/2017
Full Ep
24:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E117
Extended - May 16, 2017 - Gabourey Sidibe
Jordan Klepper explains why President Trump gave classified intel to Russian officials, Ronny Chieng talks flying cars, and Gabourey Sidibe discusses "This Is Just My Face."
05/16/2017
Full Ep
26:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E118
Extended - May 17, 2017 - Susan Burton
President Trump allegedly asked James Comey to end the Russia investigation, Vladimir Putin comes to the White House's aid, and Susan Burton discusses "Becoming Ms. Burton."
05/17/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E119
May 18, 2017 - Kerry Washington
Trevor reviews the ongoing turmoil within the Trump administration, Desi Lydic interviews an excessively honest politician, and Kerry Washington chats about "Scandal."
05/18/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E120
May 30, 2017 - Elizabeth Ford
President Trump goes on his first international trip, Jordan Klepper breaks down the Brussels NATO summit, and Elizabeth Ford discusses "Sometimes Amazing Things Happen."
05/30/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E121
May 31, 2017 - Logan Browning
The White House praises President Trump's trip abroad, Michelle Wolf unpacks the expectations surrounding "Wonder Woman," and Logan Browning discusses "Dear White People."
05/31/2017
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E122
Extended - June 1, 2017 - Al Franken
President Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Jim Jefferies weighs in on the White House's woes, and Senator Al Franken discusses "Giant of the Senate."
06/01/2017
Full Ep
28:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E123
Extended - June 5, 2017 - William J. Barber II
World leaders react to President Trump pulling out of the Paris climate deal, Michelle Wolf recaps Megyn Kelly's NBC debut, and William J. Barber II discusses systemic racism.
06/05/2017
Full Ep
22:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E124
Extended - June 6, 2017 - John Avlon
Trevor examines President Trump's penchant for touting phony accomplishments, Gina Yashere weighs in on the U.K. election, and John Avlon discusses "Washington's Farewell."
06/06/2017
Full Ep
24:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E125
Extended - June 7, 2017 - Sebastian Junger & Nick Quested
Attorney General Jeff Sessions offers to resign, Eric Trump reportedly shifted charity funds into Trump firms, and Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested discuss "Hell on Earth."
06/07/2017
Full Ep
28:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E126
Extended - June 8, 2017 - Salma Hayek Pinault
James Comey details his meetings with President Trump in a Senate hearing, Jordan Klepper weighs in on gun control, and Salma Hayek Pinault discusses "Beatriz at Dinner."
06/08/2017
Full Ep
24:05
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E127
Extended - June 12, 2017 - Roxane Gay
President Trump's shills demonstrate their loyalty, Trevor invites viewers to visit the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, and author Roxane Gay discusses "Hunger."
06/12/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E128
June 13, 2017 - Selenis Leyva
Attorney General Jeff Sessions gets fired up during his Senate hearing, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Russian hackers, and Selenis Leyva discusses "Orange Is the New Black."
06/13/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E129
June 14, 2017 - Vince Staples
Michelle Wolf weighs in on sexism at Uber, congressional Democrats sue President Trump, and hip-hop artist Vince Staples chats about his album "Big Fish Theory."
06/14/2017
Full Ep
28:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E130
Extended - June 15, 2017 - Whoopi Goldberg
Robert Mueller investigates Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, Hasan Minhaj examines U.S. military action, and Whoopi Goldberg discusses American political discourse.
06/15/2017
Full Ep
23:32
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E131
Extended - June 19, 2017 - Janet Mock
Beyonce gives birth to twins, Trevor runs through the news, Democrat Jon Ossoff battles for a House district in Georgia, and Janet Mock discusses "Surpassing Certainty."
06/19/2017
Full Ep
24:48
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E132
Extended - June 20, 2017 - John Harris
GOP senators draft their health care bill in secret, Ronny Chieng finds out how a band won the right to use a racist name, and John Harris discusses Politico in the Trump era.
06/20/2017
Full Ep
24:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E133
Extended - June 21, 2017 - Jason Isbell
Dashcam footage of the police shooting of Philando Castile is released, DJ Khaled teaches Trevor to be positive, and Jason Isbell chats about his album "The Nashville Sound."
06/21/2017
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E134
Extended - June 22, 2017 - Jerrod Carmichael - Uncensored
Senate Republicans unveil their Affordable Care Act replacement, Hasan Minhaj talks to fired federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Transformers."
06/22/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E135
July 10, 2017 - Kumail Nanjiani
President Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, Donald Trump Jr. defends meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, and Kumail Nanjiani discusses "The Big Sick."
07/10/2017
Full Ep
24:26
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E136
Extended - July 11, 2017 - David O. Brown
Donald Trump Jr. releases emails linking him to a Russian lawyer, Michael Kosta compares liberal and conservative consumers, and David O. Brown discusses "Called to Rise."
07/11/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E137
July 12, 2017 - James Davis
Fox News defends Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian meeting, Neal Brennan claims the GOP is leading the resistance, and James Davis discusses his Comedy Central show Hood Adjacent.
07/12/2017
Full Ep
27:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E138
Extended - July 13, 2017 - Ilhan Omar
Translators struggle to interpret President Trump, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Nevada's shortage of legal marijuana, and Trevor chats with Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar.
07/13/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E139
July 17, 2017 - Regina Hall
Senate Republicans delay the vote on their health care bill, Roy Wood Jr. examines Ann Coulter's Twitter feud with Delta Air Lines, and Regina Hall discusses "Girls Trip."
07/17/2017
Full Ep
26:37
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E140
Extended - July 18, 2017 - Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
The GOP health care bill collapses in the Senate, new details surface about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson discusses "Power."
07/18/2017
Full Ep
31:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E141
Extended - July 19, 2017 - Terry McAuliffe
Jordan Klepper unpacks the Trump-Russia scandal with a former KGB agent, Michelle Wolf calls for redhead emojis, and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe chats with Trevor.
07/19/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E142
July 20, 2017 - Issa Rae
President Trump claims he regrets picking Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Roy Wood Jr. examines the alternate history show "Confederate," and Issa Rae discusses "Insecure."
07/20/2017
Full Ep
24:05
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E143
Extended - July 24, 2017 - French Montana
Anthony Scaramucci joins the Trump administration, Trevor bids farewell to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and French Montana discusses "Jungle Rules."
07/24/2017
Full Ep
24:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E144
Extended - July 25, 2017 - Rola Hallam
The Senate votes to begin a debate on health care, Democrats unveil a new slogan aimed at working-class voters, and Rola Hallam explains how her company CanDo is aiding Syria.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
37:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E145
Extended - July 26, 2017 - Charlize Theron
The GOP makes another push to repeal Obamacare, trans veterans react to President Trump's ban on trans people in the military, and Charlize Theron discusses "Atomic Blonde."
07/26/2017
Full Ep
23:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E146
Extended - July 27, 2017 - Masha Gessen
President Trump continues bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Lewis Black examines America's crumbling infrastructure, and Masha Gessen discusses "The Future Is History."
07/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E147
July 31, 2017 - Kathryn Bigelow
Anthony Scaramucci and Reince Priebus leave the White House amid staff shake-ups, President Trump calls for more police violence, and Kathryn Bigelow discusses "Detroit."
07/31/2017
Full Ep
25:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E148
Extended - August 1, 2017 - Al Gore
Russia and North Korea put President Trump to the test, Ronny Chieng examines the everyday impact of global warming, and Al Gore discusses "An Inconvenient Sequel."
08/01/2017
Full Ep
33:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E149
Extended - August 2, 2017 - Joe Kennedy III
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Jeff Sessions's affirmative action crackdown, Hasan Minhaj visits coal country, and Joe Kennedy III discusses the Democratic platform.
08/02/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E150
August 3, 2017 - Kate Fagan
Trevor examines systemic racism within law enforcement and looks back at the Trump administration's themed week fails, and Kate Fagan discusses "What Made Maddy Run."
08/03/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E151
The Second 100 Days
Trevor recaps President Trump's biggest accomplishments (and non-accomplishments) during his second 100 days in office, from foreign policy to health care to the environment.
08/07/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E152
The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin
Trevor looks at the many ways Donald Trump and his staff have gotten wrapped up in Russia-related scandals since he began his run for the U.S. presidency
08/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E153
Trump's Best, Smartest People. Such Great People.
Trevor runs through the slew of dubiously qualified people President Trump has hired to run his administration and examines their most egregious gaffes and blunders.
08/09/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E154
Start Dreading the News
Trevor analyzes the state of news media with a look at the recent shakeups at Fox News, the effect President Trump has had on punditry and the rise of Alex Jones.
08/10/2017
Full Ep
24:32
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E155
Extended - August 21, 2017 - Joshua Green
President Trump defends a racially charged rally in Virginia, Roy Wood Jr. gives advice to white supremacists, and Joshua Green discusses Steve Bannon in "Devil's Bargain."
08/21/2017
Full Ep
29:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E156
Extended - August 22, 2017 - Amy Klobuchar
Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng weigh in on President Trump's Afghanistan War strategy, the Secret Service runs low on funds, and Amy Klobuchar discusses her work in the Senate.
08/22/2017
Full Ep
24:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E158
Extended - August 24, 2017 - Nnamdi Asomugha & Colin Warner
Trevor examines President Trump's personas, Jordan Klepper introduces his show The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper, and Nnamdi Asomugha and Colin Warner discuss "Crown Heights."
08/24/2017
Full Ep
24:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E159
Extended - August 28, 2017 - Neil deGrasse Tyson
President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Michael Kosta explains presidential clemency, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry."
08/28/2017
Full Ep
26:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E160
Extended - August 29, 2017 - Joy Reid
An email to a Trump business associate reveals a possible Kremlin connection, Roy Wood Jr. discusses NFL head injuries, and Joy Reid explains how Democrats can win elections.
08/29/2017
Full Ep
29:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E161
Extended - August 30, 2017 - James Blake
Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj talk about the removal of Confederate statues, Michelle Wolf dissects Ivanka Trump's true agenda, and James Blake discusses "Ways of Grace."
08/30/2017
Full Ep
24:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E162
Extended - August 31, 2017 - Reid Hoffman
Trevor examines the anti-fascist group "antifa," Ronny Chieng finds out how scientists are fighting medical price hikes, and Reid Hoffman discusses artificial intelligence.
08/31/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E163
September 5, 2017 - Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
President Trump puts the future of DACA into the hands of Congress, North Korea continues testing nuclear missiles, and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez discusses his book "We Rise."
09/05/2017
Full Ep
24:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E164
Extended - September 6, 2017 - Christopher Hill & Lake Bell
President Trump strikes a deal to fund Hurricane Harvey relief, Christopher Hill examines North Korea's nuclear capabilities, and Lake Bell discusses "I Do...Until I Don't."
09/06/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E165
September 7, 2017 - Zac Posen
President Trump angers the GOP by cutting a budget deal with Democrats, Dulce Sloan examines cultural appropriation at New York Fashion Week, and Zac Posen talks "House of Z."
09/07/2017
Full Ep
26:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E166
Extended - September 11, 2017 - Idris Elba
The Best F#@king News Team tries to one-up the reporters covering Hurricane Irma, "60 Minutes" profiles Steve Bannon, and Idris Elba discusses "The Mountain Between Us."
09/11/2017
Full Ep
30:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E167
Extended - September 12, 2017 - Maria Sharapova
Ted Cruz gets mired in a Twitter porn scandal, Michelle Wolf compares Miss America contestants to President Trump, and Maria Sharapova discusses her book "Unstoppable."
09/12/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E168
Extended - September 13, 2017 - Tom Morello & Chuck D
Michael Kosta polls the public on problematic statues, Muslims in Myanmar face violence from the Buddhist-majority military, and Tom Morello & Chuck D talk Prophets of Rage.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
25:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E169
Extended - September 14, 2017 - Jill Soloway
President Trump's bipartisan DACA deal leaves supporters sour, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to a controversial tweet from ESPN's Jemele Hill, and Jill Soloway discusses "Transparent."
09/14/2017
Full Ep
24:37
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E170
Extended - September 18, 2017 - Gucci Mane
President Trump attacks Hillary Clinton on Twitter, Trevor profiles Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Gucci Mane discusses "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane."
09/18/2017
Full Ep
23:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E171
Extended - September 19, 2017 - Olivia Munn
President Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly, Desi Lydic finds out how a U.S. border wall could affect businesses, and Olivia Munn discusses "The LEGO Ninjago Movie."
09/19/2017
Full Ep
24:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E172
Extended - September 20, 2017 - Ellen Pao
Sean Spicer struggles to find a job, Lewis Black weighs in on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and tech investor Ellen Pao discusses her memoir "Reset."
09/20/2017
Full Ep
25:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E173
Extended - September 21, 2017 - Bill Gates
Robert Mueller zones in on Paul Manafort, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, and Bill Gates discusses his foundation's efforts to fight poverty and disease.
09/21/2017
Full Ep
25:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E174
Extended - September 25, 2017 - Katy Tur
NFL players take a knee in solidarity against President Trump, Trevor questions the White House's response to black people who protest, and Katy Tur discusses "Unbelievable."
09/25/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E175
September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles
White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
09/26/2017
Full Ep
24:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E176
Extended - September 27, 2017 - America Ferrera
Alabama votes against the candidate President Trump endorsed in the GOP Senate primary, Michelle Wolf examines an NCAA scandal, and America Ferrera discusses "Superstore."
09/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E1
October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede
Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
10/02/2017
Full Ep
24:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E2
Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
23:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E3
Extended - October 4, 2017 - John Hodgman
Michael Kosta explains how Russia spreads fake news across social media in the U.S., Neal Brennan examines the gun control debate, and John Hodgman discusses "Vacationland."
10/04/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E4
Extended - October 5, 2017 - Kenya Barris
Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy resigns after encouraging his mistress to get an abortion, Trevor marks the anniversary of Pussygate, and Kenya Barris discusses "Black-ish."
10/05/2017
Full Ep
28:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E6
Extended - October 17, 2017 - Arne Duncan & Curtis Toler
President Trump buddies up to Mitch McConnell at a surprise presser, Ronny Chieng learns about Chicago's jail pizza program, and Arne Duncan and Curtis Toler discuss CRED.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
25:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E7
Extended - October 18, 2017 - Lena Waithe
From Chicago, Michelle Wolf weighs in on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, Dulce Sloan learns about Young Chicago Authors, and Lena Waithe discusses "The Chi."
10/18/2017
Full Ep
29:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E8
Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa
President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
Full Ep
25:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E9
Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan
John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
Full Ep
19:44
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E10
Extended - October 24, 2017 - Margo Price
Bill O'Reilly blames God for his sexual harassment cases, Michael Kosta examines the environmental decline of the Great Lakes, and Margo Price discusses "All American Made."
10/24/2017
Full Ep
22:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E12
Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
Full Ep
24:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E13
Extended - October 30, 2017 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Paul Manafort is indicted by Robert Mueller, Trevor breaks down the biggest headlines of the weekend, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his book "We Were Eight Years in Power."
10/30/2017
Full Ep
23:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E14
Extended - October 31, 2017 - Gretchen Carlson
Michael Kosta reacts to John Kelly's revisionist Civil War history, Desi Lydic spends Halloween avoiding President Trump's tweets, and Gretchen Carlson discusses "Be Fierce."
10/31/2017
Full Ep
33:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E15
Extended - November 1, 2017 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump calls to curb immigration after a terrorist attack in New York City, and Hillary Clinton discusses "What Happened" and weighs in on the Trump-Russia probe.
11/01/2017
Full Ep
32:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E16
Extended - November 2, 2017 - Gabrielle Union
Congress grills tech execs on Russian-bought ads meant to influence U.S. voters, Trevor recaps simpler news, and Gabrielle Union discusses "We're Going to Need More Wine."
11/02/2017
Full Ep
33:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E17
Extended - November 6, 2017 - Jeff Flake & Tig Notaro
President Trump kicks off his tour of Asia in Japan, Sen. Jeff Flake discusses his book "Conscience of a Conservative," and Tig Notaro talks about her show "One Mississippi."
11/06/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E18
November 7, 2017 - Jeff Ross
Sen. Rand Paul gets into a landscaping dispute with his neighbor, Saudi Arabia's crown prince cracks down on corruption, and Jeff Ross discusses Jeff Ross Roasts the Border.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E19
November 8, 2017 - Kenneth Branagh
Democrats sweep the 2017 elections, Trevor tries to imagine a worse president than Donald Trump, and Kenneth Branagh discusses his film "Murder on the Orient Express."
11/08/2017
Full Ep
25:18
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E20
Extended - November 9, 2017 - Van Jones
President Trump visits China, Lewis Black calls for lawmakers to stop politicizing veterans, and Van Jones discusses his book "Beyond the Messy Truth."
11/09/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E21
November 13, 2017 - Hari Kondabolu
Roy Moore is accused of sexual assault, President Trump mocks Kim Jong-un and defends Vladimir Putin on a trip to Asia, and Hari Kondabolu discusses "The Problem with Apu."
11/13/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E22
November 14, 2017 - 2 Chainz
Ronny Chieng explains how President Trump has made China more powerful, a fifth woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, and 2 Chainz discusses "Most Expensivest."
11/14/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E23
November 15, 2017 - Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Congress debates President Trump's power to use nuclear arms, Michelle Wolf explains how to not sexually harass coworkers, and Elaine McMillion Sheldon discusses "Heroin(e)."
11/15/2017
Full Ep
24:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E24
Extended - November 16, 2017 - Jordan Peele
Senator Al Franken is accused of groping a reporter during a 2006 USO tour, Jon Stewart talks about "Night of Too Many Stars," and Jordan Peele discusses his film "Get Out."
11/16/2017
Full Ep
27:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E25
Extended - November 27, 2017 - Esther Perel
Congress grapples with a series of high-profile sexual assault accusations, President Trump pushes tax cuts for the wealthy, and Esther Perel discusses "The State of Affairs."
11/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E26
November 28, 2017 - Greta Gerwig
Trevor explains why Donald Trump calls Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," Project Veritas tries to delegitimize The Washington Post, and Greta Gerwig discusses "Lady Bird."
11/28/2017
Full Ep
23:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E27
Extended - November 29, 2017 - Talib Kweli
Gina Yashere weighs in on the racism aimed at Meghan Markle, President Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as director of the CFPB, and Talib Kweli discusses "Radio Silence."
11/29/2017
Full Ep
23:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E28
Extended - November 30, 2017 - Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Libya uses Donald Trump's tweets to discredit a CNN report, Hasan Minhaj examines the White House's Islamophobia, and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., discusses "Finding Your Roots."
11/30/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E30
December 5, 2017 - Julia Ioffe
The RNC resumes funding for Roy Moore's Senate bid, Desi Lydic profiles a liberal survivalist, and The Atlantic's Julia Ioffe discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin.
12/05/2017
Full Ep
27:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E32
Extended - December 7, 2017 - Tiffany Haddish
The Supreme Court considers whether a baker can deny a gay couple a wedding cake, Trevor looks at lesser-reported news, and Tiffany Haddish discusses "The Last Black Unicorn."
12/07/2017
Full Ep
24:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E33
Extended - December 11, 2017 - Pete Souza
Trevor questions the GOP's response to sexual assault, Ronny Chieng examines crime-fighting technology, and Pete Souza discusses "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."
12/11/2017
Full Ep
23:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E34
Extended - December 12, 2017 - Bob Odenkirk
Roy Moore's wife uses questionable logic to claim her husband isn't racist, Roy Wood Jr. tells the GOP how to rebrand their tax plan, and Bob Odenkirk discusses "The Post."
12/12/2017
Full Ep
26:35
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E35
Extended - December 13, 2017 - Satya Nadella
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democrat Doug Jones winning the Alabama Senate race, Dulce Sloan weighs in on black female voters, and Satya Nadella discusses "Hit Refresh."
12/13/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E36
December 14, 2017 - Niecy Nash
Conservative pundits call on Robert Mueller to end the Trump-Russia probe, Ronny Chieng learns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and Niecy Nash chats about "Downsizing."
12/14/2017
Full Ep
41:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E37
The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2017
Trevor and the Best F#@king News Team hit the Gramercy Theatre to look back at the biggest events of 2017 in news, sports and pop culture.
12/18/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E38
You're Fired: In Memoriam
The Daily Show looks back on the government employees (like Sean Spicer and Preet Bharara) who didn't make it through President Trump's first year in office.
12/19/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E39
It's the End of the Year as We Know It
The Daily Show reflects on some of the year's most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season and escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
12/20/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E40
Out of Office 2017
The Daily Show highlights some of its best field pieces from the past year, including a look at how President Trump's words get translated into other languages.
12/21/2017
Full Ep
24:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E41
Extended - January 2, 2018 - Yara Shahidi
The GOP tax plan takes effect, Kim Jong-un hints at North Korea's nuclear capabilities and possible peace talks with South Korea, and Yara Shahidi discusses "Grown-ish."
01/02/2018
Full Ep
24:48
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E42
Extended - January 3, 2018 - Dan Harris
Steve Bannon calls Team Trump's contacts with Russia "treasonous," President Trump taunts North Korea on Twitter, and Dan Harris discusses "Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics."
01/03/2018
Full Ep
26:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E43
Extended - January 4, 2018 - Jodi Kantor
Michael Wolff releases a salacious book on President Trump, Michael Kosta learns how California is curbing gun violence, and Jodi Kantor discusses her Harvey Weinstein report.
01/04/2018
Full Ep
26:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E44
Extended - January 8, 2018 - Ashley Graham
President Trump calls himself a "stable genius" on Twitter, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta break down NFL headlines, and Ashley Graham discusses "America's Next Top Model."
01/08/2018
Full Ep
23:54
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E45
Extended - January 9, 2018 - Jason Mitchell
President Trump slams the Justice Department for not protecting him in the Russia probe, Trevor runs through lesser-reported headlines, and Jason Mitchell discusses "The Chi."
01/09/2018
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E46
Extended - January 10, 2018 - Dee Rees
President Trump meets with congressional leaders to negotiate the terms of DACA, Lewis Black gives an update on New York City, and filmmaker Dee Rees discusses "Mudbound."
01/10/2018
Full Ep
27:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E47
Extended - January 11, 2018 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
President Trump exempts Florida from an offshore drilling proposal, Hasan Minhaj finds out how to challenge hate speech, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Becoming Kareem."
01/11/2018
Full Ep
23:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E48
Extended - January 15, 2018 - Vashti Harrison
President Trump faces fallout after calling immigrant nations "s**tholes," a missile alert is mistakenly issued in Hawaii, and Vashti Harrison discusses "Little Leaders."
01/15/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E49
January 16, 2018 - Ricky Martin
Trevor looks back at Chris Christie's governorship, Ronny Chieng examines the top gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show, and Ricky Martin discusses "American Crime Story."
01/16/2018
Full Ep
27:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E50
Extended - January 17, 2018 - Anthony Bourdain
Senator Cory Booker calls out Kirstjen Nielsen for dismissing racist remarks, a porn star details her affair with Donald Trump, and Anthony Bourdain discusses "Parts Unknown."
01/17/2018
Full Ep
27:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E52
Extended - January 22, 2018 - Michael Wolff
A stalemate in Congress leads to a government shutdown, Dulce Sloan and Desi Lydic look back on the 2017 Women's March, and Michael Wolff discusses his book "Fire and Fury."
01/22/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E53
January 23, 2018 - Jason Reynolds
Trevor explains why Dreamers had the most to lose in the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to the 2018 Oscar nominations, and Jason Reynolds discusses "Long Way Down."
01/23/2018
Full Ep
26:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E54
Extended - January 24, 2018 - P.K. Subban
Trevor breaks down how gerrymandering affects democracy, Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta examine the Mexico border wall debate, and P.K. Subban discusses the NHL All-Star Game.
01/24/2018
Full Ep
24:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E55
Extended - January 25, 2018 - Cecile Richards
The GOP claims that the FBI is undermining the White House, Desi Lydic gives tips on interviewing President Trump, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood's future.
01/25/2018
Full Ep
23:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E56
Extended - January 29, 2018 - Alex Gibney
Hillary Clinton reportedly shielded a 2008 campaign staffer accused of sexual harassment, President Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller, and Alex Gibney talks "Dirty Money."
01/29/2018
Full Ep
21:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E57
January 30, 2018 - David Remnick
In a live episode following the State of the Union , Trevor chats with Michael Kosta and The New Yorker's David Remnick about President Trump's first year in office.
01/30/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E58
January 31, 2018 - Angela Rye
Conservatives praise President Trump's first State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. gives an update on black America, and Angela Rye discusses "Angela Rye's State of the Union."
01/31/2018
Full Ep
25:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E59
Extended - February 1, 2018 - Rose McGowan
The GOP pushes a sketchy memo in hopes of undermining the Trump-Russia probe, Roy Wood Jr. examines the on-screen deaths of black actors, and Rose McGowan discusses "Brave."
02/01/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E61
February 6, 2018 - Liz Claman
President Trump accuses Democrats of treason for not applauding him, Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Dow Jones taking a record dip, and Liz Claman weighs in on the stock market.
02/06/2018
Full Ep
23:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E62
Extended - February 7, 2018 - "The 15:17 to Paris" Cast
President Trump orders a military parade, Trevor examines recent archeological findings, and Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone discuss "The 15:17 to Paris."
02/07/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E63
February 8, 2018 - Steve Aoki
Trevor breaks down reports on Russia hacking voter rolls and Rob Porter's resignation, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black politicians, and Steve Aoki discusses "Kolony."
02/08/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E64
The Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II
The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E65
Ladies Night
The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated accused child molester Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
02/13/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E66
My Super Tweet 16
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E67
A 100% Trump-Free Show
In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E68
The Unpresidential Day Special
In honor of Presidents' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
Full Ep
24:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E69
Extended - February 20, 2018 - Taylor Kitsch
School shooting survivors in Florida stage rallies for gun control, Roy Wood Jr. explains why black audiences love "Black Panther," and Taylor Kitsch discusses "Waco."
02/20/2018
Full Ep
23:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E70
Extended - February 21, 2018 - Ludacris
Conservatives accuse the Parkland survivors of being paid actors, Florida sidelines gun control measures for anti-porn legislation, and Ludacris discusses "Fear Factor."
02/21/2018
Full Ep
25:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E71
Extended - February 22, 2018 - Lupita Nyong'o
Parkland shooting survivors confront Marco Rubio and President Trump on gun control, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates black innovators, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Black Panther."
02/22/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E72
February 26, 2018 - Wayne Brady
Critics slam the sheriff who allegedly ignored warnings about the Parkland shooter, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta recap the Olympics, and Wayne Brady discusses "Kinky Boots."
02/26/2018
Full Ep
23:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E73
Extended - February 27, 2018 - Nima Elbagir
Trevor looks at the 2018 midterm congressional candidates, a German village grapples with a Nazi-era town bell, and CNN's Nima Elbagir talks about Libya's slave trade.
02/27/2018
Full Ep
27:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E74
Extended - February 28, 2018 - Jorge Ramos
HUD Secretary Ben Carson blows taxpayer money on office furniture, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulce Sloan examine accomplishments of black women, and Jorge Ramos discusses "Stranger."
02/28/2018
Full Ep
26:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E75
Extended - March 1, 2018 - Chadwick Boseman
President Trump sides with Democrats on gun control, Ronny Chieng asks a pro wrestler how Democrats can reach middle America, and Chadwick Boseman discusses "Black Panther."
03/01/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E76
March 5, 2018 - David Chang
President Trump threatens to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel, Trevor weighs the cost of artificial intelligence on everyday life, and David Chang talks "Ugly Delicious."
03/05/2018
Full Ep
25:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E77
Extended - March 6, 2018 - Malcolm Jenkins
Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg lashes out at Robert Mueller's subpoena, Desi Lydic explores robot sex, and Eagles captain Malcolm Jenkins discusses his off-the-field activism.
03/06/2018
Full Ep
25:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E78
Extended - March 7, 2018 - Terese Marie Mailhot
The White House erupts into chaos, Ronny Chieng looks at how artificial intelligence is changing the legal system, and Terese Marie Mailhot talks about "Heart Berries."
03/07/2018
Full Ep
26:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E79
Extended - March 8, 2018 - Vann R. Newkirk II
Donald Trump pushes the myth that video games spur gun violence, Dulce Sloan examines tech's racial blind spot, and Vann R. Newkirk II talks Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E80
March 12, 2018 - Junot Diaz
President Trump agrees to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. kick off Third Month Mania, and author Junot Diaz discusses "Islandborn."
03/12/2018
Full Ep
23:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E81
Extended - March 13, 2018 - David Byrne
President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin refuses to admit that Russia poisoned a spy in the U.K., and David Byrne discusses "American Utopia."
03/13/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E82
March 14, 2018 - Krysten Ritter
Students protest gun violence on National Walkout Day, Lewis Black examines Donald Trump's golfing habits, and Krysten Ritter discusses her role on "Marvel's Jessica Jones."
03/14/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E83
March 15, 2018 - Christiane Amanpour
An astronaut's DNA is altered by his time in space, Trump taps CNBC's Larry Kudlow to be his economic adviser, and Christiane Amanpour discusses "Sex & Love Around the World."
03/15/2018
Full Ep
26:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E84
Extended - March 19, 2018 - Mitch Landrieu
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is fired, Vladimir Putin celebrates yet another election victory, and Mitch Landrieu discusses his book "In the Shadow of Statues."
03/19/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E85
March 20, 2018 - Drew Barrymore
President Trump wages a war against opioids, Third Month Mania's Bracket of Bulls**t enters round two, and Drew Barrymore discusses her role in "Santa Clarita Diet."
03/20/2018
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E86
Extended - March 21, 2018 - Matt Damon & Gary White
Three women add to President Trump's legal woes, Trevor breaks down the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Matt Damon and Gary White discuss Water.org and WaterEquity.
03/21/2018
Full Ep
30:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E87
Extended - March 22, 2018 - RuPaul Charles
Ronny Chieng weighs in on Facebook's data-sharing scandal, Trevor talks to survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, FL, and RuPaul Charles discusses "RuPaul's Drag Race."
03/22/2018
Full Ep
23:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E88
Extended - March 26, 2018 - Tyler Perry
America's teens make history at the March For Our Lives, Roy Wood Jr. investigates a pro-gun rally in Montana, and Tyler Perry discusses his film "Acrimony."
03/26/2018
Full Ep
31:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E89
Extended - March 27, 2018 - Sean Penn
Trevor examines Trump's incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton, Third Month Mania's bulls**t heats up, and Sean Penn discusses his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff."
03/27/2018
Full Ep
22:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E91
Extended - March 29, 2018 - Rosie Perez
Kim Jong-un comes out of his shell, "Punish a Muslim Day" fliers spark outrage in the U.K., and Rosie Perez discusses arts education and her role in NBC's "Rise."
03/29/2018
Full Ep
24:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E92
Extended - April 9, 2018 - Tyra Banks
The FBI raids the office of Trump's attorney, EPA chief Scott Pruitt comes under fire for a long list of scandals, and Tyra Banks chats about her book "Perfect Is Boring."
04/09/2018
Full Ep
15:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E93
April 10, 2018 - Mariska Hargitay
Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress, the FBI raids lawyer Michael Cohen's office, and Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. announce the winner of the Bracket of Bulls**t.
04/10/2018
Full Ep
23:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E94
Extended - April 11, 2018 - Martellus Bennett
President Trump uses Twitter to threaten Syria, Hasan Minhaj explains the impeachment process, and Martellus Bennett chats about his children's book "Hey A.J., It's Bedtime!"
04/11/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E95
April 12, 2018 - Karlie Kloss
A rumor surfaces that President Trump secretly had a child with a former employee, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Fair Housing Act, and Karlie Kloss discusses Kode With Klossy.
04/12/2018
Full Ep
24:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E96
Extended - April 16, 2018 - Alex Wagner
NASA scientists send human sperm into space, ex-FBI Director James Comey hurls shade at President Trump on "20/20," and journalist Alex Wagner discusses her book "Futureface."
04/16/2018
Full Ep
25:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E97
Extended - April 17, 2018 - Eric Holder
The IRS gives taxpayers an extra day to file, Sean Hannity downplays his relationship with Michael Cohen, and Former Attorney General Eric Holder sits down with Trevor.
04/17/2018
Full Ep
23:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E98
Extended - April 18, 2018 - Chelsea Clinton
A train filled with human waste from New York City riles Alabamians, Desi Lydic examines the "raw water" trend, and Chelsea Clinton discusses "She Persisted Around the World."
04/18/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E99
April 19, 2018 - Thandie Newton
Puerto Rico experiences a massive power outage, Trevor highlights misadventures of "good guys with guns," and Thandie Newton discusses her role on "Westworld."
04/19/2018
Full Ep
24:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E100
Extended - April 23, 2018 - Tracy Morgan
Donald Trump allegedly lied in order to get on the Forbes 400 list in 1982, Kanye West tweets controversial remarks about racism, and Tracy Morgan discusses "The Last O.G."
04/23/2018
Full Ep
33:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E101
Extended - April 24, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
President Trump cozies up to French President Emmanuel Macron, strippers compete with bartenders in New York City, and author Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
04/24/2018
Full Ep
27:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E102
April 25, 2018 - Christina Hendricks & Ricardo Rossello
Controversy swirls around Trump's pick for VA secretary, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello discusses post-Maria recovery, and Christina Hendricks talks about "Good Girls."
04/25/2018
Full Ep
22:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E103
Extended - April 26, 2018 - James Forman Jr.
North Korea's nuclear testing site collapses, President Trump launches into an unhinged tirade on "Fox & Friends," and author James Forman Jr. discusses "Locking Up Our Own."
04/26/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E104
April 30, 2018 - Kevin Young
President Trump takes credit for a summit between the two Koreas, Michelle Wolf sparks outrage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Kevin Young discusses "Brown."
04/30/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E105
May 1, 2018 - Antoinette Robertson
Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump are leaked to the press, Michael Kosta chats with a 27th Amendment hero, and Antoinette Robertson discusses "Dear White People."
05/01/2018
Full Ep
24:33
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E106
Extended - May 2, 2018 - Michael Hayden
Donald Trump is accused of faking his doctor's note, Kanye West comes under fire for saying slavery was "a choice," and Michael Hayden discusses "The Assault on Intelligence."
05/02/2018
Full Ep
23:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E107
Extended - May 3, 2018 - David Blaine
Rudy Giuliani lights a fire under the Stormy Daniels scandal, Lewis Black sounds off about midterm primary battles, and magician David Blaine chats about "David Blaine Live."
05/03/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E108
May 7, 2018 - Ronan Farrow
An NHL player goes on a face-licking spree, Michael Kosta breaks down Rudy Giuliani's defense strategy for President Trump, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "War on Peace."
05/07/2018
Full Ep
24:44
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E109
Extended - May 8, 2018 - Jon Meacham
President Trump ditches the Iran nuclear deal, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman faces sexual abuse allegations, and Jon Meacham discusses "The Soul of America."
05/08/2018
Full Ep
22:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E110
Extended - May 9, 2018 - Diane Guerrero
Don Blankenship loses his Senate primary bid in West Virginia, Trevor highlights gun-happy police officers, and Diane Guerrero discusses her memoir "In the Country We Love."
05/09/2018
Full Ep
26:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E111
Extended - May 10, 2018 - Joaquin Castro
A black Yale student is interrogated by police for napping, Desi Lydic investigates a refugee flow from the U.S. to Canada, and Rep. Joaquin Castro sits down with Trevor.
05/10/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E112
May 14, 2018 - Michael C. Hall
President Trump opens a controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, John Kelly makes disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, and Michael C. Hall chats about "Safe."
05/14/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E113
May 15, 2018 - Gayle King
President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
05/15/2018
Full Ep
27:11
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E114
Extended - May 16, 2018 - Terry Crews
Betsy DeVos shutters investigations into for-profit colleges, John Bolton jeopardizes U.S.-North Korea peace talks, and Terry Crews discusses "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
05/16/2018
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E115
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. Vol. 2
In this compilation of his finest reporting, Roy Wood Jr. learns about a subscription box to end racism, attends a pro-gun rally and addresses the state of "black s**t."
05/17/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E116
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic Vol. 2
Desi Lydic meets the unfortunate souls tasked with translating Donald Trump, a conservative golf course owner threatened by the border wall and a sex robot.
05/21/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E117
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng Vol. 2
Ronny Chieng meets a professional wrestler championing progressive politics, finds the best Chicago pizza in an unlikely place and creates his own cryptocurrency.
05/22/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E118
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan
In this collection of her finest work, Dulce Sloan writes an anthem for women, scopes out the prototypes for Donald Trump's border wall and takes a job as a 911 operator.
05/23/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E119
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta
In this compilation, Michael Kosta explores the wrong-but-legal zone, tours New York's most problematic statues and can't stop being "woke" about sports.
05/24/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E120
May 29, 2018 - Johnny Knoxville
Immigration officials separate families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Roy Wood Jr. contributes to Starbucks's racial bias training, and Johnny Knoxville discusses "Action Point."
05/29/2018
Full Ep
23:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E121
Extended - May 30, 2018 - Tarana Burke
President Trump pushes a wild conspiracy theory to discredit the FBI, Fox News pundits react to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, and Tarana Burke discusses the Me Too movement.
05/30/2018
Full Ep
24:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E122
Extended - May 31, 2018 - Cynthia Nixon
Kim Kardashian meets with President Trump at the White House, Ronny Chieng takes aim at a greedy televangelist, and Cynthia Nixon discusses her bid for governor of New York.
05/31/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E123
June 4, 2018 - Awkwafina
President Trump's legal team argues that he can't be charged with a crime, the U.S.-North Korea summit is back on, and Awkwafina talks "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
06/04/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E124
June 5, 2018 - Brian Tyree Henry
The Miss America pageant ditches its swimsuit contest, Hasan Minhaj wonders if President Trump is converting to Islam, and actor Brian Tyree Henry chats about "Hotel Artemis."
06/05/2018
Full Ep
25:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E125
Extended - June 6, 2018 - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Trevor highlights how Facebook thrives on polarization, Ronny Chieng tackles adventure playgrounds, and feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses "Dear Ijeawele."
06/06/2018
Full Ep
23:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E126
Extended - June 7, 2018 - Regina King
EPA chief Scott Pruitt takes heat for possible ethics violations, the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins silently fires back at President Trump, and Regina King discusses "Seven Seconds."
06/07/2018
Full Ep
30:53
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E127
June 11, 2018 - BriGette McCoy, Kirsten Gillibrand & Don Christensen
A Saudi fashion show finds a novel use for drones, President Trump spars with G7 allies, and Trevor chats with BriGette McCoy, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Don Christensen.
06/11/2018
Full Ep
26:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E128
Extended - June 12, 2018 - Eric Garcetti
President Trump heaps praise on dictator Kim Jong-un during a historic U.S.-North Korea summit, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sits down with Trevor.
06/12/2018
Full Ep
27:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E129
Extended - June 13, 2018 - Ian Bremmer
A high-climbing raccoon rocks the internet, Lewis Black looks at how U.S. schools are preparing for potential mass shootings, and Ian Bremmer discusses "Us vs. Them."
06/13/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E130
June 14, 2018 - Mike Colter
Russia goes on a charm offensive while hosting the World Cup, Roy Wood Jr. learns about how police are targeting immigrants, and Mike Colter discusses "Marvel's Luke Cage."
06/14/2018
Full Ep
23:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E131
Extended - June 18, 2018 - Karen Bass
The Trump administration takes heat for separating migrant families, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. break down the 2018 World Cup, and Rep. Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
06/18/2018
Full Ep
24:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E132
Extended - June 19, 2018 - Becca Heller
Trump faces bipartisan scorn for separating migrant families, Roy Wood Jr. meets a refugee-turned-mayor in Montana, and Becca Heller discusses her work on behalf of refugees.
06/19/2018
Full Ep
24:17
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E133
Extended - June 20, 2018 - Dan Reynolds
President Trump signals an end to his migrant family separation policy, Michael Kosta investigates presidential adviser Stephen Miller, and Dan Reynolds discusses "Believer."
06/20/2018
Full Ep
27:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E134
Extended - June 21, 2018 - Mike Shinoda
Racists organize a White Civil Rights rally in Washington, D.C., Desi Lydic tackles cable news panels, and Mike Shinoda discusses his album "Post Traumatic."
06/21/2018
Full Ep
23:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E135
Extended - June 25, 2018 - J Prince
A Virginia restaurant ejects Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a white woman calls the cops on an eight-year-old black girl, and J Prince discusses "The Art & Science of Respect."
06/25/2018
Full Ep
38:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E136
Extended - June 26, 2018 - Bill Clinton & James Patterson
Confrontations with Trump officials ignite a civility debate, Michael Kosta attends a Trump rally, and Bill Clinton and James Patterson discuss "The President Is Missing."
06/26/2018
Full Ep
22:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E137
Extended - June 27, 2018 - Janet Mock
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats Joe Crowley in New York's primary election, Michael Kosta examines the political perils of anti-Trump rhetoric, and Janet Mock discusses "Pose."
06/27/2018
Full Ep
24:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E138
Extended - June 28, 2018 - Darnell L. Moore
Hasan Minhaj reacts to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, Trevor highlights progress for LGBTQ rights, and Darnell L. Moore discusses "No Ashes in the Fire."
06/28/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E139
July 16, 2018 - Boots Riley
President Trump cozies up to Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Gina Yashere reacts to Trump's disastrous visit to the U.K., and Boots Riley discusses his film "Sorry to Bother You."
07/16/2018
Full Ep
23:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E140
Extended - July 17, 2018 - Wiz Khalifa
President Trump walks back his comment supporting Russia over the U.S., Ronny Chieng tackles a chicken coop craze among millionaires, and Wiz Khalifa talks "Rolling Papers 2."
07/17/2018
Full Ep
23:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E141
Extended - July 18, 2018 - Annie Lowrey
The FDA mulls a ban on labeling non-dairy products as "milk," Trevor does a deep dive into the life of Nelson Mandela, and Annie Lowrey discusses her book "Give People Money."
07/18/2018
Full Ep
23:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E143
Extended - July 23, 2018 - Tip "T.I." Harris
President Trump tweets an all-caps threat to Iran's president, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng react to bizarre baseball news, and Tip "T.I." Harris talks "The Grand Hustle."
07/23/2018
Full Ep
23:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E144
Extended - July 24, 2018 - Michael Scott Moore
The Trump administration targets environmental protection laws, Desi Lydic investigates Staten Island's deer problem, and Michael Scott Moore talks "The Desert and the Sea."
07/24/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E145
July 25, 2018 - Bo Burnham
Audio of an exchange between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen raises eyebrows, Roy Wood Jr. meets online victims of mistaken identity, and Bo Burnham discusses "Eighth Grade."
07/25/2018
Full Ep
29:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E146
Extended - July 26, 2018 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
President Trump tries to undo the effects of his own policies, a global heat wave alarms scientists, and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops by.
07/26/2018
Full Ep
25:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E147
Extended - July 30, 2018 - Andrea Mitchell
Rudy Giuliani attempts to smear Michael Cohen, Trevor announces the book version of "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," and MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell stops by.
07/30/2018
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E148
July 31, 2018 - Skylar Grey
Beyonce takes over the cover of an issue of Vogue, Michael Kosta weighs in on the GOP's latest proposed tax cut, and Skylar Grey chats with Trevor about her music career.
07/31/2018
Full Ep
27:11
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E149
Extended - August 1, 2018 - Michael McFaul
The debate over 3D-printed "ghost guns" heats up, Jim Jordan runs for House Speaker amid a sexual assault scandal, and Michael McFaul discusses "From Cold War to Hot Peace."
08/01/2018
Full Ep
24:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E150
Extended - August 2, 2018 - A$AP Rocky
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort goes on trial, Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates a Religious Liberty Task Force, and A$AP Rocky discusses his album "Testing."
08/02/2018
Full Ep
25:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E151
Extended - August 6, 2018 - Stacey Abrams
President Trump bashes LeBron James on Twitter, Trevor explains why Iran and America aren't friends, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks "Minority Leader."
08/06/2018
Full Ep
23:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E152
Extended - August 7, 2018 - Rob Corddry
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates testifies against Paul Manafort, Hasan Minhaj explores the history of presidential pardons, and "Dog Days" star Rob Corddry stops by.
08/07/2018
Full Ep
23:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E153
Extended - August 8, 2018 - Big Boi
The Trump administration targets legal immigrants, Lewis Black rails against summer camp programs for adults, and rapper-producer Big Boi discusses his album "Boomiverse."
08/08/2018
Full Ep
26:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E154
Extended - August 9, 2018 - Emma Gonzalez & Matt Deitsch
Mothers face harassment for breastfeeding in public, the first black "Peanuts" character turns 50, and March For Our Lives activists Emma Gonzalez and Matt Deitsch stop by.
08/09/2018
Full Ep
27:32
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E155
Extended - August 13, 2018 - Spike Lee
Omarosa Manigault Newman releases two secretly taped White House conversations, a Unite the Right rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C., and Spike Lee talks "BlacKkKlansman."
08/13/2018
Full Ep
33:16
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E156
Extended - August 14, 2018 - Omarosa Manigault Newman
Dulce Sloan demands equal pay for black women, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a page from the Trump playbook, and Omarosa Manigault Newman talks about "Unhinged."
08/14/2018
Full Ep
23:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E157
Extended - August 15, 2018 - Jimmy O. Yang
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's alleged use of the N-word, Ronny Chieng learns about deregulation, and Jimmy O. Yang discusses "Crazy Rich Asians" and "How to American."
08/15/2018
Full Ep
26:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E158
Extended - August 16, 2018 - D.L. Hughley
Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok gets a major boost via GoFundMe, Hasan Minhaj tries to save MoviePass, and comedian D.L. Hughley discusses his book "How Not to Get Shot."
08/16/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E159
Separation Anxiety
Trevor examines President Trump's reviled policy of separating migrant families, from the bipartisan backlash against it to the White House's efforts to blame it on Democrats.
08/21/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E160
Discrimi-NATION
Trevor examines the rise of white people calling the cops on black people for no reason, inappropriate school assignments involving slavery and Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
08/22/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E161
So Much Winning
Trevor covers Donald Trump's history of lying about his wealth, the president's "Space Force" plan and the implications of Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court.
08/23/2018
Full Ep
24:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E162
Extended - September 4, 2018 - DeRay Mckesson
Trevor examines high-profile boycotts, tensions rise at Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and DeRay Mckesson discusses "On the Other Side of Freedom."
09/04/2018
Full Ep
26:23
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E163
Extended - September 5, 2018 - April Ryan
An anonymous White House official blasts President Trump in the New York Times, Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearings continue, and CNN's April Ryan discusses "Under Fire."
09/05/2018
Full Ep
24:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E164
September 6, 2018 - GOP vs. Social Media
Conservatives cry foul over supposed censorship by Facebook and Twitter, and California Senator Kamala Harris grills Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
09/06/2018
Full Ep
31:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E165
Extended - September 10, 2018 - Amy Klobuchar & Kevin Love
Barack Obama takes aim at President Trump, Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses "Nevertheless, We Persisted," and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love sits down with Trevor.
09/10/2018
Full Ep
24:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E167
Extended - September 12, 2018 - Anna Kendrick
The East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, Roy Wood Jr. investigates structural racism in Boston, and Anna Kendrick chats about her role in "A Simple Favor."
09/12/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E168
September 13, 2018 - Jose Andres
The World's Fakest News Team forecasts more disastrous tweets from President Trump, Trevor pitches a Trump-inspired Magic 8 Ball, and Jose Andres discusses "We Fed an Island."
09/13/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E169
In The Foxhole
President Trump's nightly chats with Sean Hannity wreak havoc, Laura Ingraham defends the separation of migrant families, and Trump delivers a wild rant on "Fox & Friends."
09/18/2018
Full Ep
32:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E170
Extended - September 19, 2018 - Eli Saslow & Derek Black
Controversy swirls around Bert and Ernie's sexuality, Brett Kavanaugh faces sexual assault allegations, and Eli Saslow and Derek Black discuss "Rising Out of Hatred."
09/19/2018
Full Ep
16:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E171
Extended - September 20, 2018 - Helicopter Parenting
President Trump calls for a border wall in the Sahara, Roy Wood Jr. pitches a sci-fi solution to a racially charged problem, and Desi Lydic addresses helicopter parenting.
09/20/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E172
September 24, 2018 - Jenny Han
A second woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. tackle sports headlines, and Jenny Han discusses "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
09/24/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E173
September 25, 2018 - M.I.A.
Brett Kavanaugh insists that he was a virgin in college, Neal Brennan implores Trump-supporting Republicans to find Jesus, and M.I.A. discusses "Matangi / Maya / M.I.A."
09/25/2018
Full Ep
25:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E174
Extended - September 26, 2018 - Bill Gates
Brett Kavanaugh faces a third sexual misconduct allegation, Roy Wood Jr. goes to extremes to bridge America's partisan divide, and Bill Gates discusses Goalkeepers.
09/26/2018
Full Ep
23:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E175
Extended - September 27, 2018 - America Ferrera
Emotions run high as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and America Ferrera discusses her book "American Like Me."
09/27/2018
Full Ep
27:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E1
Extended - October 1, 2018 - Carol Anderson
The FBI investigates sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. and Canada reach a trade deal, and author Carol Anderson discusses "One Person, No Vote."
10/01/2018
Full Ep
25:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E2
Extended - October 2, 2018 - Lester Holt
The White House launches a presidential text alert system, a 1985 police report describes Brett Kavanaugh's involvement in a bar fight, and NBC's Lester Holt stops by.
10/02/2018
Full Ep
27:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E3
Extended - October 3, 2018 - Neil deGrasse Tyson
A report on Donald Trump's taxes debunks his self-made claims, Desi Lydic looks at 2018's most corrupt candidates, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Accessory to War."
10/03/2018
Full Ep
25:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E24004
Extended - October 4, 2018 - Riz Ahmed
The FBI completes its investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Desi Lydic infiltrates the Girl Scouts, and actor Riz Ahmed discusses "Venom."
10/04/2018
Full Ep
21:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E5
Extended - October 9, 2018 - Mark Leibovich
Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice, Taylor Swift endorses two Democratic candidates in Tennessee, and journalist Mark Leibovich discusses "Big Game."
10/09/2018
Full Ep
25:11
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E6
Extended - October 10, 2018 - John Cena
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley steps down on surprisingly good terms, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Georgia's gubernatorial race, and pro wrestler John Cena discusses "Elbow Grease."
10/10/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E7
October 11, 2018 - Nicole Chung
Kanye West visits the White House, Jaboukie Young-White explains how the voting system caters to older people, and Nicole Chung discusses her memoir "All You Can Ever Know."
10/11/2018
Full Ep
23:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E8
Extended - October 15, 2018 - Amandla Stenberg
Georgia vandals deface a historic monument using googly eyes, Elizabeth Warren reveals proof of her Native American heritage, and Amandla Stenberg discusses "The Hate U Give."
10/15/2018
Full Ep
25:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E9
Extended - October 16, 2018 - Melissa McCarthy
The Saudis change their story on Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, Roy Wood Jr. honors historic black activists in sports, and Melissa McCarthy talks "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
10/16/2018
Full Ep
24:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E10
Extended - October 17, 2018 - Julian Castro
President Trump defends Saudi Arabia, Dulce Sloan meets with Indiana congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake, and Julian Castro discusses "An Unlikely Journey."
10/17/2018
Full Ep
26:48
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E11
Extended - October 18, 2018 - Lewis Hamilton
Georgia voters face disenfranchisement ahead of the midterms, Ronny Chieng sounds off on the latest tech advancements, and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stops by.
10/18/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E12
Big Little Allies
The Daily Show looks at the tactless and flat-out weird way Donald Trump has engaged with world leaders since he became president.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E13
A 100% Trump-Free Show Vol. 2
The Daily Show provides a much-needed reprieve from Donald Trump-centric news, including speculation about Bert and Ernie, and deer overpopulation in Staten Island.
10/24/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E14
Filling the Swamp
The Daily Show takes stock of some of the most corrupt and unqualified people to make it into Donald Trump's orbit, including Scott Pruitt, Stephen Miller and Brett Kavanaugh.
10/25/2018