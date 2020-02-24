Lights Out with David Spade
Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo discuss viral onstage fails and Willow Smith's performance art event, and Chris Harrison chats about "The Bachelor" finale.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E96February 24, 2020 - Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock & Chris Franjola
Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and Gigi Hadid's beef with Jake Paul, and a coronavirus expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
02/24/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E97February 25, 2020 - Jeff Ross & Dave Attell
"Bumping Mics" stars Jeff Ross and Dave Attell discuss Tyra Banks's model-themed amusement park and the coronavirus's threat to the Tokyo Olympics, then roast the audience.
02/25/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E98February 26, 2020 - Guy Branum, Megan Gailey & Adam Ray
Guy Branum, Megan Gailey and Adam Ray discuss Prince Harry's choice to drop his royal title, made-up baby names and a Hot Pockets heiress's prison sentence.
02/26/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E99February 27, 2020 - Liza Treyger, Russell Peters & Andrew Santino
Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and Air New Zealand's economy bunk beds, and Spade reveals his "Survivor" gig.
02/27/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E11March 2, 2020 - Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg & Erik Griffin
Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin discuss the next contestant on "The Bachelorette," Meghan Markle's Disney plans and Kourtney Kardashian's coronavirus advice.
03/02/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E101March 3, 2020 - Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar
Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss Michael Buble's performance for gorillas in Australia, attractive mug shots on Instagram and homemade hand sanitizer.
03/03/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E102March 4, 2020 - Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons & Beth Stelling
Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons and Beth Stelling discuss the fate of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and Tinder's coronavirus warning, and Spade organizes a "Just Shoot Me" reboot.
03/04/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E103March 5, 2020 - Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley & Preacher Lawson
Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss Nik Wallenda's high-wire volcano stunt and Pornhub's strip club documentary, and Cesar Millan tries stand-up.
03/05/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E104March 9, 2020 - Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick & Yamaneika Saunders
Spade endures an episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me" with comedian Sean Hayes, and Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick and Yamaneika Saunders react to bizarre fallout from the coronavirus.
03/09/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E105March 10, 2020 - Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola & Megan Gailey
Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey discuss coronavirus-fueled festival cancelations and a final royal family gathering, and Spade runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."
03/10/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E106March 11, 2020 - Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock & Cristela Alonzo
Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo discuss viral onstage fails and Willow Smith's performance art event, and Chris Harrison chats about "The Bachelor" finale.
03/11/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E107March 12, 2020 - Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser & Zainab Johnson
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus concerns and "The Bachelorette," and "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott try stand-up.
03/12/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
