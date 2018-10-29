The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 15, 2018 - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand & Tessa Thompson
Season 24 E 26 • 11/15/2018
Jaboukie Young-White reacts to Amazon's plan to set up shop in New York, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand discusses "Bold & Brave," and "Creed II" star Tessa Thompson chats with Trevor.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E15Extended - October 29, 2018 - Andrew Gillum
A Trump supporter mails bombs to prominent Democrats, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates black Floridians, and Trevor chats with Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.
10/29/2018
Full Ep
26:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E15Extended - October 30, 2018 - Derek Jeter
President Trump casts a migrant caravan as an "invasion," Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta investigate toxic algae in Florida, and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter stops by.
10/30/2018
Full Ep
28:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E17Extended - October 31, 2018 - Ana Navarro
President Trump proposes an end to birthright citizenship, Desi Lydic investigates the "Florida man" phenomenon, and CNN's Ana Navarro discusses Trump's effect on the GOP.
10/31/2018
Full Ep
25:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E18Extended - November 1, 2018 - Dwyane Wade
President Trump lashes out at immigrants at a rally in Florida, Ronny Chieng examines Florida's lionfish epidemic, and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade sits down with Trevor.
11/01/2018
Full Ep
33:48
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E19Extended - November 5, 2018 - John Kasich & Cory Booker
President Trump threatens Iran via a meme, celebrities implore people to vote in the midterms, and Trevor interviews Ohio Gov. John Kasich and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
11/05/2018
Full Ep
21:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E20November 6, 2018 - Midterm Election Night Special
The World's Fakest News Team weighs in on the 2018 midterm election results, and senior writer for Rolling Stone Jamil Smith sits down with Trevor.
11/06/2018
Full Ep
28:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E21Extended - November 7, 2018 - Rebecca Traister
President Trump attacks the media during a post-midterms press conference, Nevada voters elect a dead brothel owner, and Rebecca Traister discusses her book "Good and Mad."
11/07/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E22November 8, 2018 - Swizz Beatz
Trevor profiles acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Mexican drug lord "El Chapo" Guzman goes on trial in New York, and rapper Swizz Beatz discusses his album "Poison."
11/08/2018
Full Ep
24:32
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24Extended - November 13, 2018 - Jenifer Lewis
Amazon announces new headquarters in Virginia and New York, Michael Kosta weighs in on Florida's midterm recounts, and Jenifer Lewis discusses "The Mother of Black Hollywood."
11/13/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E25November 14, 2018 - Maurice Ashley
House Democrats gear up to investigate the Trump administration, Lewis Black sounds off about a flat Earth conference, and chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley chats with Trevor.
11/14/2018
Full Ep
28:36
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E26November 15, 2018 - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand & Tessa Thompson
Jaboukie Young-White reacts to Amazon's plan to set up shop in New York, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand discusses "Bold & Brave," and "Creed II" star Tessa Thompson chats with Trevor.
11/15/2018
Full Ep
26:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E27Extended - November 26, 2018 - will.i.am
Conservatives disregard a government report on climate change, Central American asylum seekers face tear gas at the U.S.-Mexico border, and will.i.am sits down with Trevor.
11/26/2018
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E28Extended - November 27, 2018 - Diego Luna
General Motors announces massive layoffs, Trevor addresses the fatal police shooting of Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr., and actor Diego Luna discusses "Narcos: Mexico."
11/27/2018
Full Ep
27:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E29Extended - November 28, 2018 - Al Gore
A giant cow in Australia becomes an internet celebrity, Ronny Chieng sits down with District Attorney Mark Gonzalez in Texas, and Al Gore discusses "24 Hours of Reality."
11/28/2018
Full Ep
23:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E30Extended - November 29, 2018 - Lindy West
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress, the Veterans Affairs Department stiffs veterans, and author Lindy West discusses "Shout Your Abortion."
11/29/2018
Full Ep
27:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E31December 3, 2018 - Self-Deportation Edition
Trevor returns to his home country of South Africa, where he spends quality time with his grandmother, sits down with Usher and hosts the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.
12/03/2018
Full Ep
22:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E33Extended - December 5, 2018 - Jeremy Scott
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports, Ronny Chieng talks to Bill Gates about his mission to reinvent the toilet, and Moschino's Jeremy Scott discusses fashion.
12/05/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E34December 6, 2018 - Jay Rosen
Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on America's trend toward a cashless society, Michael Kosta examines Switzerland's gun culture, and Jay Rosen discusses The Correspondent.
12/06/2018
Full Ep
24:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E35December 10, 2018 - Tatiana Maslany
Michael Kosta volunteers to replace White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, President Trump is implicated in felonies, and Tatiana Maslany discusses "Destroyer" and "Network."
12/10/2018
Full Ep
31:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E36Extended - December 11, 2018 - Meek Mill
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer throw down with President Trump, Ronny Chieng addresses "Fortnite" addiction, and rapper Meek Mill discusses criminal justice reform.
12/11/2018
Full Ep
28:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E37Extended - December 12, 2018 - Jennifer Lopez
European museums consider returning African art to Africa, Neal Brennan mercilessly debunks popular beliefs, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Second Act" and "Limitless."
12/12/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021