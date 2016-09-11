Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
Hom*coming
Season 2 E 6 • 08/13/2017
When Grover steps in to stop a bully at school, it sets the stage for chaos at Michael Clarke Duncan High's homecoming parade.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E7Cane and Disabled
The guys score courtside seats at an NBA game by pretending to be mentally disabled, but are soon plagued by mysterious threats.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E9MoreThan a Video Game
Jamal and Milk attend a basketball camp for a very specific kind of player, and Grover trains to beat his brother in a video game tournament.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E1025th Hour
Grover gets his shot at greatness when he's chosen to attempt an important free throw, and Malik fights back against a biased electric company.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E1The G-Word
Hipsters gentrify Chamberlain Heights, and the Legends feel the impact at school when basketball is replaced by water polo. Grover and Milk team up with unlikely allies to take back the 'hood.
06/18/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E3Chocolate Milk
When his complexion comes into question, Milk hits the Rachel Dolezal Tanning Salon to fulfill his dream of becoming black.
06/25/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E2Coach Fishy
After Coach Bundy finally goes too far, he's replaced by celebrity coach Derek Fisher.
07/02/2017
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E7Hurricane Jermaine
The guys hope to get lucky when the Black Holes take a trip to an away game in Myrtle Beach.
07/16/2017
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E9Confederate Flags of Our Fathers
The crew accompanies Uncle Joey to a Civil War reenactment, and Montrel decides to become a cop.
07/23/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E4My Father the Zero
Grover's house gets shaken up when his long-lost father returns, and Milk and Jamal start going to a Korean spa in the hopes of getting a happy ending.
07/30/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E10Party Over Here, F**k You Over There
When Malik goes to Africa to help out with an uprising, Grover takes advantage of his brother's absence to throw a dope party.
08/06/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E6Hom*coming
When Grover steps in to stop a bully at school, it sets the stage for chaos at Michael Clarke Duncan High's homecoming parade.
08/13/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021