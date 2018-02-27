Drunk History

Baseball

Season 6 E 3 • 01/29/2019

Moses Fleetwood Walker faces racism in the 19th century MLB, the Chicago White Sox throw the World Series, and the Callaghan sisters inspire the film "A League of Their Own."

Drunk History
S5 • E6
Underdogs (Explicit)

Fred Rogers fights for public television in front of Congress, journalist Ida Tarbell takes on John D. Rockefeller, and Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
02/27/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E7
Drunk Mystery, Pt. 1

Mystery writer Agatha Christie vanishes, a man known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacks a plane, and a series of anonymous letters haunts the town of Circleville, OH.
03/06/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E8
World War II (Explicit)

The Ghost Army helps defeat the Nazis in Operation Plunder, Frank Emi unifies Japanese Americans at internment camps, and Hitler's nephew fights for the U.S.
06/19/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E9
Heists (Explicit)

An Italian handyman steals the "Mona Lisa," the "Santa bandits" rob a bank in Texas, and Mossad agents capture a Nazi general in Argentina
06/26/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E10
Animals (Explicit)

A lawyer defends the lives of rats in court, Henry Bergh establishes the ASPCA, and horse learns to solve math problems.
07/03/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E11
The Middle Ages (Explicit)

Joan of Arc leads France to victory, Temujin rises to power in Mongolia, and uber-rich emperor Mansa Musa takes his entourage to Mecca.
07/10/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E12
Death (Explicit)

Robert E. Lee's estate becomes a burial ground for Union soldiers, counterfeiters try to kidnap Abraham Lincoln's body, and an embalmed bandit makes his way around the U.S.
07/17/2018
Drunk History
S5 • E13
Halloween (Explicit)

A victim of the Salem witch trials curses the town, one woman changes the way people celebrate Halloween, and Vlad the Impaler inspires the novel "Dracula."
07/24/2018
Drunk History
S6 • E1
Are You Afraid of the Drunk?

Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen star in this episode about how teenage writer Mary Shelley created her legendary novel, “Frankenstein.”
01/15/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E2
National Parks

John Muir convinces Teddy Roosevelt to preserve Yosemite, journalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas fights to protect the Everglades, and Native American activists occupy Alcatraz.
01/22/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E4
Trailblazers (Explicit)

Trailblazers (Explicit) - Bessie Coleman is America's first black woman pilot, and the students of the Little Rock Nine integrate a high school following the Brown v. Board of Education decision.
02/05/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E5
Love

A student tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, Edie Windsor topples the Defense of Marriage Act, and John Wojtowicz robs a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery.
02/12/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E6
Drugs

John F. Kennedy’s doctor administers him meth for his back pain, and Dr. John C. Lilly takes LSD while studying the intelligence of dolphins.
02/19/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E7
Femme Fatales

Journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins writes a play about Chicago’s infamous Murderesses’ Row, and Mata Hari goes from exotic dancer to double agent during World War I.
02/26/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E8
Drunk Mystery, Pt. 2

Colonial gossip columnist James Callender winds up dead, a Hollywood producer dies on a celebrity-filled yacht, and Ken McElroy is murdered after terrorizing a Missouri town.
03/05/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E9
Believe It or Not

Larry Walters pilots a balloon-suspended lawn chair, Phineas Gage survives an iron rod to the brain, and the Greenbrier Ghost's testimony is used in court.
06/18/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E10
Legacies

Lead Belly records songs with John Lomax that change the face of music, John Lennon and Yoko Ono almost get deported, and Sam Cooke writes “A Change Is Gonna Come.”
06/25/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E11
Fame

Hedy Lamarr designs the first modern airplane wing, Eartha Kitt's activism provokes the ire of Lady Bird Johnson, and Alexis Pulaski's poodle becomes a huge star.
07/02/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E12
Good Samaritans

Forest service ranger Ed Pulaski saves 40 men from a forest fire, and Ted Patrick rescues teenagers from the psychological grip of the Children of God cult.
07/09/2019
Drunk History
S6 • E13
Whistleblowers

Martha Mitchell leaks the Watergate scandal to the press before Deep Throat does, and the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI stages an epic break-in.
07/16/2019
