The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

October 13, 2015 - Richard Dawkins

Season 21 E 10 • 10/13/2015

Republicans court Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House, Lewis Black examines how businesses attract millennials, and Richard Dawkins discusses "Brief Candle in the Dark."

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E1
September 28, 2015 - Kevin Hart

John Boehner resigns as Speaker of the House, NASA finds evidence of water on Mars, and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his film "Ride Along 2" and his "What Now" tour.
09/28/2015
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E2
September 29, 2015 - Whitney Wolfe

President Obama and Vladimir Putin meet for an uncomfortable dinner, ISIS fills the black market with ancient relics, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe discusses dating trends.
09/29/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E3
September 30, 2015 - Chris Christie

Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. investigate police bias, Al Madrigal looks into espionage rumors at the Waldorf Astoria, and Chris Christie discusses his presidential bid.
09/30/2015
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E5
October 5, 2015 - Seth Rogen

Trevor examines pro-lifers' stance on guns, Jessica Williams finds an efficient way to report on a mass shooting in Oregon, and Seth Rogen discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
10/05/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E6
October 6, 2015 - Aaron Sorkin

Jordan Klepper weighs in on the ethics of using service apps like Uber, robots threaten the jobs of journalists, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
10/06/2015
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E7
October 7, 2015 - Evgeny Afineevsky

Ben Carson defends his response to a school shooting in Oregon, Ronny Chieng explores virtual reality, and Evgeny Afineevsky discusses his documentary "Winter on Fire."
10/07/2015
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E8
October 8, 2015 - Rachel Maddow

Hasan Minhaj investigates a fair-hiring campaign for former offenders, Rupert Murdoch endorses Ben Carson, and Rachel Maddow weighs in on the 2016 election.
10/08/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E9
October 12, 2015 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

Roy Wood Jr. visits the Justice or Else rally, CNN gets ready to host the first Democratic presidential debate, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses mass incarceration in the U.S.
10/12/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E10
October 13, 2015 - Richard Dawkins

Republicans court Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House, Lewis Black examines how businesses attract millennials, and Richard Dawkins discusses "Brief Candle in the Dark."
10/13/2015
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E11
October 14, 2015 - Tom Hiddleston

The Best F#@king News Team Ever recaps the Democratic presidential debate, CNN unleashes its best Las Vegas puns, and Tom Hiddleston discusses his movie "Crimson Peak."
10/14/2015
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E12
October 15, 2015 - Jack Black

The FBI investigates fantasy sports sites for insider trading, an Illinois mayor falls victim to a Twitter parody account, and Jack Black discusses his film "Goosebumps."
10/15/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E13
October 19, 2015 - Martin O'Malley

CNN declares Hillary Clinton the winner of the first Democratic debate, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush argue on Twitter, and Martin O'Malley discusses his presidential bid.
10/19/2015
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E14
October 20, 2015 - Judah Friedlander

Jordan Klepper dissects racial diversity in "Star Wars," Wolf Blitzer shames presidential hopeful Lincoln Chafee, and Judah Friedlander discusses "If the Raindrops United."
10/20/2015
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E15
October 21, 2015 - Brie Larson

Joe Biden decides not to run for president, Jordan Klepper reports on an Illinois couple unable to cash a lottery check due to budget cuts, and Brie Larson discusses "Room."
10/21/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E16
October 22, 2015 - John Harwood

Hillary Clinton testifies at the eighth Benghazi hearing, Jeb Bush calls Supergirl "hot," and CNBC's John Harwood discusses moderating a Republican presidential debate.
10/22/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E17
November 2, 2015 - Fareed Zakaria

President Obama sends ground troops to fight ISIS in Syria, police remain fearful of public scrutiny, and Fareed Zakaria discusses his documentary "Long Road to Hell."
11/02/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E18
November 3, 2015 - Gloria Steinem

Jordan Klepper explains why Iowa is afraid of The Daily Show, GOP presidential hopefuls submit their debate demands, and Gloria Steinem discusses "My Life on the Road."
11/03/2015
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E20
November 9, 2015 - Pras

Presidential hopeful Ben Carson defends his violent past, Ronny Chieng examines outdated voting machines, and Pras discusses his documentary "Sweet Micky for President."
11/09/2015
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E21
November 10, 2015 - Dan Price

Donald Trump calls for a Starbucks boycott, the U.S. builds a $43 million gas station in Afghanistan, and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price explains his company's salary minimum.
11/10/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021