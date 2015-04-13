@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Wednesday, April 29, 2015

Season 2 E 98 • 04/29/2015

Eugene Mirman, Max Silvestri and Emily Heller come up with non-penile uses for the eggplant emoji, #SickBurnAHunk and make up stops for a crappy bus line.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E88
Monday, April 13, 2015

Arden Myrin, Guy Branum and Mike Lawrence make up spoilers for the new "Terminator" sequel, list #CollegeMovies and come up with job skills for questionable LinkedIn users.
04/13/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E89
Tuesday, April 14, 2015

Megan Neuringer, Adam Cayton-Holland and Kurt Braunohler guess what group now has access to medical marijuana, describe their #5WordMoneyProblems and play Never Have I Ever.
04/14/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E90
Wednesday, April 15, 2015

Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar and Chris D'Elia learn the truth about Dennis Quaid's meltdown, list #Bandwiches and come up with frequently asked questions about Coachella.
04/15/2015
Full Ep
30:06
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E91
Extended - Thursday, April 16, 2015 - Uncensored

Tim Minchin, Rich Fulcher and Rhys Darby learn about a racy museum exhibit, #AddBlartImproveAMovie and list awful government domain names in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/16/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E92
Monday, April 20, 2015

Steve Agee, Ron Funches and T.J. Miller play F/M/K with blockbuster movies, come up with #420Regrets and list some of TIME magazine's 100 Least Influential People.
04/20/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E93
Tuesday, April 21, 2015

Jimmy Pardo, David O'Doherty and Maria Bamford list #DepressingTVReboots, name alcohol-inspired works of art and come up with podcasts that would never win awards.
04/21/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E94
Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Kerri Kenney-Silver and the Sklar Brothers guess what YouTube's last video ever might be, describe #EarthIn3Words and come up with inoffensive frat party themes.
04/22/2015
Full Ep
30:09
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E95
Extended - Thursday, April 23, 2015 - Uncensored

Randall Park, Sam Richardson and Jordan Morris list #XtremeShakespeare works, guess which campaign ads are real and name awful hairstyles on this extended, uncensored episode.
04/23/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E96
Monday, April 27, 2015

Tom Rhodes, Kevin Pollak and Eddie Izzard write taglines for a macabre sex toy, list #EuropeanSuperheroes and come up with alternative meanings for the acronym "BFF."
04/27/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E97
Tuesday, April 28, 2015

Stephen Tobolowsky, Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson of Big Time in Hollywood, FL, talk trash as 90s rockers, list #BroBroadway musicals and guess which bad tattoos are real.
04/28/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E98
Wednesday, April 29, 2015

Eugene Mirman, Max Silvestri and Emily Heller come up with non-penile uses for the eggplant emoji, #SickBurnAHunk and make up stops for a crappy bus line.
04/29/2015
Full Ep
31:01
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E99
Extended - Thursday, April 30, 2015 - Uncensored

Nate Bargatze, Steve Rannazzisi and Nikki Glaser learn about a hipster dino, define #CountryMusicIn5Words and list Kentucky Derby horses in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/30/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E100
Monday, May 4, 2015

Grace Helbig, Paul F. Tompkins and John Hodgman #DumbDownABook, learn about unfashionable dads, guess which awful commercials are real and list extremely British baby names.
05/04/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E101
Tuesday, May 5, 2015

Jon Gabrus, Eugene Cordero and Matt Besser ask Diddy red carpet questions, list #DrunkSongs, guess which DIY videos are real and write original storylines for "The Simpsons."
05/05/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E102
Wednesday, May 6, 2015

Heather Anne Campbell, Jeff B. Davis and Dan Harmon learn about creepy talking dolls, list #VideoGameSitcoms and come up with soon-to-be canceled television shows.
05/06/2015
Full Ep
31:25
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E103
Extended - Thursday, May 7, 2015 - Uncensored

Jen Kirkman, Colton Dunn and Blaine Capatch learn about Japan's cry rooms, #AddMomRuinAMovie and list events for a cat-lover's convention in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/07/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E104
Monday, May 11, 2015

Kathryn Hahn, Adam Pally and Brett Gelman watch Shaquille O'Neal take a tumble, list #HipsterCrimes, spell fake Internet words and guess what a high Morgan Freeman might say.
05/11/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E105
Tuesday, May 12, 2015

Al Jackson, Annie Lederman and Jim Jefferies fire millennials in their native language, list #ScientificTVShows and come up with steamy works of tech-themed erotica.
05/12/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E106
Wednesday, May 13, 2015

Paul Feig, Jessica Chaffin and Jamie Denbo of "Spy" write phallic tourism slogans for Prince Edward Island, #GenderSwapAMovie and predict how "Mad Men" might end.
05/13/2015
Full Ep
33:26
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E107
Extended - Thursday, May 14, 2015 - Uncensored

Mamrie Hart, Flula Borg and Rove McManus write naughty Dr. Seuss books, describe #VegasIn5Words and list routines for achieving a dad bod on this extended, uncensored episode.
05/14/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E108
Tuesday, May 26, 2015

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dave Anthony and Marc Maron of "Maron" list lines from a Kylie Jenner TED talk, write a #5WordWeddingToast and guess which Christian cover songs are real.
05/26/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021