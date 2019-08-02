Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored
Season 2 E 5 • 03/15/2019
Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
More
Watching
Full Ep
03:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E9Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Uncensored
Joyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.
02/08/2019
Full Ep
05:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E10Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - Uncensored
Clare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.
02/08/2019
Full Ep
04:15
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E11Marie Faustin - Uncensored
Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
02/15/2019
Full Ep
05:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E12Stavros Halkias - Uncensored
Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
Full Ep
02:28
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E13Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy
If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
Full Ep
04:24
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E14Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored
What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
Full Ep
06:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E1Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored
Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
03/01/2019
Full Ep
07:00
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E2Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored
Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
Full Ep
04:48
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E3Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth
Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
Full Ep
06:38
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E4Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored
Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.
03/08/2019
Full Ep
07:56
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E5Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored
Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
Full Ep
06:03
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E6Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored
Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
Full Ep
04:43
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E7Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - Uncensored
Paige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.
03/22/2019
Full Ep
04:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E8Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - Uncensored
Patti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.
03/22/2019
Full Ep
04:22
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E9Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - Uncensored
Dave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.
03/29/2019
Full Ep
05:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E10Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - Uncensored
Chase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.
03/29/2019
Full Ep
06:14
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E11Jordan Temple - Is Oprah Evil?
Jordan Temple dismisses people who get into fights on Facebook and recalls how Oprah turned him on to Frank Sinatra.
04/04/2019
Full Ep
07:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E12Danny Jolles - The Rock Is the Greatest Actor Alive - Uncensored
Danny Jolles defends his love of pro wrestling, insists The Rock is a great actor and talks about the first time he got roasted.
04/04/2019
Full Ep
05:06
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E13Biniam Bizuneh - An Antidepressant Ad for Black People - Uncensored
Biniam Bizuneh recalls his family's unique takes on American traditions and shares his idea for an antidepressant ad geared toward a black audience.
04/11/2019
Full Ep
03:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E14Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem
Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021