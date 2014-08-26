@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, September 15, 2014
Season 1 E 129 • 09/15/2014
Stars of "The League" Nick Kroll, Jon Lajoie and Paul Scheer list #BadPageantTalents, write eulogies for fashionable Instagram users and come up with punny celebrity Tumblrs.
More




@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E119Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci and Pete Holmes guess which Emmy-based meme got the most favorites on Twitter, list #DogBands and caption bizarre viewer-submitted vacation photos.
08/26/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E120Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Janet Varney, Jimmy Pardo and April Richardson come up with names for an unappetizing new doughnut, list #WorseCollegeMascots and write taglines for unusual foreign foods.
08/27/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E121Extended - Thursday, August 28, 2014
Drew Carey, Blaine Capatch and Brendon Walsh guess which Instagram from Burning Man got the most likes, #RuinAMagazine and caption some freaky family photos.
08/28/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E122Tuesday, September 2, 2014
David Koechner, Nicole Byer and Jon Daly learn about a suspicious new security system for the cloud, list #BadMeritBadges and write reviews for a mayonnaise museum in Japan.
09/02/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E123Wednesday, September 3, 2014
Brett Gelman, Horatio Sanz and Rich Fulcher find out about a new set of emoji, write taglines for some freaky Airbnb listings and come up with jobs for industrious stoners.
09/03/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E124Extended - Thursday, September 4, 2014
Whitney Cummings, Chris D'Elia and Jim Jefferies come up with adventures for Canadian Superman, #JerseyABook and watch angry public meltdowns on YouTube.
09/04/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E125Monday, September 8, 2014
Brandon Johnson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar come up with origin stories for a trippy football mascot, list #NFLRappers and write catchphrases for unusual bar mitzvah DJs.
09/08/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E126Tuesday, September 9, 2014
Jack Black, Kyle Gass and Margaret Cho find out about Apple's live-stream announcement, list #NewStateMottos and sing about lackluster heavy metal bands.
09/09/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E127Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Arden Myrin, Brody Stevens and Ron Funches watch Justin Bieber strip on live television, #MakeAMovieCanadian and come up with names for some crazy high-fashion looks.
09/10/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E128Extended - Thursday, September 11, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, John Hodgman and Greg Proops come up with storylines for a kids' version of "Pulp Fiction," list #SpookyCartoons and caption bewildering old-timey photos.
09/11/2014






@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E130Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kevin Smith, Justin Long and Jen Kirkman rename the next installment of "The Hobbit," list #HipsterComicBooks and guess the prices of strange eBay items.
09/16/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E131Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Beth Stelling, Nate Bargatze and Adam Cayton-Holland give thanks to America, #RuinAPresident, guess which unsettling subreddits are real and list extreme YouTube challenges.
09/17/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E132Extended - Thursday, September 18, 2014
Ali Wong, Tom Rhodes and Neal Brennan guess which sexual tweet about the iPhone 6 got the most retweets, list #PirateTVShows and come up with forgotten jazz greats.
09/18/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E133Monday, September 22, 2014
Jesse Joyce, Marina Franklin and Todd Barry learn about a three-breasted woman, list things seen in #SexySpace and write Tinder pickup lines for classy Southern ladies.
09/22/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E134Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Jessimae Peluso, Brent Morin and Steve Rannazzisi learn about a new feature on Netflix, caption strange engagement photos and conduct a Reddit AMA with a three-breasted woman.
09/23/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E135Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Steve Agee and Nick Thune guess which iPhone 6 meme got the most favorites on Twitter, list #ElderlyWebsites and come up with FAQs for a Bigfoot online forum.
09/24/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E136Extended - Thursday, September 25, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Michael Kosta and Julian McCullough learn about a Christian rewrite of the "Harry Potter" books, list #DongFoods and provide taglines for Kickstarter campaigns.
09/25/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E1Monday, September 29, 2014
Kyle Kinane, Hari Kondabolu and Doug Benson learn about the exclusive new social media platform Ello, list #LamerDuos and watch debaucherous Vines from Las Vegas tourists.
09/29/2014



@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E2Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Heather Anne Campbell, Adam Newman and Mike Lawrence come up with better names for the new Microsoft OS, list #MillennialTVShows and create awful college Facebook groups.
09/30/2014
