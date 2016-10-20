The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 8, 2016 - Election Night Special
Season 22 E 22 • 11/08/2016
The Best F#@king News Team, Ana Marie Cox, Douglas Brinkley and Keegan-Michael Key join Trevor for live coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E12October 20, 2016 - Mike Colter
Donald Trump threatens to challenge the results of the 2016 election, Roy Wood Jr. examines the struggles black journalists face, and Mike Colter discusses "Luke Cage."
10/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E13The Best of the Worst: Democalypse 2016 Roundup
Trevor Noah looks back on The Daily Show's coverage of the 2016 general election in all of its bizarre grandeur, from the Clinton-Trump debates to the innumerable scandals.
10/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E14October 25, 2016 - Dana Bash
Roy Wood Jr. examines the closing of a French refugee camp, Donald Trump pledges to sue his sexual assault accusers, and Dana Bash talks about reporting on the 2016 election.
10/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E15October 26, 2016 - John Della Volpe & Phil Collins
Trevor examines the online media's partisan divide, John Della Volpe talks about polling millennial voters, and Phil Collins chats about his memoir "Not Dead Yet."
10/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E16October 27, 2016 - Jeezy
The Obama administration announces major price hikes for Obamacare, Desi Lydic and Eliza Cossio conduct a rigged election poll, and rapper Jeezy discusses "Trap or Die 3."
10/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E17October 31, 2016 - Jeff Ross
In this Halloween episode, Jeff Ross and The Best F#@king News Team join Trevor for a look into the post-apocalyptic world of a Donald Trump presidency.
10/31/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E18November 1, 2016 - Susan Rice
The FBI begins another probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, Michelle Wolf discusses male birth control, and Susan Rice reflects on her time as U.S. national security adviser.
11/01/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E19November 2, 2016 - Kal Penn
Trevor describes how Hillary Clinton is living the black experience, Desi Lydic meets the founder of the Trumpettes, and Kal Penn discusses his role on "Designated Survivor."
11/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E20November 3, 2016 - Common
Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."
11/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E21November 7, 2016 - Jonathan Capehart
The FBI concludes its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails just ahead of the 2016 election, Trevor urges viewers to vote, and Jonathan Capehart discusses the electoral map.
11/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E23November 9, 2016 - John Stanton
After Donald Trump is elected president, Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj break down how women and Muslims are reacting, and John Stanton discusses BuzzFeed's election coverage.
11/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E24November 10, 2016 - Deborah Lee James & Eric Fanning
Barack Obama meets President-elect Trump, Ronny Chieng finds new ways to poll the electorate, and Deborah Lee James and Eric Fanning discuss the transition of military power.
11/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E25November 14, 2016 - Nate Silver & Adrian Grenier
President-elect Donald Trump backs down on key campaign promises, Nate Silver discusses FiveThirtyEight, and Adrian Grenier talks about the Lonely Whale Foundation.
11/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E26November 15, 2016 - Desus Nice & The Kid Mero
Trevor compares Donald Trump to South African President Jacob Zuma, developing countries learn about U.S. democracy, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero discuss "Desus & Mero."
11/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E27November 16, 2016 - Wesley Lowery
Alt-right leader Steve Bannon joins the Trump administration, The Best F#@king News Team mourns the death of facts, and Wesley Lowery discusses "They Can't Kill Us All."
11/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E28November 17, 2016 - George Packer & Q-Tip
President-elect Trump's transition team calls for a Muslim registry, George Packer discusses the working class, and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest talks "We Got It From Here."
11/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E29November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green
Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
11/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E30November 29, 2016 - Mahershala Ali
The media grapples with President-elect Trump's lying, Adam Lowitt weighs in on a Holocaust-themed ice skating performance in Russia, and Mahershala Ali discusses "Moonlight."
11/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E31November 30, 2016 - Tomi Lahren
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Trump administration nominees Jeff Sessions and Steven Mnuchin, and "Tomi" host Tomi Lahren talks about being a voice for conservatism.
11/30/2016
