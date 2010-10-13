South Park
Japanese Toilet
Season 26 E 3 • 03/01/2023
South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
South ParkS14 • E9It's A Jersey Thing
New Jersey is taking over the nation one state at a time. Randy and the boys take a stand as the Jerseyites approach South Park.
10/13/2010
South ParkS14 • E10Insheeption
Stan is sent to the school counselor to talk about his hoarding disorder, but quickly realizes he’s not the only one with a problem. Mr. Mackey and Stan agree to surrender themselves to hoarding experts, who quickly take them into Mr. Mackey’s dreams in search of a solution. In the dream world, Stan gets a disturbing view of Mackey as a young boy.
10/20/2010
South ParkS14 • E11Coon 2: Hindsight
"Coon and Friends" set out to help the victims of BP's latest catastrophic drilling accident in the Gulf. Much to the Coon's dismay, another Super Hero gets there first.
10/27/2010
South ParkS14 • E12Mysterion Rises
Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
South ParkS14 • E13Coon vs. Coon & Friends
Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
South ParkS14 • E14Crème Fraiche
Stan's life is in shambles both at home and in school. Randy's obsessive interest with Food Network lands him a job as the school's new cafeteria chef. Meanwhile Sharon, feeling ignored and unappreciated, is forced to explore a new interest of her own. Randy and Sharon must employ an "old-fashioned" fix if their marriage is going to be saved.
11/17/2010
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South ParkS26 • E1Cupid Ye
Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
South ParkS26 • E2The Worldwide Privacy Tour
The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
