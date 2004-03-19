Comedy Central Presents

Paul Mercurio

Season 8 E 22 • 05/21/2004

Paul Mercurio is still poor enough that finding $10 is a big deal, thinks God is passive agressive and believes there’s nothing more humbling than a full-length mirror.

Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E15
Bob Oschack

Bob Oschack explains why marriage in L.A. is like a drug, why babies are better than lazy friends and why New York needs the south more than the south needs New York.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E14
Demetri Martin

Demetri Martin believes having a stutter is a good thing, thinks drunken backseat drivers are dangerous and explains why he avoids escalators.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E17
Vince Morris

Vince Morris discuss his dad’s propensity for smoking in the dark, his annoyance with mispronunciations and the subjectivity of the English language.
03/26/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E16
Gene Pompa

Gene Pompa talks about getting typecast as a Latino criminal, reflects on his Southern California upbringing and describes how he spices up his sex life.
03/26/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E18
Greg Giraldo

Greg Giraldo lays out solutions for many of life's problems, including how to solve a reindeer shortage, how to raise fireproof children and how to treat the elderly.
04/02/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E20
Jimmy Dore

Jimmy Dore describes the kinds of tattoos librarians might have, recalls attending Catholic school and reveals his attraction to Jude Law.
04/09/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E19
Dwayne Perkins

Dwayne Perkins compares living in New York City to living in L.A., gives dating advice to men and explains what it likes to visit Africa as a black man.
04/09/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E23
Rudy Rush

Rudy Rush talks about the struggles of dating, compares how men and women deal with breakups and explains why he never went to his parents for help with math homework.
05/07/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E25
Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro describes nonsensical SkyMall items, wonders what her cat is thinking and learns about cultural sensitivity from Barbies.
05/14/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E26
Stella

Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black and David Wain of Stella recite Irish limericks, demonstrate New England accents and describe a perfect summer day.
05/14/2004
Comedy Central Presents
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E21
Clinton Jackson

Clinton Jackson talks about finding things to say to his cat, why he’s too childish to be a father and why a black circus ringmaster isn’t exactly a civil right hero.
05/21/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E25
Comedy Central Presents Paul Gilmartin

Paul Gilmartin explains why a terrorist attack in Vegas would go unnoticed, why footie pajamas make kids feel invincible and why he’d believe Hall & Oates over the Bible.
05/28/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E27
Cory Kahaney

Cory Kahaney discusses the drawbacks of being married to an ethical lawyer, her skepticism of yoga’s spiritualism, and the tactless way men ask for morning sex.
05/28/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E28
Scott Kennedy

Scott Kennedy talks about not fitting the gay stereotype, opening for male strippers and watching reality cop shows.
06/11/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E1
Steve McGrew

Steve McGrew explains why he goes to Walmart as an anti-depressant and thinks Alcoholics Anonymous questionaires should be more realistic.
09/25/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E2
Lizz Winstead

Lizz Winstead explains why she's not afraid of terrorists and suggests ways to convince Republicans to support marriage equality.
10/08/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E3
Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr questions his own survival instincts, wonders why trailers just don't drive out of the way of tornados and citicizes the ending of "The Passion of the Christ."
01/14/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E4
Godfrey

Godfrey details the woes of riding the New York City subway, explains why there are so few black astronauts and considers becoming a weatherman in Nigeria.
02/18/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E5
Tess

Tess explains the difference between "plus sized" and "juicy" and why she was bad at temp work.
02/25/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E6
Comedy Central Presents Reno Collier

Reno Collier points out the ineffectiveness of slingshots, talks about why he’d rather be drunk than famous and explains why teachers have to be great liars.
03/04/2005
