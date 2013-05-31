The Half Hour

Tommy Johnagin

Season 3 E 3 • 06/13/2014

Tommy Johnagin covers everything from teaching his mother to use technology to buying his girlfriend lingerie to accidentally getting drunk before the birth of his daughter.

The Half Hour
S2 • E9
Jared Logan

Jared Logan describes growing up in West Virginia, a sweet old lady who tested him for STDs and the worst movie date he ever had.
05/31/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E10
Mike Lawrence

Mike Lawrence describes fights with homeless people, the best part of working at McDonald's and seeing "Spaceballs" before "Star Wars."
05/31/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E11
Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel gets into an argument at his local liquor store, encounters a capable toddler and reveals a secret about marriage.
06/07/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E12
Cristela Alonzo

Cristela Alonzo describes the post-Halloween walk of shame, using the McRib to tell time and her hatred of nail salon small talk.
06/07/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E13
Andy Haynes

Andy Haynes fantasizes about a new-and-improved subway system, explains why getting engaged sucks for men and describes his gangster rescue cats.
06/14/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E14
Ben Kronberg

Ben Kronberg asks life's big questions, talks pooping strategy and invents new names for everything from farts to underwater boners.
06/14/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E15
Baron Vaughn

Baron Vaughn talks about growing up in a rough neighborhood, the relative trustworthiness of cereal mascots and the test that all black people secretly give each other.
06/21/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E16
Sean Patton

Sean Patton explains the best way to win a fight, reveals his desire to be a fraternity's pledge master and describes his dream of being a matchmaker for people with STDs.
06/21/2013
The Half Hour
S3 • E1
Chris Distefano

Chris Distefano covers everything from his recent breakup to gentrification in New York City to his father's unusual accent.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E2
Michael Che

Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E4
Adam Newman

Adam Newman tackles tough topics like being a basketball fan in New York, going to school in the South and his love for children's songs about diarrhea.
06/13/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E5
Chris Gethard

Chris Gethard reveals the story behind one of his tattoos, describes falling off the wagon at Bonnaroo and explains why he hates public displays of affection.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E6
Ron Funches

Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E7
Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E8
Yannis Pappas

Yannis Pappas touches on his recent breakup, moving to Miami and how we've all become addicted to our cell phones.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E9
Damien Lemon

Damien Lemon talks about his hatred of destination weddings, failed novelists writing Yelp reviews and his dream of having sex with a hand dryer.
07/11/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E10
Rachel Feinstein

Rachel Feinstein discusses her postcoital behavior, her embarrassing mother and her mortal fear of marrying a theater teacher named Richard.
07/11/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E11
Mark Normand

Mark Normand discusses women's pictures on Facebook, lazy racism and hanging out at gay bars.
07/18/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E12
Joe Wengert

Joe Wengert describes his terrible public interactions, the trouble with catchy songs and a new game that he invented to make life easier.
07/18/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E13
Kurt Braunohler

Kurt Braunohler talks about his unmitigated hatred of biscotti, the airport security strategies he uses and the unfortunate way that he discovered masturbation.
07/25/2014
