The Jim Jefferies Show
May 22, 2018 - Why Scared White People Keep Calling 911
Season 2 E 9 • 05/22/2018
Jim breaks down a recent wave of racial profiling incidents, chats with comedian W. Kamau Bell about being profiled and looks at how bogus support animals undermine real ones.
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E19November 14, 2017 - Roy Moore's Sexual Assault Allegations
Jim examines the GOP's reluctance to drop accused child molester Roy Moore from the Senate ballot and talks with Rob Reiner about sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.
11/14/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E20November 21, 2017 - Let's Talk About Guns
Jim discusses gun control with the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, then joins him at a shooting range to figure out why Americans love firearms so much.
11/21/2017
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E1March 27, 2018 - Jim Attends the March For Our Lives
Jim looks at the GOP's attempts to ignore the gun debate, attends a March For Our Lives rally and explains why teens are so successful at advocating for gun control.
03/27/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E2April 3, 2018 - Day Drinking with the Press
Jim makes the case for decriminalizing sex work, discusses press freedom with White House reporters and looks at the Trump administration's efforts to modify the census.
04/03/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E3April 10, 2018 - Scott Pruitt's Biggest Scandal
Jim breaks down the Oklahoma teachers' strike, tries desperately to get Noel Gallagher to like him and examines EPA chief Scott Pruitt's religious worldview.
04/10/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E4April 17, 2018 - Comey's Nasty Little Tell-All
Jim questions President Trump's motives for bombing Syria, breaks down former FBI Chief James Comey's gossipy memoir and sits down with "Rampage" star Malin Akerman.
04/17/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E5April 24, 2018 - Ireland's Abortion Ban
Jim proposes a test for curbing overpopulation, heads across the pond to challenge Ireland's draconian abortion laws and meets a teacher with controversial views on slavery.
04/24/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E6May 1, 2018 - Questioning Trump's North Korea Strategy
Jim has questions about the seemingly positive developments out of North Korea and South Korea, examines the toxic culture of "incels" and checks in with his weatherman.
05/01/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E7May 8, 2018 - The Exploitation of NFL Cheerleaders
Jim looks at all the ways the NFL mistreats its cheerleaders, chats with Carol Burnett about the state of comedy and refutes conservative hysteria over asylum-seekers.
05/08/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E8May 15, 2018 - Learning About the Royal Family
Jim explains why torture is simply wrong, seeks answers about the British royal family and looks for a middle ground between helicopter parenting and neglect.
05/15/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E10May 29, 2018 - The Sex Robot Revolution
Jim questions the public demand for insincere apologies, meets a scientist at the forefront of sex robot technology, and weighs the pros and cons of gene editing.
05/29/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E11June 19, 2018 - Jordan Peterson & Sarah Silverman
Jim examines the president's penchant for picking fights with U.S. allies, sits down with controversial lecturer Jordan Peterson and talks free speech with Sarah Silverman.
06/19/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E12June 26, 2018 - The Crisis at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Jim slams President Trump's immigration policies, talks with a former social worker who's seen their effects and explains why Russia is an inhospitable World Cup host.
06/26/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E13July 10, 2018 - Judging the Supreme Court
Jim questions the wisdom of having a Supreme Court, examines Scott Pruitt’s environmentally destructive last act as EPA chief and investigates the state of Irish drinking.
07/10/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E14July 17, 2018 - America's Number One
Jim sits down with comedian Bill Burr, examines toxic masculinity and breaks down America's obsession with being the best.
07/17/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E15July 24, 2018 - Comic-Con's Diversity Problem
Jim explores reports of Amazon's questionable workplace conditions, breaks down America's love of billionaires and unravels the backlash against comic diversity at Comic-Con.
07/24/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E16July 31, 2018 - America Reaches Peak Outrage
Jim breaks down the consequences of controversial tweets from the past, questions why Americans are so unhappy and explores the growing movement to end circumcision.
07/31/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E17August 7, 2018 - The 1D Brain Behind 3D-Printed Guns
Jim explores the debate over 3D-printed guns, breaks down the TSA's plans to relax airport security and discusses progressive politics with Representative Barbara Lee.
08/07/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E18August 14, 2018 - Life During Trump's Topsy-Turvy Presidency
Jim recaps the alt-right's Unite the Right 2 rally, unpacks Donald Trump's chaotic presidency and responds to suggestions that he should stop talking about politics.
08/14/2018
