Comedy Central Presents
Elvira Kurt
Season 2 E 11 • 05/28/1999
Elvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E1Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes explains the drawbacks of performing at a feminist benefit, weighs in on Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and unpacks the term "African American."
12/01/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E2Marc Maron
Marc Maron recounts his hectic engagement, discusses his addictions to ice cream and cigarettes, and explains why he'd rather rent porn.
12/08/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E3Reggie McFadden
Reggie McFadden recalls his dad's smoking habit, marvels at the endurance of camera operators on "Cops" and explains why he stays away if another black man is being arrested.
12/15/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E4Lewis Black
Lewis Black bemoans inaccurate meteorologists, his fellow International House of Pancakes patrons and Bill Clinton's two-sided facade.
12/22/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E5Greg Fitzsimmons
Greg Fitzsimmons examines the negative parts of aging, ponders life in New York City and reads an angry letter from a disgruntled principal in Oklahoma.
12/29/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E6Mitch Hedberg
Mitch Hedberg quips about living in Hollywood, getting a receipt for a doughnut and the difficulties of flossing his teeth.
01/05/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E7Sue Murphy
Sue Murphy explains why there's nothing worse than moving, nothing more annoying than the song "My Heart Will Go On" and nothing sexier than Captain Jean-Luc Picard's accent.
01/12/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E8Comedy Central Presents Kevin Brennan
Kevin Brennan states the facts behind Biblical stories and explains the miracle of human reproduction.
01/26/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E10Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt gripes about watching old movies in L.A., explains why all medical videos are shocking and reveals why he got thrown out of the Anne Frank House.
05/10/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E1Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon talks about getting his first computer, maps his travels across America and reflects on his marriage.
05/29/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E2Margaret Smith
Margaret Smith shares her thoughts about comfortable underwear, out-of-control body piercings and overpriced sperm.
06/05/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E3Mark Curry
Mark Curry offers tips on how to play it cool around cops and describes his awkward experimentation with spanking.
06/12/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E4Greg Proops
Greg Proops discusses overworked Americans, New York City's fanciest Mexican restaurant, and the stark differences between the U.S. and Canada.
06/19/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E5Hugh Fink
Hugh Fink describes Texan hospitality, reveals his fear of sarcastic waiters and gives a violin performance inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
06/26/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E6Kevin Meaney
Kevin Meaney explains how he botched an atomic bomb drill as a child and reveals his ancestral link to Mr. Potato Head.
07/03/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E7Dave Attell
Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.
07/10/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E8Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
07/17/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E9Todd Barry
Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
