@midnight with Chris Hardwick
August 2, 2017 - #MakeTVShowsCanadian
Season 4 E 139 • 08/02/2017
Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley and Scott Thompson of "The Kids in the Hall" find humor in unfunny words, #MakeTVShowsCanadian and invent new punch lines for classic jokes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E129July 17, 2017 - #ComicConFoods
Hal Rudnick, Andy Signore and Jenny Nicholson of Screen Junkies find out what's upsetting "Doctor Who" fans, make "Game of Thrones" teen-friendly and list #ComicConFoods.
07/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E130July 18, 2017 - #HipsterBooks
Jim Norton, Kristin Chenoweth and James Davis get texts from a butt-shaped iPhone, make up #HipsterBooks and answer questions about low-budget theater costumes.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E131July 19, 2017 - #ComicBookAMovie
Dave Thomason, Emily Heller and Ian Abramson eavesdrop on conversations at a furry convention, #ComicBookAMovie and make up British porn movie titles.
07/19/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E132Extended - July 20, 2017 - #FashionSongs - Uncensored
In this uncensored, extended episode, Justin Martindale, Kate Micucci and Matt Braunger help revive a 90s hairstyle, come up with #FashionSongs and react to dark stock photos.
07/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E133July 24, 2017 - #AddFamilyRuinASong
Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy list ideas for the final round of Hashtag Wars, read Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweets and #AddFamilyRuinASong.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E134July 25, 2017 - #OlympicTV
Nikki Glaser, Nick Swardson and Tom Lennon draw inspiration from Uber, make up #OlympicTV and share bizarre facts about dating show contestants.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E135July 26, 2017 - #MakeAMovieGreen
Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Steve Agee guess what's in Miami's dystopian future, #MakeAMovieGreen and get a visit from Bernie Sanders (James Adomian).
07/26/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E136Extended - July 27, 2017 - #GameOfThronesCelebs - Uncensored
Mac DeMarco, Amanda Seales and Brett Gelman react to spying Roombas, ponder a mustachioed Superman and name #GameOfThronesCelebs in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/28/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E137July 31, 2017 - #ElderlyBands
Yassir Lester, Brian Posehn and Chris D'Elia discover sensitive information from an HBO hack, make up spells for a grown-up Harry Potter and list #ElderlyBands.
07/31/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E138August 1, 2017 - #AddCartoonsToHistory
Brandon Johnson, Dan Harmon and Tom Kenny of "Rick and Morty" list modern plotlines for 90s cartoons, update the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song and #AddCartoonsToHistory.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E139August 2, 2017 - #MakeTVShowsCanadian
Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley and Scott Thompson of "The Kids in the Hall" find humor in unfunny words, #MakeTVShowsCanadian and invent new punch lines for classic jokes.
08/02/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021