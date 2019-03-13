The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - April 1, 2019 - Hakeem Jeffries

Season 24 E 90 • 04/01/2019

Joe Biden is accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, President Trump cuts off aid to Central American countries, and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chats with Trevor.

Full Ep
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E80
Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown

Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
Full Ep
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E81
Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia

Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
Full Ep
30:49
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E82
Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee

Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
Full Ep
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E83
March 19, 2019 - Will Packer

Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
Full Ep
35:40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E84
Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd

President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
Full Ep
30:39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E85
Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen

Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
Full Ep
28:22
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E86
Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
Full Ep
30:09
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E87
Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall

Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
Full Ep
35:11
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E88
Extended - March 27, 2019 - Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Trevor profiles 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Michael Kosta reacts to cruel proposals from the Trump administration, and Jennifer L. Eberhardt discusses "Biased."
03/27/2019
Full Ep
29:06
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E89
Extended - March 28, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

Trevor examines the phenomenon of snowplow parenting, Desi Lydic investigates gender price discrimination, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses her dual role in the movie "Us."
03/28/2019
Full Ep
29:20
Full Ep
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E91
April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin

A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
04/02/2019
Full Ep
29:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E92
Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton

Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
Full Ep
30:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E93
Extended - April 4, 2019 - Bernie Sanders

Controversy swirls around William Barr's Mueller report summary, Democrats call for President Trump's tax returns, and Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his 2020 White House bid.
04/04/2019
Full Ep
29:33
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E95
Extended - April 9, 2019 - Abby Wambach

Democrats spar with White House officials over President Trump's tax returns, Ronny Chieng reacts to food-based lawsuits in the U.S., and Abby Wambach discusses "Wolfpack."
04/09/2019
Full Ep
34:37
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E96
Extended - April 10, 2019 - Oprah Winfrey

Maxine Waters smacks down Steve Mnuchin, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democratic presidential candidates' black voter outreach, and Oprah Winfrey discusses "The Path Made Clear."
04/10/2019
Full Ep
30:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E97
Extended - April 11, 2019 - Lizzo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested, Desi Lydic examines the Me Too movement's effects on Wall Street work culture, and Lizzo chats about her album "Cuz I Love You."
04/11/2019
Full Ep
29:04
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E98
Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen

The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
Full Ep
28:21
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E99
Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman

CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
Full Ep
30:54
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E100
Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates

Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
Full Ep
29:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E101
Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell

Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
Highlight
04:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E101
CP Time - Country Music and Black Folks

The debate over the country music cred of Lil Nas X's popular song "Old Town Road" inspires Roy Wood Jr. to explore how African Americans have contributed to the genre.
04/25/2019
Highlight
04:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E101
McDonald's and AARP's Partnership, Bumble's New Safety Feature & A Tech-Savvy Chimpanzee

McDonald's joins forces with the AARP to hire senior citizens, Bumble begins censoring lewd images, and a chimpanzee's ability to use a smartphone rocks the internet.
04/25/2019
Interview
07:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E101
Ryan O'Connell - Hacking Into His Human Condition on "Special" - Extended Interview

Ryan O'Connell recounts his journey to becoming the creator, writer and star of the semiautobiographical Netflix show "Special," in which he plays a gay man with disabilities.
04/25/2019
Highlight
10:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E101
Getting to Know Dem - Joe Biden

Joe Biden officially joins the 2020 presidential race, and Trevor highlights the former senator and vice president's problematic past, goofy gaffes and major accomplishments.
04/25/2019
