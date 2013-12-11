@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, January 20, 2014
Season 1 E 25 • 01/20/2014
Arden Myrin, Al Madrigal and Rob Huebel create bad reality show titles, figure out whether cats are rich or poor and think of free stuff to give away on Craiglist.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E14Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Nikki Glaser, Judd Apatow and David Koechner write the OkCupid profile for an alleged drug cartel member and come up with humiliating Google searches.
11/12/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E15Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Andi Osho, Neal Brennan and David Spade comment on photobombed Instagrams, Vines from Vegas and Nicolas Cage's sex photos.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E17Monday, January 6, 2014
Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage invent titles for #FutureBooks, judge Madonna's parenting skills and title creepy Pinterest boards.
01/06/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E19Wednesday, January 8, 2014
Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate and Tom Lennon come up with cheese-themed movie titles and review a new North Korean product as Tom tries for his first @midnight victory.
01/08/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E20Thursday, January 9, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Kristen Schaal and Mike Lawrence browse unorthodox YouTube workout videos, create Chinese video game titles and try to make Chris cringe.
01/09/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E21Monday, January 13, 2014
Cristela Alonzo, Matt Braunger and Kyle Kinane create professional wrestling TV show titles, spot the fake event on Eventbrite and build ridiculous Tumblr blogs.
01/13/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E22Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Rory Scovel, Jon Dore and Beth Stelling create knock-off band names, translate emoji sentences and explore the world of Airbnb.
01/14/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E23Wednesday, January 15, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Neal Brennan attempt to identify Lil Za, make up #CelebrityCrimes and listen to goth confessions.
01/15/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E24Thursday, January 16, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Jen Kirkman and Mike Lawrence find out what Vine trend LeBron James inspired, come up with romantic action movies and get a visit from Kevin Bacon.
01/16/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E25Monday, January 20, 2014
Arden Myrin, Al Madrigal and Rob Huebel create bad reality show titles, figure out whether cats are rich or poor and think of free stuff to give away on Craiglist.
01/20/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E26Tuesday, January 21, 2014
Scott Aukerman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Brian Posehn create candy-themed band names, read the latest celebrity fan fiction and confess to embarrassing Google searches.
01/21/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E27Wednesday, January 22, 2014
Sean O'Connor, Annie Lederman and Julian McCullough create new extreme sports for the X Games, answer autocorrected texts from moms and celebrate Guy Fieri's birthday.
01/22/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E28Thursday, January 23, 2014
Julie Klausner, Horatio Sanz and Jon Daly come up with rejected Grammy categories, get into the heads of American Apparel models and write subject lines for unwanted emails.
01/23/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E29Monday, January 27, 2014
It's a reunion of The State as Michael Showalter, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Michael Ian Black of the legendary sketch group take to the podiums and battle it out.
01/27/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E30Tuesday, January 28, 2014
Myq Kaplan, Jamie Lee and Steve Agee come up with food-themed athlete names, play Mad Libs on Craigslist and name unsellable items on eBay.
01/28/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E31Wednesday, January 29, 2014
Riki Lindhome, Jonah Ray and Kyle Dunnigan make chain restaurants sexy, give American names to Japanese inventions and create new Netflix categories.
01/29/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E32Thursday, January 30, 2014
Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar and Brody Stevens come up with failed sports teams, watch foreign rap YouTube videos and check in on Jose Canseco's Twitter account.
01/30/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E33Monday, February 3, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Seth Herzog and Doug Benson catch up on fallout from the Super Bowl, read some Twitter rants from Kanye West and name Facebook events that no one would enjoy.
02/03/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E34Tuesday, February 4, 2014
Arden Myrin, Nick Thune and Dana Gould celebrate Facebook's birthday, come up with bad Broadway show titles and create texts that parents might send.
02/04/2014
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021