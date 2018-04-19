Irrational Fears

Season 1 E 3 • 04/19/2018

Jamie asks her boss for a raise, prompting him to question why she thinks she deserves to be rewarded for her work.

Irrational Fears
S1 • E1
Texting

Jamie can't quiet the voices in her head as she tries to craft the perfect text.
04/19/2018
Full Ep
02:43

Irrational Fears
S1 • E2
My Hamster Hates Me - Uncensored

When Jamie takes her hamster to the vet, she learns that its problem is actually her.
04/19/2018
Full Ep
03:11

Irrational Fears
S1 • E3
