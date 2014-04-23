@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, May 12, 2014
Season 1 E 79 • 05/12/2014
Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Maronzio Vance #RuinANurseryRhyme, guess which Jay Z fight meme got the most retweets and add new hashtags to Rich Kids of Instagram photos.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E69Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Brandon Johnson, Paul Scheer and Andy Daly list #GangstaBroadway musicals, discover bizarre apps and request orgasm donations.
04/23/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E70Thursday, April 24, 2014
Tom Lennon, April Richardson and Steve Agee list #LameOfficeHolidays, write stripper Yelp reviews and create tall tales about a legend named Pervert Dave.
04/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E71Monday, April 28, 2014
Matt Braunger, Mark Normand and Sara Schaefer advertise Kickstarter projects, #RuinAMovieQuote and list new selfie trends.
04/28/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E72Tuesday, April 29, 2014
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Kyle Kinane guess which Chris Hardwick meme is real, list #WorseStarWars references and check out Juggalo dating profiles.
04/29/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E73Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Rove McManus, Baron Vaughn and Adam Cayton-Holland guess what Rihanna posted on Instagram, list #BadVacationSpots and watch a bizarre music video.
04/30/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E74Thursday, May 1, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E75Monday, May 5, 2014
Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.
05/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E76Tuesday, May 6, 2014
Scott Aukerman, Jerry Minor and James Adomian guess what happened to Rihanna's Instagram, list #BadPrequels and write filthy Freudian tweets.
05/06/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E77Wednesday, May 7, 2014
Marc Maron, Nate Bargatze and Natasha Leggero list #FoodComedians, guess what Internet users are really doing with their cats and come up with weirdly specific dating sites.
05/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E78Thursday, May 8, 2014
Matt Besser, Lauren Lapkus and Rich Fulcher find out about a raunchy new sex spot in San Francisco, list #MomSongs and watch creepy kids' shows.
05/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E80Tuesday, May 13, 2014
Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E81Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Burnie Burns, Gus Sorola and Gavin Free from Rooster Teeth prepare for the Gathering of the Juggalos, list #WorseCollegeClasses and make up bad cosplay characters.
05/14/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E82Thursday, May 15, 2014
Myq Kaplan, Emily Heller and James Davis guess which Godzilla craft on Etsy is the most expensive, list #LameMonsters and write dating profiles for strange Soviet singles.
05/15/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E83Monday, May 19, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E84Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E85Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Matt Jones, Whitney Cummings and Moshe Kasher list #BetterBatmanSuperman titles, create the inner monologues for models and write pickup lines for the elderly.
05/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E86Thursday, May 22, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Doug Benson guess which Pac-Man item on Etsy is the most expensive, #MakeASongDepressing and come up with weirdly specific Spotify playlists.
05/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E87Monday, June 2, 2014
Alison Rosen, Greg Proops and Dana Gould find out about a porn reality competition series, #RuinARealityShow and come up with classes for a professor with a unique look.
06/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E88Tuesday, June 3, 2014
Kristen Schaal, Max Silvestri and Nick Thune guess which Kim Kardashian portrait got the most views on deviantART, name #SexyFoods and list chapters for awful books on Amazon.
06/03/2014
