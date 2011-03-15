Roast of Donald Trump

Season 1 E 1 • 03/15/2011

Real estate mogul, "The Apprentice" host and helmet-hair aficionado Donald Trump gets roasted by Seth MacFarlane, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Lampanelli, The Situation and more.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:04:10
Sign in to Watch

Roast of Donald Trump
S1 • E1
Roast of Donald Trump

Real estate mogul, "The Apprentice" host and helmet-hair aficionado Donald Trump gets roasted by Seth MacFarlane, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Lampanelli, The Situation and more.
03/15/2011
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021