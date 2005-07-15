Comedy Central Presents

Megan Mooney

Season 10 E 9 • 03/17/2006

Megan Mooney talks about wrecking stuff with her nephews, dealing with questions about when she'll have kids of her own and the fan base of "The Price Is Right."

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E23
Comedy Central Presents Henry Phillips

Henry Phillips shares songs about booty calls, lowered dating standards and trying to sing the blues when you don’t really have any problems.
07/15/2005
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E24
Corey Holcomb

Corey Holcomb examines the upside to dating bad girls, explains the real cause for erectile dysfunction and gives advice on how to date multiple women.
07/22/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E1
Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley recounts his experience with an elderly stripper, impersonates a little old lady reading church announcements and explains black funerals.
02/17/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E2
Ty Barnett

Ty Barnett imagines a heaven that doesn't allow nerds, explains why he wasn't cut out for street gangs and suggest that FEMA members should watch more action films.
02/17/2006
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E3
DeRay Davis

DeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E4
Rod Man

Rod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E5
Steve Byrne

Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E6
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E7
Ted Alexandro

Ted Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.
03/10/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E8
Greg Fitzsimmons

Greg Fitzsimmons describes how his chidren inspire him, explains why parents have morning sex and weighs in on life in Los Angeles.
03/17/2006
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E9
Megan Mooney

Megan Mooney talks about wrecking stuff with her nephews, dealing with questions about when she'll have kids of her own and the fan base of "The Price Is Right."
03/17/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E10
Tammy Pescatelli

Tammy Pescatelli recalls performing at a Playboy benefit, explains the dangers of breast implants and weighs in on modern fashion trends.
03/24/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E11
Jon Reep

Jon Reep shares his love of beer, demonstrates his childhood dance moves and impersonates an NFL referree.
03/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E12
Todd Barry

Todd Barry returns from a camp in Tahiti to share his story of a botched date with Julia Roberts and describes his great new apartment.
03/31/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E13
Arj Barker

Arj Barker expresses his disgust with Halloween's urban legend laziness, Citibank's terrible spelling and Google's haughty search suggestions.
03/31/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E14
Nick Swardson

Nick Swardson debuts a sexy new fragrance for men, explains his picky dating habits and wonders why people need reminders to not bring bombs on planes.
04/07/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E15
John Caparulo

John Caparulo describes the downside of travel, recalls weird neighborhood yard sales and discusses living with exotic pets.
04/07/2006
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E16
Andy Kindler

Andy Kindler recalls his experience with marijuana in Amsterdam, examines the downside to the civil rights movement and describes his aversion to astrology.
04/14/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E17
Comedy Central Presents Pat Dixon

Pat Dixon talks about his experiences with drugs, explains why "fiance" is a more appealing term than "spouse" and justifies his preference for mid-level hotels.
04/14/2006
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E18
Brian Kiley

Brian Kiley recalls his wife’s unusual pregnancy cravings, his uncle’s unfortunate hunting accident and planning his marriage proposal.
04/21/2006
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E18
Ben Bailey

Ben Bailey explains why married life is incompatible with strip clubs, marvels at the stench of New York City and describes his misadventures on the subway.
04/21/2006
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021