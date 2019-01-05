The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - May 21, 2019 - Ava DuVernay
Season 24 E 114 • 05/21/2019
Democratic presidential hopefuls take varying approaches to Fox News, Michael Kosta talks to a man who helped legalize nunchucks, and Ava DuVernay discusses "When They See Us."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E104Extended - May 1, 2019 - Chelsea Handler
Senators grill Attorney General William Barr, Roy Wood Jr. examines humanity's lack of concern over climate change, and Chelsea Handler talks "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
05/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E105Extended - May 2, 2019 - Charlize Theron
A whale is suspected of spying for Russia, Jordan Klepper talks about his show Klepper, and actor Charlize Theron chats about "Long Shot" and the Africa Outreach Project.
05/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E106Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard
Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.
05/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E107Extended - May 7, 2019 - Valerie Jarrett
Scientists warn over 1 million species face imminent extinction, Trump officials risk congressional contempt, and Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice."
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E108Extended - May 8, 2019 - Tyra Banks
Footage of Bernie Sanders reveals his ideological consistency, Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars in a decade, and Tyra Banks discusses her return to Sports Illustrated.
05/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E109May 9, 2019 - Mark Jonathan Harris & Deborah Oppenheimer
South Africa's general election heats up, Desi Lydic tackles sexist coverage of the 2020 race, and filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer discuss "Foster."
05/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E110What in the World?
The Daily Show revisits outrageous news stories from around the world, including a pole-dancing controversy in China and professional lightsaber dueling in France.
05/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E111It's 2020 24/7
The Daily Show provides an overview of some of the many, many Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
05/15/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E112The Kid Gloves Come Off
The Daily Show highlights young people taking an outsized role in politics, including teen activists from Parkland and kids who challenged Dianne Feinstein on climate change.
05/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E113May 20, 2019 - Kirsten Gillibrand
GOP state lawmakers take aim at Roe v. Wade, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his White House bid, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
05/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E115Extended - May 22, 2019 - Rachel Louise Snyder
The U.S. and China race to control 5G, Ronny Chieng talks to New Yorkers about their texting-while-walking habits, and Rachel Louise Snyder discusses "No Visible Bruises."
05/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E116Extended - May 23, 2019 - Wyatt Cenac
President Trump has a major beef with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dulce Sloan weighs in on Ben Carson's job security, and Wyatt Cenac discusses "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas."
05/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E117Extended - May 28, 2019 - Reese Witherspoon
President Trump pays a visit to Japan, Roy Wood Jr. accuses Trevor of being an anti-American propagandist, and Reese Witherspoon discusses her HBO series "Big Little Lies."
05/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E118Extended - May 29, 2019 - Jill Biden
Robert Mueller gives a rare press conference, Ronny Chieng reacts to high-tech Christian outreach initiatives, and Dr. Jill Biden discusses her book "Where the Light Enters."
05/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E119May 30, 2019 - Christian Siriano
Top Democrats support impeaching President Trump, Neal Brennan calls on Democrats to be as ruthless as Republicans, and Christian Siriano talks fashion and "Project Runway."
05/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E120Extended - June 3, 2019 - Eric Swalwell
President Trump pays an official state visit to the U.K., Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports, and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell discusses his 2020 presidential run.
06/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E121Extended - June 4, 2019 - Amber Scorah
President Trump continues his controversial U.K. visit, Jaboukie Young-White talks socialism with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and author Amber Scorah discusses "Leaving the Witness."
06/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E122June 5, 2019 - Randall Park
Trevor highlights U.K. politician Boris Johnson, Lewis Black rails against the CBD craze, and Randall Park chats about his Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe."
06/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E123Extended - June 6, 2019 - James Corden
Trevor examines the life and career of Elizabeth Warren, President Trump's tweets lose their punch, and James Corden discusses "The Late Late Show" and the 2019 Tony Awards.
06/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E124June 10, 2019 - Danielle Brooks
Democratic presidential candidates descend on Iowa, President Trump cancels his Mexico tariffs, and actor Danielle Brooks chats about her Shakespeare in the Park experience.
06/10/2019
Highlight
09:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E124Joe Biden Reverses Course on the Hyde Amendment & Democratic Presidential Candidates Swarm Iowa
Joe Biden flip-flops on his support for a restrictive abortion law, and 19 Democratic presidential candidates make their cases to Iowa voters via five-minute speeches.
06/10/2019
Highlight
04:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E124Massive Protests in Hong Kong, the Obamas' Spotify Podcast & Escaped Lions at Large in South Africa
Over a million people protest an extradition law in Hong Kong, Barack and Michelle Obama sign a podcast deal with Spotify, and 14 lions escape a game reserve in South Africa.
06/10/2019
Interview
05:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E124Danielle Brooks - From "Orange Is the New Black" to Shakespeare in the Park
Danielle Brooks reflects on her role on "Orange Is the New Black" and shares her excitement about starring in a Shakespeare in the Park production of "Much Ado About Nothing."
06/10/2019
Highlight
05:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E124Trump Ends His Self-Made Tariff Crisis
President Trump takes a dubious victory lap after canceling his Mexico tariffs in the face of mounting pressure from Republicans and U.S. business leaders.
06/10/2019
