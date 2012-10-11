Chris Hardwick: Mandroid

E 1 • 11/10/2012

Chris Hardwick differentiates between nerds and dweebs, tries to breed a hamster army, quits drinking and recalls a time he almost lost his virginity.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch

Chris Hardwick: Mandroid
E1
Chris Hardwick: Mandroid

Chris Hardwick differentiates between nerds and dweebs, tries to breed a hamster army, quits drinking and recalls a time he almost lost his virginity.
11/10/2012
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021