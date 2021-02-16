The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka
Season 26 E 69 • 03/04/2021
Fox News slams President Biden for numerous pseudo-scandals, Trevor explores the history of America's first ladies, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about his album "Kiwanuka."
31:42
31:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E59February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates
Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
Full Ep
32:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E60February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee
Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
Full Ep
34:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E61February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook
Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
02/18/2021
Full Ep
30:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E62February 22, 2021 - Sharon McMahon
The Texas winter storm crisis continues, Michael Kosta investigates avian election fraud, and Sharon McMahon talks about fighting misinformation via her Instagram account SharonSaysSo.
02/22/2021
Full Ep
31:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E63February 23, 2021 - Hugh Evans
Republican lawmakers in several states go on an anti-voting blitz, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the contributions of Black journalists, and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses Global Citizen.
02/23/2021
Full Ep
32:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E64February 24, 2021 - Andra Day
Trevor highlights racial inequity in vaccine distribution, Dulce Sloan examines the stereotype of the strong Black woman, and Andra Day discusses "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
02/24/2021
Full Ep
31:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E65February 25, 2021 - Kevin Garnett
Desi Lydic reveals her most embarrassing tattoos, Trevor examines America's outdated and extremely vulnerable power grid, and NBA star Kevin Garnett discusses his memoir "KG A to Z."
02/25/2021
Full Ep
32:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E66March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin
Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
Full Ep
33:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E67March 2, 2021 - Adam Kinzinger & H.E.R.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces sexual harassment allegations, Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the future of the GOP, and singer-songwriter H.E.R. talks about her song "Fight for You."
03/02/2021
Full Ep
31:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E68March 3, 2021 - Kelly Marie Tran
Trevor looks at the state of minimum wage in the U.S, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) introduces his unique streaming service, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Raya and the Last Dragon."
03/03/2021
Full Ep
34:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E69March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka
03/04/2021
Full Ep
27:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E901March 10, 2021 - Remotely Educational Special
Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide pandemic-era education by covering topics ranging from real-life math to sex ed, with a special lesson from boy band NCT 127.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
34:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E70March 15, 2021 - Eddie Murphy
Governor Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal mounts, Jaboukie Young-White discusses COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Peter Hotez, and Eddie Murphy talks about his sequel movie "Coming 2 America."
03/15/2021
Full Ep
32:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E71March 16, 2021 - Rebecca Carroll & Precious Lee
Former presidents try to convince Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Rebecca Carroll discusses "Surviving the White Gaze," and Precious Lee talks about her trailblazing modeling career.
03/16/2021
Full Ep
33:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E72March 17, 2021 - Cynthia Erivo
Trevor explores the history of the Senate filibuster, a mass shooter in the Atlanta area kills several Asian women, and actor and singer Cynthia Erivo discusses her role in "Genius: Aretha."
03/17/2021
Full Ep
34:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E73March 18, 2021 - Arsenio Hall
Trevor reports on COVID-19 concerns from around the world, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. introduce the Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition, and Arsenio Hall discusses "Coming 2 America."
03/18/2021
Full Ep
33:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E74March 22, 2021 - Michelle Obama
The British royal family announces plans for a diversity chief, the NCAA faces sexism allegations, and former first lady Michelle Obama discusses "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love.
03/22/2021
Full Ep
32:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E75March 23, 2021 - Eric Andre
Trevor covers heartwarming news during the pandemic, Desi Lydic explores the history of on-screen female orgasms, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his prank-based movie "Bad Trip."
03/23/2021
Full Ep
31:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E76March 24, 2021 - Nomzamo Mbatha
Trevor examines the all-encompassing scourge of violence against women, Dulce Sloan celebrates activist women athletes, and Nomzamo Mbatha talks about landing her role in "Coming 2 America."
03/24/2021
Full Ep
34:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E77April 5, 2021 - Carl L. Hart
Trevor highlights voter suppression in Georgia, Desi Lydic examines how the pandemic disproportionately harms working women, and Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups."
04/05/2021
Full Ep
33:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E78April 6, 2021 - Garrett Bradley & Morgan Freeman
The notion of COVID-19 passports creates controversy, director Garrett Bradley discusses her documentary "Time," and Morgan Freeman talks about his "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
Interview
06:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78Morgan Freeman - "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA
Morgan Freeman talks about doing his part to convince everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus by partnering with the Creative Coalition for its "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
Interview
08:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78Garrett Bradley - "Time"
Film director Garrett Bradley discusses her Academy Award-nominated documentary "Time," which chronicles a woman's decades-long effort to get reunited with her incarcerated husband.
04/06/2021
Highlight
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78Toxic Wastewater in Florida & Yahoo Answers Shutting Down
Florida faces a potential flood of highly toxic water, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposes a global corporate tax rate, and Yahoo Answers announces its upcoming shutdown.
04/06/2021
