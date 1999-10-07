Comedy Central Presents
Stephen Lynch
Season 3 E 9 • 08/02/2000
Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E7Dave Attell
Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.
07/10/1999
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E8Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
07/17/1999
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E9Todd Barry
Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E12Jack Coen
Jack Coen comes to grips with getting older, which includes dealing with chatty vasectomy surgeons and greedy funeral directors.
09/04/1999
Full Ep
22:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E3Jeremy Hotz
Jeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.
06/21/2000
Full Ep
20:59
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E4Dane Cook
Dane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.
06/27/2000
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E5Kathleen Madigan
Kathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.
07/05/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E6Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E7Dom Irrera
Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
Full Ep
22:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E8Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris
Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E9Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/02/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E10Greg Giraldo
Greg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.
08/09/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E12Comedy Central Presents Don "D.C." Curry
Don "DC" Curry offers some sage advice on raising kids and dealing with dysfunctional family members in this stand-up special.
08/25/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E13Johnny Sanchez
Johnny Sanchez deals with the challenges of being both a third-generation immigrant and a short guy looking for romance.
08/31/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E14Brian Regan
Brian Regan discusses the serving size of Fig Newtons, weird food combinations and the effectiveness of his yoga workout routine.
09/07/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E15Judy Gold
Judy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.
09/15/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E16Arj Barker
Arj Barker looks back on the golden age of smoking, opens up about his terrifying long-distance relationship and describes an enlightening trip to Ireland.
09/22/2000
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E1Darrell Hammond
Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
12/03/2000
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E2Jim David
Jim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.
12/10/2000
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E3Rene´ Hicks
Rene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.
12/17/2000
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021