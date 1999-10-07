Comedy Central Presents

Stephen Lynch

Season 3 E 9 • 08/02/2000

Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.

Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E7
Dave Attell

Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.
07/10/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E8
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
07/17/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E9
Todd Barry

Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E12
Jack Coen

Jack Coen comes to grips with getting older, which includes dealing with chatty vasectomy surgeons and greedy funeral directors.
09/04/1999
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E3
Jeremy Hotz

Jeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.
06/21/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E4
Dane Cook

Dane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.
06/27/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E5
Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.
07/05/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E6
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E7
Dom Irrera

Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E8
Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris

Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E10
Greg Giraldo

Greg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.
08/09/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E12
Comedy Central Presents Don "D.C." Curry

Don "DC" Curry offers some sage advice on raising kids and dealing with dysfunctional family members in this stand-up special.
08/25/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E13
Johnny Sanchez

Johnny Sanchez deals with the challenges of being both a third-generation immigrant and a short guy looking for romance.
08/31/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E14
Brian Regan

Brian Regan discusses the serving size of Fig Newtons, weird food combinations and the effectiveness of his yoga workout routine.
09/07/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E15
Judy Gold

Judy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.﻿
09/15/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E16
Arj Barker

Arj Barker looks back on the golden age of smoking, opens up about his terrifying long-distance relationship and describes an enlightening trip to Ireland.
09/22/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E1
Darrell Hammond

Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
12/03/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E2
Jim David

Jim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.
12/10/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E3
Rene´ Hicks

Rene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.
12/17/2000
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E4
Pablo Francisco

Pablo Francisco shares his appreciation for Spanish soap operas, explains his disdain for lazy R&B music and gives an impression of movie preview voiceovers.
12/25/2000
