Hood Adjacent with James Davis

The College Years

Season 1 E 3 • 07/12/2017

James investigates what it's like to be a token minority in college today, hosts a debate between two DeRays and quizzes students in "What's Really Hood?"

Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E1
Hood Pass

James journeys deep into the hood to get his official hood pass, samples the cooking at the Trap Kitchen and puts a whole new spin on "The Star-Spangled Banner."
06/28/2017
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E2
Black Activism

James makes crossing the street and driving safer for black people, creates an escape room to simulate what it's like to be a black man and hosts Between Two DeRays.
07/05/2017
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E4
Black Twitter

James uses memes to revive an actor's career, challenges Beyonce fans to rethink their online bullying and debates side-piece humor with prominent Black Twitter users.
07/19/2017
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E5
Gangs

James helps a gang-affiliated woman with her dating life, learns the ins and outs of gang territory and develops an app for navigating the hood.
07/26/2017
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E6
Michael Jordan

James investigates his obsession with Michael Jordan through therapy, a virtual simulation and a visit to All-Star Weekend.
08/02/2017
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E7
Golf

James indulges his love of golf by entering the Golf Beef tournament, hanging out with a young prodigy and playing a round with a blind golfer.
08/09/2017
Hood Adjacent with James Davis
S1 • E8
Black Girl Magic

To celebrate the achievements of black women, Jazmyn Simon performs a black girl magic trick, and James introduces a "Hidden Figures"-esque movie about Shirley Ann Jackson.
08/09/2017
