The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
June 29, 2016 - Laverne Cox
Season 21 E 126 • 06/29/2016
Elizabeth Warren campaigns with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, Desi Lydic fact-checks a Donald Trump speech, and Laverne Cox chats about "Orange Is the New Black."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E115May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen
Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
05/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E116June 13, 2016 - James Carville
Trevor discusses the mass shooting in Orlando, FL, Jordan Klepper learns about a GOP delegation dispute in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and James Carville discusses Politicon.
06/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E117June 14, 2016 - Michelangelo Signorile and Eddie Huang
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton respond to a mass shooting in Florida, Michelangelo Signorile examines homophobia in the U.S., and Eddie Huang discusses "Double Cup Love."
06/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E118June 15, 2016 - Roland Emmerich
Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic discuss white voters, Roy Wood Jr. examines Alabama's scandal-plagued government, and Roland Emmerich talks about "Independence Day: Resurgence."
06/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E119June 16, 2016 - Deshauna Barber
Senate Democrats push for gun control in a 15-hour filibuster, Trevor examines Australia's declining species, and Miss USA Deshauna Barber discusses PTSD aid for veterans.
06/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E121June 21, 2016 - Tavis Smiley
Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper demonstrate why Congress can't pass gun control legislation, a heat wave hits the Southwest, and Tavis Smiley discusses "Before You Judge Me."
06/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E122June 22, 2016 - John Heilemann and Mark Halperin
Rio de Janeiro prepares for the Olympics, Roy Wood Jr. investigates lobbyists and the Army Corps of Engineers, and John Heilemann and Mark Halperin discuss "The Circus."
06/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E123June 23, 2016 - Macklemore
House Democrats stage a sit-in protest to call for gun control legislation, Michelle Wolf dissects the Second Amendment, and Macklemore discusses opioid addiction.
06/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E124June 27, 2016 - Cynthia Erivo
The U.K. votes to leave the European Union, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Jesse Williams's anti-racism speech at the BET Awards, and Cynthia Erivo discusses "The Color Purple."
06/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E125June 28, 2016 - Calvin Trillin
The Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion regulations in Texas, Jordan Klepper reports on Illinois's budget impasse, and Calvin Trillin discusses "Jackson, 1964."
06/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E127June 30, 2016 - Chuck Klosterman
The U.K. hunts for a new prime minister following the Brexit vote, Jessica Williams says goodbye to The Daily Show, and Chuck Klosterman discusses "But What If We're Wrong?"
06/30/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E129July 6, 2016 - Terry McMillan
Hillary Clinton's past remarks about her email investigation prove to be untrue, Donald Trump praises Saddam Hussein, and Terry McMillan discusses "I Almost Forgot About You."
07/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E130July 7, 2016 - Julia Stiles
Trevor reacts to the police shootings of two black men, Gretchen Carlson sues Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and Julia Stiles discusses "Jason Bourne."
07/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E131July 18, 2016 - The Road to "The Road"
Trevor takes a look back at the bizarre and unprecedented primary season that led to Donald Trump's emergence as the GOP nominee.
07/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E132July 19, 2016 - Michael Steele
To kick off The Daily Show's Republican National Convention coverage, Trevor breaks down the first day of speeches, and Michael Steele discusses Donald Trump's GOP nomination.
07/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E133July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour
From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
07/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E134July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner
Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.
07/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E135July 22, 2016 - The RNC Night 4: The Party's Over
On The Daily Show's final night of RNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team reacts to Donald Trump's nomination, fact-checks the speeches and prepares for possible deportation.
07/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E136July 25, 2016 - What to Expect When You're Expectant
To kick off the Democratic National Convention, Trevor revisits a primary process that pitted Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders.
07/25/2016
