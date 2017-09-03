At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Season 4 E 84 • 03/28/2017
The Tournament of Champions continues as Jesse Joyce, Megan Neuringer and Doug Benson convince Scotland to stay in the U.K., make up #DumberBroadway and detail life in Russia.
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E74Extended - Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Uncensored
Matt Braunger, Nick Simmons and Colton Dunn update Chuck Norris facts, explore Jimmy Buffett's retirement home and sing #MonsterSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/09/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E75Monday, March 13, 2017
Jim Norton, Camilla Cleese and Ricky Velez describe what Iowa Congressman Steve King looks like, make up #ButtScience and reveal little-known facts about Elon Musk.
03/13/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E76Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Janet Varney, Gabriel Diani and Johnathan Fernandez celebrate nerd holidays, make up #DrugMovies and diagnose health conditions with Google's symptom checker.
03/14/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E77Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Jessica Kirson, Sam Rubin and Brian Monarch guess how Pornhub will improve civic institutions, offer tame interpretations of erotic emojis and make up #MillennialDisney.
03/15/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E78Extended - Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Uncensored
Melissa Villasenor, Yassir Lester and Scott Adsit detail a college mascot's post-game plans, #MakeASongIrish and list dirty history facts in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/16/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E79Monday, March 20, 2017
Dominic Monaghan, Gina Yashere and Matteo Lane send tweets to FBI director James Comey, take down Amazon super villain Jeff Bezos and pitch #MoviesThatStink.
03/20/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E80Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Joel Kim Booster, Jay Chandrasekhar and Emily Heller introduce aspiring stand-up comedian Neil Gorsuch, list #HackedTVShows and make up ridiculous names for news anchors.
03/21/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E81Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Eugene Mirman, Hari Kondabolu and Greg Proops entice Republicans with amendments to the American Health Care Act, sing #PastTenseSongs and hit on aliens.
03/22/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E82Extended - Thursday, March 23, 2017 - Uncensored
Brian Redban, Stephanie Beatriz and Sasheer Zamata list Japanese wrestling matches, send #TweetsFrom10YearsAgo and honor generous stoners in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/23/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E83Monday, March 27, 2017
To kick off the Tournament of Champions, Moshe Kasher, Mamrie Hart and Ron Funches create #RobotHipHop, describe Mike Pence's cartoon adventures and use new emojis.
03/27/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E84Tuesday, March 28, 2017
03/28/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E85Wednesday, March 29, 2017
The Tournament of Champions continues as Milana Vayntrub, Kyle Kinane and Paul F. Tompkins write clickbait articles, hear from a refined A.I. assistant and #JapanAMovie.
03/29/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E86Extended - Thursday, March 30, 2017 - Uncensored
The Tournament of Champions wraps up as Milana Vayntrub, Moshe Kasher and Doug Benson make nice with hackers and play Super #HashtagWars in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/30/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E87Monday, April 3, 2017
Guy Branum, Rhett Miller and Margaret Cho find new uses for Twitter's retired egg avatars, make up #BudgetSongs and give voices to inanimate objects.
04/03/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E88Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Aisha Tyler, Kevin Smith and Rob Riggle help the National Parks spend their "donation" from President Trump, use dinosaur pickup lines and pitch #BudgetMovies.
04/04/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E89Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Dan St. Germain, Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider list obstacles for older models, gripe about their problems at a "Super Mario Bros." bar and make up #BudgetCelebs.
04/05/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E90April 17, 2017 - #CandyCelebs
Adam Conover, James Davis and Stephanie Courtney explain how to tell whether couples are related, give advice to tiny Coachella-goers and make up #CandyCelebs.
04/17/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E91April 18, 2017 - #RuinSciFi
Jonah Ray, Felicia Day and Hampton Yount of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" share little-known facts about British politics, make up celebrity video games and #RuinSciFi.
04/18/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E92April 19, 2017 - #StonedComicBooks
Ross Marquand, Chris Redd and Marcella Arguello predict what will happen next at Fox News, create #StonedComicBooks and make up clickbait headlines for Christian teens.
04/19/2017
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E93Extended - April 20, 2017 - #EarthDaySongs - Uncensored
Stephanie Simbari, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero celebrate fossil fuels, sing #EarthDaySongs and read Ice-T's tweets in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/20/2017
