Comedy Central Presents

Bil Dwyer

Season 5 E 11 • 09/10/2001

Bil Dwyer imagines opening for The Rolling Stones, admits he's jealous of divorced dads and realizes petting zoos are way more horrific than he remembered.

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E5
Adam Ferrara

Adam Ferrara describes Abraham Lincoln's demise, ethnic tensions in his L.A. neighborhood and the absurdity of Easter.
01/01/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E6
Nick Swardson

Nick Swardson talks about the worst job he's ever had, kids who are addicted to Pokemon and his exciting future as a 90-year-old man.
01/08/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E7
Greg Behrendt

Greg Behrendt opens up about his voracious appetite for junk food, describes his first doomed relationship and explains why every boy band has a token badass.
01/15/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E8
Sabrina Matthews

Sabrina Matthews explains the flaws of conversion therapy, commerical aviation and wearing a skirt.
01/21/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E2
Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.
07/02/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E5
Louis Ramey

Louis Ramey opines on tacky wedding tuxedos, ordering nonexistent fast-food items and lying politicians.
07/30/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E6
Tom Rhodes

Tom Rhodes talks about his lack of math skills, red flags on a first date and humorless white supremacists.
08/06/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E7
Ted Alexandro

Ted Alexandro recalls his days as an elementary school teacher and shares his dream of going to prison one day.
08/13/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E8
Tony Woods

Tony Woods explains why monkeys make the perfect pets and analyzes a classic joke.
08/20/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E9
Tom Papa

Tom Papa talks about braving the dangers of budget-class airlines and coming to terms with getting old.
08/27/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E12
Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis prefers to be specific when he cheers at concerts, discovers the root of his unusual sinus problems and recalls a shameful night of drinking in L.A.
09/17/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E13
Doug Stanhope

Doug Stanhope argues for legalized prostitution, tears into vice cops and explains why he dislikes babies and old people.
09/24/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E14
Gary Valentine

Gary Valentine describes his struggle to understand Southern accents, ponders the daily life of spiders and touts the benefits of nitrous oxide.
10/01/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E15
Ardal O'Hanlon

Ardal O'Hanlon examines the differences between Americans and the Irish, explains why dogs are the best drug smugglers and compares the absorbency of barnyard animals.
10/08/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E16
Todd Glass

Todd Glass describes the futility of reasoning with kids, demonstrates a strange way to discipline college students and recalls his experience with getting high at the mall.
10/15/2001
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E1
Lewis Black

Lewis Black ponders why he's never seen an ad for candy corn, gripes about the ever-expanding Christmas season and finds the end of the universe in Texas.
04/22/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E2
Sean Cullen

Sean Cullen imagines a "James Bond" theme written by Bob Dylan and sings about his deep affection for porn.
04/29/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E3
Richard Jeni

Richard Jeni recalls his childhood as a Catholic, then warns against the dangerous combination of red wine and PMS.
05/06/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E4
Mike Britt

Mike Britt gives his take on the absurdity of war and laments the modern dangers of casual sex.
05/13/2002
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E5
Comedy Central Presents Lenny Clarke

Lenny Clarke reveals his dieting tips and explains why he has a soft spot for teachers.
05/20/2002
