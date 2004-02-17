Crank Yankers
Tracy Morgan & Tony Barbieri
Season 3 E 2 • 07/27/2004
Terrence casts for a Spike Lee reality show, and Niles needs help with his race experiment.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:23
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E22David Cross & Wanda Sykes
Gladys needs breastfeeding advice, and Cammie pitches her sex education course.
02/17/2004
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E23Jamie Kennedy & David Alan Grier
Stompie sings to an escort service, and Wally has a bug problem.
02/24/2004
Full Ep
21:23
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E24Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon
Gladys hits the jackpot at a broken ATM, and Theo wants to adopt a kitten.
03/02/2004
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E25Jim Gaffigan & Fred Armisen
Jim Gaffigan offers pest control services, and Landalious applies to be a sportscaster.
03/09/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E26Eminem & Jeff Goldblum
Eminem wants a tattoo for his 10-year-old daughter, and Jeff plans a surprise birthday party.
03/16/2004
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E27Seth Green & Jamie Kennedy
Birchum hires mourners for his father's funeral, and Marcia needs daycare for her wolf-child.
03/23/2004
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E28Wanda Sykes & Dane Cook
Gladys develops her negatives, and Tobias hones his psychic skills.
03/30/2004
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E29Lisa Kushell & Sarah Silverman
Special Ed professes his love for spaghetti, and Cammie wants to perform magic tricks.
04/06/2004
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS2 • E30Jimmy Kimmel & Fred Armisen
Jimmy Kimmel's 9-year-old daughter Katie needs booze, and Bobby looks into weight loss.
04/13/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E1Ludacris & Drew Carey
Ludacris proposes a new name for himself, and Robert apologizes to a hotel he's wronged.
07/20/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E2Tracy Morgan & Tony Barbieri
Terrence casts for a Spike Lee reality show, and Niles needs help with his race experiment.
07/27/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E3Andy Richter & Sarah Silverman
Birchum attempts to sell his war mementos, and Lloyd reserves a tee time.
08/03/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E4Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Carolla
The Truth needs a private investigator, and Birchum applies to be a bounty hunter.
08/10/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E5Jimmy Kimmel & Kevin Nealon
Niles Standish recruits for his own NBA franchise, and Hadassah needs maternity clothes.
08/17/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E6Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon
Special Ed makes a scientific discovery, and The Nemesis tracks down Lois Lane.
08/24/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E7Bob Odenkirk & Adam Carolla
Terrence plans a prank for Johnny Knoxville, and Bobby finds a human head.
08/31/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E8Ludacris & Kevin Nealon
Hadassah interviews an NFL quarterback for a teen magazine, and Ludacris needs some security.
09/07/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E9Eminem & Tracy Morgan
Hadassah buys the wrong handbag, and Special Ed and his friend Special Eminem try to go bowling.
09/14/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E10Jack and Sharon Osbourne
The Chief buys a broken dreamcatcher, and Jack Osbourne asks his mom for help.
09/21/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS3 • E11Drew Carey & Jeff Goldblum
Cammie shops for a sturdy mattress, and Professor Fermstein pitches his lecture to a sorority.
01/12/2005
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021