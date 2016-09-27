The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 19, 2016 - Matt Taibbi
Season 22 E 11 • 10/19/2016
In this live episode, Trevor and Matt Taibbi unpack Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's final presidential debate, and Roy Wood Jr. grills apathetic black voters.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E161September 27, 2016 - Sara Goldrick-Rab
Donald Trump blames his poor debate performance on his microphone, Desi Lydic fact-checks the first presidential debate, and Sara Goldrick-Rab discusses "Paying the Price."
09/27/2016
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E162September 28, 2016 - Reid Hoffman
Donald Trump defends attacks he made on a former Miss Universe's weight, Trevor looks back at Trump's history of sexism, and Reid Hoffman discusses the presidential election.
09/28/2016
26:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E2October 4, 2016 - Ezra Klein
In this live episode, Trevor recaps the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine, Hasan Minhaj honors Joe Biden, and Ezra Klein discusses the 2016 election.
10/04/2016
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E3October 5, 2016 - Mark Duplass
The media creates scandals by taking remarks by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump out of context, Lewis Black urges millennials to vote, and Mark Duplass discusses "Blue Jay."
10/05/2016
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E4October 6, 2016 - Carmelo Anthony
Ronny Chieng unpacks a racist segment from "The O'Reilly Factor," Desi Lydic investigates political sexism, and Carmelo Anthony discusses the Carmelo Anthony Foundation.
10/06/2016
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E5October 10, 2016 - Xavier Becerra
Donald Trump brags about groping women in a 2005 video, Trevor likens Trump to an African dictator, and Xavier Becerra discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
10/10/2016
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E6October 11, 2016 - Charlamagne Tha God - Uncensored
Desi Lydic fact-checks 2016's second presidential debate, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's sexual assault scandal, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses "The Breakfast Club."
10/11/2016
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E7October 12, 2016 - Bryan Christy
Conservative Christians defend Donald Trump's Pussygate comments, The Best F#@king News Team debates trigger warnings, and Bryan Christy discusses the rhino horn trade.
10/12/2016
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E9October 17, 2016 - Russell Simmons
The U.S. bombs Yemen, Donald Trump claims that the 2016 presidential election will be rigged, and Russell Simmons discusses the Muslims Are Speaking Out campaign.
10/17/2016
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E10October 18, 2016 - Uzo Aduba
Melania Trump addresses Donald Trump's Pussygate scandal, WikiLeaks publishes Hillary Clinton's emails and Wall Street speeches, and Uzo Aduba discusses "American Pastoral."
10/18/2016
24:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E11October 19, 2016 - Matt Taibbi
In this live episode, Trevor and Matt Taibbi unpack Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's final presidential debate, and Roy Wood Jr. grills apathetic black voters.
10/19/2016
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E12October 20, 2016 - Mike Colter
Donald Trump threatens to challenge the results of the 2016 election, Roy Wood Jr. examines the struggles black journalists face, and Mike Colter discusses "Luke Cage."
10/20/2016
21:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E13The Best of the Worst: Democalypse 2016 Roundup
Trevor Noah looks back on The Daily Show's coverage of the 2016 general election in all of its bizarre grandeur, from the Clinton-Trump debates to the innumerable scandals.
10/24/2016
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E14October 25, 2016 - Dana Bash
Roy Wood Jr. examines the closing of a French refugee camp, Donald Trump pledges to sue his sexual assault accusers, and Dana Bash talks about reporting on the 2016 election.
10/25/2016
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E15October 26, 2016 - John Della Volpe & Phil Collins
Trevor examines the online media's partisan divide, John Della Volpe talks about polling millennial voters, and Phil Collins chats about his memoir "Not Dead Yet."
10/26/2016
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E16October 27, 2016 - Jeezy
The Obama administration announces major price hikes for Obamacare, Desi Lydic and Eliza Cossio conduct a rigged election poll, and rapper Jeezy discusses "Trap or Die 3."
10/27/2016
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E17October 31, 2016 - Jeff Ross
In this Halloween episode, Jeff Ross and The Best F#@king News Team join Trevor for a look into the post-apocalyptic world of a Donald Trump presidency.
10/31/2016
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E18November 1, 2016 - Susan Rice
The FBI begins another probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, Michelle Wolf discusses male birth control, and Susan Rice reflects on her time as U.S. national security adviser.
11/01/2016
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E19November 2, 2016 - Kal Penn
Trevor describes how Hillary Clinton is living the black experience, Desi Lydic meets the founder of the Trumpettes, and Kal Penn discusses his role on "Designated Survivor."
11/02/2016
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E20November 3, 2016 - Common
Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."
11/03/2016
