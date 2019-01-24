Broad City

SheWork and S**t Bucket (Explicit)

Season 5 E 2 • 01/31/2019

Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.

Broad City
S5 • E1
Stories

To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
01/24/2019
Broad City
S5 • E3
Bitcoin & The Missing Girl

Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
02/07/2019
Broad City
S5 • E4
Make the Space

Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
02/14/2019
Broad City
S5 • E5
Artsy Fartsy

Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
02/21/2019
Broad City
S5 • E6
Lost and Found

The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
02/28/2019
Broad City
S5 • E7
Shenanigans

Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
03/07/2019
Broad City
S5 • E8
Sleep No More

Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
03/14/2019
Broad City
S5 • E9
Along Came Molly

Abbi, Ilana and Bevers sell Abbi’s New York City belongings; Abbi gets tickets to a Lil Wayne concert, and the girls take a “trip.”
03/21/2019
Broad City
S5 • E10
Broad City

The broads say goodbye.
03/28/2019
