@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, May 5, 2014
Season 1 E 75 • 05/05/2014
Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E58Thursday, March 27, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Ben Kronberg and Greg Proops come up with #BadBooze, watch sports fans dance on the jumbotron and list unappealing Airbnb listings.
03/27/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E59Monday, March 31, 2014
Seth Green, Rachel Bloom and Kevin Shinick name heart attack-inducing stadium foods, admire "Star Wars" fan art and list lame action figures.
03/31/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E60Tuesday, April 1, 2014
Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch and T.J. Miller celebrate April Fools' Day with David Hasselhoff, list #FailedApps and tweet as a redneck possum.
04/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E61Wednesday, April 2, 2014
Rhys Darby, Amber Tamblyn and Kurt Braunohler list #ButtFlix titles, sing patriotic theme songs and fill in the blanks on OkCupid profiles.
04/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E62Thursday, April 3, 2014
Patton Oswalt, Blaine Capatch and Brian Posehn guess a congressional candidate's alter ego, list #WorseWrestlers and petition the White House.
04/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E63Monday, April 7, 2014
Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E64Tuesday, April 8, 2014
Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.
04/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E65Wednesday, April 9, 2014
Ali Wong, Ron Funches and Guy Branum list #GeekyPorn titles, advertise pieces of nightmare taxidermy and come up with awful how-to videos for YouTube.
04/09/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E66Thursday, April 10, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Morgan Murphy and Paul F. Tompkins guess what's inside the wildly inappropriate book cover, list #WorseCoachellaBands and write Yelp reviews as goths in trees.
04/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E74Thursday, May 1, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E76Tuesday, May 6, 2014
Scott Aukerman, Jerry Minor and James Adomian guess what happened to Rihanna's Instagram, list #BadPrequels and write filthy Freudian tweets.
05/06/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E77Wednesday, May 7, 2014
Marc Maron, Nate Bargatze and Natasha Leggero list #FoodComedians, guess what Internet users are really doing with their cats and come up with weirdly specific dating sites.
05/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E78Thursday, May 8, 2014
Matt Besser, Lauren Lapkus and Rich Fulcher find out about a raunchy new sex spot in San Francisco, list #MomSongs and watch creepy kids' shows.
05/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E79Monday, May 12, 2014
Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Maronzio Vance #RuinANurseryRhyme, guess which Jay Z fight meme got the most retweets and add new hashtags to Rich Kids of Instagram photos.
05/12/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E80Tuesday, May 13, 2014
Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E81Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Burnie Burns, Gus Sorola and Gavin Free from Rooster Teeth prepare for the Gathering of the Juggalos, list #WorseCollegeClasses and make up bad cosplay characters.
05/14/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E82Thursday, May 15, 2014
Myq Kaplan, Emily Heller and James Davis guess which Godzilla craft on Etsy is the most expensive, list #LameMonsters and write dating profiles for strange Soviet singles.
05/15/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E83Monday, May 19, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E84Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
