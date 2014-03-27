@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Monday, May 5, 2014

Season 1 E 75 • 05/05/2014

Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E58
Thursday, March 27, 2014

Megan Neuringer, Ben Kronberg and Greg Proops come up with #BadBooze, watch sports fans dance on the jumbotron and list unappealing Airbnb listings.
03/27/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E59
Monday, March 31, 2014

Seth Green, Rachel Bloom and Kevin Shinick name heart attack-inducing stadium foods, admire "Star Wars" fan art and list lame action figures.
03/31/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E60
Tuesday, April 1, 2014

Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch and T.J. Miller celebrate April Fools' Day with David Hasselhoff, list #FailedApps and tweet as a redneck possum.
04/01/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E61
Wednesday, April 2, 2014

Rhys Darby, Amber Tamblyn and Kurt Braunohler list #ButtFlix titles, sing patriotic theme songs and fill in the blanks on OkCupid profiles.
04/02/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E62
Thursday, April 3, 2014

Patton Oswalt, Blaine Capatch and Brian Posehn guess a congressional candidate's alter ego, list #WorseWrestlers and petition the White House.
04/03/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E63
Monday, April 7, 2014

Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E64
Tuesday, April 8, 2014

Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.
04/08/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E65
Wednesday, April 9, 2014

Ali Wong, Ron Funches and Guy Branum list #GeekyPorn titles, advertise pieces of nightmare taxidermy and come up with awful how-to videos for YouTube.
04/09/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E66
Thursday, April 10, 2014

Jen Kirkman, Morgan Murphy and Paul F. Tompkins guess what's inside the wildly inappropriate book cover, list #WorseCoachellaBands and write Yelp reviews as goths in trees.
04/10/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E74
Thursday, May 1, 2014

Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E76
Tuesday, May 6, 2014

Scott Aukerman, Jerry Minor and James Adomian guess what happened to Rihanna's Instagram, list #BadPrequels and write filthy Freudian tweets.
05/06/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E77
Wednesday, May 7, 2014

Marc Maron, Nate Bargatze and Natasha Leggero list #FoodComedians, guess what Internet users are really doing with their cats and come up with weirdly specific dating sites.
05/07/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E78
Thursday, May 8, 2014

Matt Besser, Lauren Lapkus and Rich Fulcher find out about a raunchy new sex spot in San Francisco, list #MomSongs and watch creepy kids' shows.
05/08/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E79
Monday, May 12, 2014

Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Maronzio Vance #RuinANurseryRhyme, guess which Jay Z fight meme got the most retweets and add new hashtags to Rich Kids of Instagram photos.
05/12/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E80
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E81
Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Burnie Burns, Gus Sorola and Gavin Free from Rooster Teeth prepare for the Gathering of the Juggalos, list #WorseCollegeClasses and make up bad cosplay characters.
05/14/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E82
Thursday, May 15, 2014

Myq Kaplan, Emily Heller and James Davis guess which Godzilla craft on Etsy is the most expensive, list #LameMonsters and write dating profiles for strange Soviet singles.
05/15/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E83
Monday, May 19, 2014

Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E84
Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E85
Wednesday, May 21, 2014

Matt Jones, Whitney Cummings and Moshe Kasher list #BetterBatmanSuperman titles, create the inner monologues for models and write pickup lines for the elderly.
05/21/2014
