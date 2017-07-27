The President Show
April 3, 2018 - Make America Great-A-Thon
Season 1 E 22 • 04/03/2018
The president lends his famous generosity and unparalleled star power to a variety of causes, combining his love for television with his passion for taking people's money.
The President ShowS1 • E12July 27, 2017 - Carole Radziwill
The president introduces his fun new White House communications director, finds out what the American people think of him and sits down with reality TV star Carole Radziwill.
07/27/2017
The President ShowS1 • E13August 3, 2017 - Ana Marie Cox
The president addresses concerns about chaos in the White House, hosts a game night for his best friends and sits down with political columnist Ana Marie Cox.
08/03/2017
The President ShowS1 • E14August 24, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson
The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't, visits his friends in the magical Land of Fake Believe and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
08/24/2017
The President ShowS1 • E99A Nation in Pieces
The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
The President ShowS1 • E16September 28, 2017 - Frank Rich
The president looks back on a disastrous week, learns about the impeachment process from Rep. Brad Sherman and sits down with "Veep" executive producer Frank Rich.
09/28/2017
The President ShowS1 • E17October 5, 2017 - Paul Rieckhoff
The president screams at political pundits on TV, tackles basic training with transgender service members and sits down with veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff.
10/06/2017
The President ShowS1 • E18October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian
The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
The President ShowS1 • E19October 26, 2017 - Lindy West
The president plays a spooky round of Prez Your Luck, has a terrifying encounter with the Muellerman and sits down with "Shrill" author Lindy West.
10/26/2017
The President ShowS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Joe Cirincione
The president begins to unravel as he plays Six Degrees of Hillary Clinton, takes a trip to the Land of Fake Believe and talks with nuclear weapons expert Joe Cirincione.
11/02/2017
The President ShowS1 • E21I Came Up with Christmas - A President Show Christmas
The president celebrates the first-ever Christmas (which he created) by becoming a mall Santa, performing in a Nativity play and dodging reporter Bebe Neuwirth's questions.
11/30/2017
