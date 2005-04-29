Comedy Central Presents
Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
Season 9 E 22 • 07/08/2005
Alonzo Bodden poses a theory about the origin of the term ""African American,"" discusses the natural balance of stereotypes and questions the Iraq War.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E12Lynne Koplitz
Lynne Koplitz wonders what Jesus would do if he lived in New York City, weighs in on children who grow up in Manhattan and explains why her boyfriend thinks she's crazy.
04/29/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E13Tom Shillue
Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of “wrong-side surgery,” gets embarrassed about his dad’s shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E14Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn
Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E15Aries Spears
Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E16Vic Henley
Vic Henley weighs in on New York City accents, living in the South and British-U.S. relations.
05/27/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E17Keith Robinson
Keith Robinson talks about growing up in South Philadelphia, the National Spelling Bee and modern hip hop.
06/03/2005
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E18Comedy Central Presents Rocky LaPorte
Rocky LaPorte reminisces about growing up in Brooklyn, being held back in school and the underwhelming menagerie of the Staten Island Zoo.
06/10/2005
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E19Craig Shoemaker
Craig Shoemaker weighs in on childbirth, having sex after having kids and trying to find things to talk about with his married friends.
06/17/2005
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E20Harland Williams
Harland Williams talks about trying to speak Chinese, having sex with someone who's had plastic surgery and knowing tanning salon protocol.
06/24/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E21Al Madrigal
Al Madrigal expounds on discount oral sex, the pain of listening to The Wiggles and how much you need to spend at a restaurant to get the chef to care about your meal.
07/01/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E22Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
Alonzo Bodden poses a theory about the origin of the term ""African American,"" discusses the natural balance of stereotypes and questions the Iraq War.
07/08/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E23Comedy Central Presents Henry Phillips
Henry Phillips shares songs about booty calls, lowered dating standards and trying to sing the blues when you don’t really have any problems.
07/15/2005
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E24Corey Holcomb
Corey Holcomb examines the upside to dating bad girls, explains the real cause for erectile dysfunction and gives advice on how to date multiple women.
07/22/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E1Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley recounts his experience with an elderly stripper, impersonates a little old lady reading church announcements and explains black funerals.
02/17/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E2Ty Barnett
Ty Barnett imagines a heaven that doesn't allow nerds, explains why he wasn't cut out for street gangs and suggest that FEMA members should watch more action films.
02/17/2006
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E3DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E4Rod Man
Rod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E5Steve Byrne
Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E6Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E7Ted Alexandro
Ted Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.
03/10/2006
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021