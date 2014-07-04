@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Rove McManus, Baron Vaughn and Adam Cayton-Holland guess what Rihanna posted on Instagram, list #BadVacationSpots and watch a bizarre music video.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E63
Monday, April 7, 2014

Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E64
Tuesday, April 8, 2014

Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.
04/08/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E65
Wednesday, April 9, 2014

Ali Wong, Ron Funches and Guy Branum list #GeekyPorn titles, advertise pieces of nightmare taxidermy and come up with awful how-to videos for YouTube.
04/09/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E66
Thursday, April 10, 2014

Jen Kirkman, Morgan Murphy and Paul F. Tompkins guess what's inside the wildly inappropriate book cover, list #WorseCoachellaBands and write Yelp reviews as goths in trees.
04/10/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E67
Monday, April 21, 2014

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Nick Swardson and Marlon Wayans name the band behind a song about poop, guess which horrible chest tattoos are real and list matured video game titles.
04/21/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E68
Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Jessica St. Clair, Lennon Parham and Rob Huebel list #GreenTVShows, write slogans for a bootleg Viagra medication and create upsetting online dating usernames.
04/22/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E69
Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Brandon Johnson, Paul Scheer and Andy Daly list #GangstaBroadway musicals, discover bizarre apps and request orgasm donations.
04/23/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E70
Thursday, April 24, 2014

Tom Lennon, April Richardson and Steve Agee list #LameOfficeHolidays, write stripper Yelp reviews and create tall tales about a legend named Pervert Dave.
04/24/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E71
Monday, April 28, 2014

Matt Braunger, Mark Normand and Sara Schaefer advertise Kickstarter projects, #RuinAMovieQuote and list new selfie trends.
04/28/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E72
Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Kyle Kinane guess which Chris Hardwick meme is real, list #WorseStarWars references and check out Juggalo dating profiles.
04/29/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E74
Thursday, May 1, 2014

Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E75
Monday, May 5, 2014

Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.
05/05/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E76
Tuesday, May 6, 2014

Scott Aukerman, Jerry Minor and James Adomian guess what happened to Rihanna's Instagram, list #BadPrequels and write filthy Freudian tweets.
05/06/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E77
Wednesday, May 7, 2014

Marc Maron, Nate Bargatze and Natasha Leggero list #FoodComedians, guess what Internet users are really doing with their cats and come up with weirdly specific dating sites.
05/07/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E78
Thursday, May 8, 2014

Matt Besser, Lauren Lapkus and Rich Fulcher find out about a raunchy new sex spot in San Francisco, list #MomSongs and watch creepy kids' shows.
05/08/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E79
Monday, May 12, 2014

Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Maronzio Vance #RuinANurseryRhyme, guess which Jay Z fight meme got the most retweets and add new hashtags to Rich Kids of Instagram photos.
05/12/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E80
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E81
Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Burnie Burns, Gus Sorola and Gavin Free from Rooster Teeth prepare for the Gathering of the Juggalos, list #WorseCollegeClasses and make up bad cosplay characters.
05/14/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E82
Thursday, May 15, 2014

Myq Kaplan, Emily Heller and James Davis guess which Godzilla craft on Etsy is the most expensive, list #LameMonsters and write dating profiles for strange Soviet singles.
05/15/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E83
Monday, May 19, 2014

Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
