The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 31, 2022 - Kellyanne Conway
Season 27 E 90 • 05/31/2022
Trevor covers America's gun violence debate, Ronny Chieng celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Kellyanne Conway discusses her memoir "Here's the Deal."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E81April 21, 2022 - Alexander Skarsgård
Rudy Giuliani is revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer," Trevor covers France's high-stakes presidential race, and Alexander Skarsgård discusses his film role in "The Northman."
04/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E82Extended - April 25, 2022 - Gia & RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey
Elon Musk buys Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces questions about her role in the U.S. Capitol riot, and Gia and RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey discuss their book "Real Life, Real Love."
04/25/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E83April 26, 2022 - Burna Boy
Donald Trump declares he won't return to Twitter, Trevor rolls out the TDS+++ streaming service, and rapper and singer Burna Boy talks about "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG.
04/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E84Extended - April 27, 2022 - Terry Crews
Russia cuts off gas deliveries to NATO countries Poland and Bulgaria, Black Karen (Dulcé Sloan) calls the cops on annoying white people, and Terry Crews talks about his memoir "Tough."
04/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E85April 28, 2022 - Daniel Ricciardo
Donald Trump rants about dangerous fruit in a deposition, Trevor highlights Rep. Madison Cawthorn's flurry of scandals, and Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo discusses the Miami Grand Prix.
04/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E86May 2, 2022 - Ziwe
NASA examines litter it left behind on Mars, Republicans vie for Donald Trump's favor in the 2022 Ohio Senate primary race, and comedian Ziwe discusses her late-night talk show "Ziwe."
05/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E87May 3, 2022 - Amy Klobuchar & Bill Gates
The Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade, Senator Amy Klobuchar talks about the threat to abortion rights, and Bill Gates discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic."
05/03/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E88May 4, 2022 - Alexis McGill Johnson
Pundits wonder who leaked the Supreme Court's opinion on Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta hosts a trivia game show, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
05/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E89May 5, 2022 - Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin
NASA plans to send nude images of humans to space, Roy Wood Jr. highlights pioneering Black horse racing jockeys, and coauthors Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss "This Will Not Pass."
05/05/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E998May 12, 2022 - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: A Tribute to My Gran
In this special episode, The Daily Show pays tribute to the remarkable life, wisdom and wit of Trevor's beloved South African grandmother Frances Noah, who passed away this week.
05/12/2022
05/31/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E91June 1, 2022 - Chris Murphy & Akwaeke Emezi
The U.S. sends missiles to Ukraine, Senator Chris Murphy discusses gun control reform, and author Akwaeke Emezi talks about "Dear Senthuran" and "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E92June 2, 2022 - Sergiy Kyslytsya
Engineers build the world's tiniest robot, Michael Kosta investigates the connection between mass shootings and doors, and Trevor talks to Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
06/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E93June 6, 2022 - Bobby Brown
North Korea and the U.S. communicate via missile launches, Trevor covers the 2022 mayoral primary race in Los Angeles, and Bobby Brown discusses his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E94Extended - June 7, 2022 - Eliot Schrefer
New York passes major gun reform laws, Roy Wood Jr. sits down with anti-government firebrand Ammon Bundy, and Eliot Schrefer discusses his book "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)."
06/07/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E95June 8, 2022 - Iman Vellani
House Democrats gear up for the January 6 hearings, Roy Wood Jr. examines gentrification in Brooklyn, and actor Iman Vellani talks about her starring role in "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E96June 9, 2022 - Michael R. Jackson
The House approves gun control legislation, Congress kicks off hearings investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, and playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his musical "A Strange Loop."
06/09/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E98June 14, 2022 - Katie Couric
The U.S. stock market enters an alarming slump, The Daily Show presents a biography of Rudy Giuliani, and journalist Katie Couric discusses her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E99June 15, 2022 - Davido
Trevor covers the 2022 midterm elections, Michael Kosta strives to become a K-pop superstar in the wake of BTS's hiatus, and singer-songwriter Davido talks about his single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E100June 16, 2022 - Ed Helms
The FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines for young kids, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) responds to America's lifeguard shortage, and actor and writer Ed Helms discusses his series "Rutherford Falls."
06/16/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E101June 21, 2022 - Katy Tur
Trevor covers police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, Dulcé Sloan examines corporate fear of LGBTQ-friendly ads, and MSNBC's Katy Tur discusses her memoir "Rough Draft."
06/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E101TikTok Data Leak, Uvalde Police Update & Biden's Bike Fall
China allegedly accesses personal data from American TikTok users, revelations emerge about police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, and President Biden falls off his bike.
06/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E101Katy Tur - "Rough Draft"
MSNBC anchor Katy Tur discusses growing up in her parents' news helicopter, navigating her father's late-in-life gender transition and her memoir "Rough Draft."
06/21/2022
