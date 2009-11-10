Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted?

E 1 • 10/11/2009

Nick Swardson reveals the weirdest way to lose money in Las Vegas, details the best and worst parts of being drunk and imagines life as a ninja.

More

Watching

Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch

Nick Swardson: Seriously Who Farted?
E1
Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted?

Nick Swardson reveals the weirdest way to lose money in Las Vegas, details the best and worst parts of being drunk and imagines life as a ninja.
10/11/2009
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021