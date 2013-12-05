Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil
Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil
Season 1 E 1 • 05/12/2013
Pete Holmes reveals the positives and negatives of single life, shares his love for Ryan Gosling and describes the joy he gets from telemarketers.

