Comedy Central Presents

Jeff Stilson

Season 7 E 15 • 05/22/2003

Jeff Stilson talks about his love of televised sports, recounts the miracle of childbirth and weighs the pros and cons of married life.

Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E5
Earthquake

Earthquake complains about Alabama's staggering heat, explains why marriage is rough and objects to the rising cover charges at church.
03/06/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E6
Paul F. Tompkins

Paul F. Tompkins explains why he knows more about jazz and balloon shopping than anyone else.
03/13/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E7
Carol Leifer

Carol Leifer unveils the secrets of making love to a woman and explains near-death experiences.
03/21/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E8
Laura Kightlinger

Laura Kightlinger shares the keys to performing stand-up comedy and gives tips for hanging up on your mother.
03/28/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E9
Jake Johannsen

Jake Johannsen explains why there's no Victoria's Secret for men and reveals that dogs have perfect-sized brains.
04/04/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E10
Patrice O'Neal

Patrice O'Neal discusses the importance of creating a paper trail, Americans' arrogance and why he couldn't kill his own food.
04/10/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E11
Otis Lee Crenshaw

Otis Lee Crenshaw and The Black Liars perform songs about the loneliness of work, the musical charms of women, and life in prison.
04/17/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E12
Freddy Soto

Freddy Soto reflects on growing up Latino and shares the Mexican home remedy for athlete's foot.
05/02/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E13
Ron White

Ron White talks about his wealthy in-laws, describes being thrown out of a bar in New York City and admits to being a cowboy who doesn't like to hunt.
05/08/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E14
Charlie Viracola

Charlie Viracola wants to create his own planet where masturbation at the post office is allowed, George W. Bush isn’t and toes aren’t considered pre-existing conditions.
05/15/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E15
Jeff Stilson

Jeff Stilson talks about his love of televised sports, recounts the miracle of childbirth and weighs the pros and cons of married life.
05/22/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E16
Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood weighs in on problems in Catholicism, explains why she likes George W. Bush and talks about the struggles of dating.
05/29/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E17
Dwayne Kennedy

Dwayne Kennedy reflects on post-9/11 racial tensions, weighs in on changing demographics and empathizes with Osama bin Laden.
06/05/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E18
Eddie Brill

Eddie Brill breaks down post-9/11 New York City, thinks Ted Kennedy is invincible and explains why all religions deserve respect.
06/12/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E19
David Feldman

David Feldman explains how his daughters made him a feminist, compares the effects of different drugs and rails against sex education in schools.
06/19/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E20
Robert Hawkins

Robert Hawkins talks about Army life, traveling the world and bad haircuts.
07/04/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E21
Joey Kola

Joey Kola weighs in on modern fatherhood, can't figure out funding for space and lists the only four things men want in life.
07/10/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E22
Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham consults his pal Walter about marriage, questions Melvin the Superhero's abilities and helps Peanut the Woozle figure out where he is.
07/17/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E23
Daniel Tosh

Daniel Tosh finds a new use for cargo pants, tricks people at the airport and describes his idea for a new game show.
07/24/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E24
Gregg Rogell

Gregg Rogell describes the benefits of riding a specific subway line in New York City and laments his lack of incentive for quitting smoking.
08/01/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E25
Wayne Federman

Wayne Federman learns about sarcasm in New York City, explains why the carpool lane discriminates against lonely people and describes a distracting Kiss concert.
08/15/2003
