Comedy Central Presents
Mario Cantone
Season 2 E 8 • 07/17/1999
Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E8Comedy Central Presents Kevin Brennan
Kevin Brennan states the facts behind Biblical stories and explains the miracle of human reproduction.
01/26/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E10Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt gripes about watching old movies in L.A., explains why all medical videos are shocking and reveals why he got thrown out of the Anne Frank House.
05/10/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E11Elvira Kurt
Elvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.
05/28/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E1Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon talks about getting his first computer, maps his travels across America and reflects on his marriage.
05/29/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E2Margaret Smith
Margaret Smith shares her thoughts about comfortable underwear, out-of-control body piercings and overpriced sperm.
06/05/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E3Mark Curry
Mark Curry offers tips on how to play it cool around cops and describes his awkward experimentation with spanking.
06/12/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E4Greg Proops
Greg Proops discusses overworked Americans, New York City's fanciest Mexican restaurant, and the stark differences between the U.S. and Canada.
06/19/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E5Hugh Fink
Hugh Fink describes Texan hospitality, reveals his fear of sarcastic waiters and gives a violin performance inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
06/26/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E6Kevin Meaney
Kevin Meaney explains how he botched an atomic bomb drill as a child and reveals his ancestral link to Mr. Potato Head.
07/03/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E7Dave Attell
Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.
07/10/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E9Todd Barry
Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E12Jack Coen
Jack Coen comes to grips with getting older, which includes dealing with chatty vasectomy surgeons and greedy funeral directors.
09/04/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E3Jeremy Hotz
Jeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.
06/21/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E4Dane Cook
Dane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.
06/27/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E5Kathleen Madigan
Kathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.
07/05/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E6Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E7Dom Irrera
Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E8Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris
Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E9Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/02/2000